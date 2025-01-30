High School

Top 25 Illinois Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (1/30/2025)

Kenwood takes over at No. 1; Homewood-Flossmoor climbs four spots to No. 2; Fenwick and Loyola claim places in the Top 25

Mike Clark

Fenwick, which won three games last week to improve to 17-6, is one of two new teams in this week's Top 25 Illinois Boys High School Basketball Rankings.
After a wild week, No. 1 Kenwood and No. 2 Homewood-Flossmoor move to the top. Fenwick and Loyola enter the rankings.

Records through Jan. 29.

1. Kenwood (22-1)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Def. Curie 76-54; Def. Young 68-67.

Up next: at Lincoln Park, Jan. 30.

2. Homewood-Flossmoor (22-2)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Def. Sandburg 76-60; Def. DePaul Prep 62-61; Def. Lockport 88-55.

Up next: at Lincoln-Way Central, Feb. 4.

3. DePaul Prep (21-3)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Lost to Brother Rice 53-52; Lost to Homewood-Flossmoor 62-61; Def. Montini 63-41.

Up next: vs. Leo, Jan. 31.

4. Marist (22-2)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Def. St. Viator 59-53; Def. Waubonsie Valley 65-56; Def. Proviso West 88-61.

Up next: vs. Niles Notre Dame, Jan. 31.

5. Benet (20-4)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Def. Carmel 54-26; Def. Rich 73-56.

Up next: vs. St. Viator, Jan. 31.

6. Brother Rice (20-3)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Def. DePaul Prep 53-52; Def. Crete-Monee 45-44; Def. St. Francis 57-37.

Up next: vs. Fenwick, Jan. 31.

7. Lincoln Park (21-3)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Def. Phillips 76-43; Def. Decatur MacArthur 101-47; Def. Clark 64-41.

Up next: vs. Kenwood, Jan. 30.

8. Bolingbrook (22-3)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Def. Joliet West 66-62; Lost to Warren 82-71; Def. Plainfield South 73-53.

Up next: vs. Yorkville, Jan. 31.

9. Quincy (20-2)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Lost to Arlington (Va.) Bishop O'Connell 53-46; Def. Galesburg 9-35.

Up next: vs. Sterling, Jan. 31.

10. Hinsdale Central (21-2)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Def. Proviso West 75-65; Def. Hillcrest 65-54.

Up next: at Glenbard West, Jan. 31.

11. Simeon (15-6)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Def. Hyde Park 56-43; Def. Quincy Notre Dame 66-33; Lost to Omaha (Neb.) Millard North 67-49; Def. Lane 72-62.

Up next: vs. Westinghouse, Jan. 30.

12. St. Laurence (18-5)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Def. IC Catholic 72-47; Def. Mount Carmel 75-65.

Up next: vs. Providence-St. Mel, Jan. 31.

13. Rich (15-6)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Lost to Benet 73-56; Lost to Fenwick 56-52; Def. Thornwood 61-57.

Up next: at Thornridge, Jan. 31.

14. Niles North (19-5)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Def. Yorkville Christian 102-77; Def. Maine West 93-45; Def. Mount Zion 66-56.

Up next: vs. Highland Park, Jan. 31.

15. Kankakee (18-3)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Def. St. Anne 77-39; Def. Thornton 48-43; Def. Antioch 78-43; Def. Bloom 55-52.

Up next: at Thornwood, Jan. 31.

16. Waubonsie Valley (22-1)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Def. Metea Valley 62-39; Lost to Marist 65-56.

Up next: vs. Morgan Park, Jan. 31.

17. Mount Carmel (18-5)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Lost to Loyola 67-57; Lost to St. Laurence 75-65.

Up next: at St. Rita, Jan. 31.

18. Waukegan (17-5)

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Def. Lake Zurich 62-54; Def. Warren 68-65.

Up next: at Stevenson, Jan. 31.

19. Warren (15-7)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Lost to Lake Forest 48-45; Def. Bolingbrook 82-71; Lost to Waukegan 68-65.

Up next: vs. Zion-Benton, Jan. 30.

20. Curie (16-6)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Lost to Kenwood 76-54; Def. Dyett 57-49; Def. Hyde Park 58-54.

Up next: vs. Young, Jan. 30.

21. Morton (16-5) 

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Def. Canton 63-37; Def. St. Ignatius 75-57; Def. Metamora 59-42.

Up next: at Pekin, Jan. 31.

22. Fenwick (17-6)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. Leo 50-42; Def. Rich 56-52; Def. Aurora Central Catholic 59-21.

Up next: at Brother Rice, Jan. 31.

23. Centralia (19-3)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Def. Champaign Central 56-54; Def. Mount Vernon 44-32.

Up next: vs. Mount Vernon, Jan. 31.

24. Evanston (17-3)

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Def. Deerfield 60-34; Lost to Metamora 61-58. 

Up next: at New Trier, Jan. 31.

25. Loyola (17-6)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. Mount Carmel 67-57; Def. Loyola 62-24.

Up next: vs. St. Patrick, Jan. 30.

Mike Clark
MIKE CLARK

Mike Clark has covered Illinois and Indiana high school sports for decades with a focus on football, basketball, wrestling, track and field and baseball. He has covered high school sports for SBLive Sports since 2022.

