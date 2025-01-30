Top 25 Illinois Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (1/30/2025)
After a wild week, No. 1 Kenwood and No. 2 Homewood-Flossmoor move to the top. Fenwick and Loyola enter the rankings.
Records through Jan. 29.
1. Kenwood (22-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Curie 76-54; Def. Young 68-67.
Up next: at Lincoln Park, Jan. 30.
2. Homewood-Flossmoor (22-2)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Sandburg 76-60; Def. DePaul Prep 62-61; Def. Lockport 88-55.
Up next: at Lincoln-Way Central, Feb. 4.
3. DePaul Prep (21-3)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Lost to Brother Rice 53-52; Lost to Homewood-Flossmoor 62-61; Def. Montini 63-41.
Up next: vs. Leo, Jan. 31.
4. Marist (22-2)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. St. Viator 59-53; Def. Waubonsie Valley 65-56; Def. Proviso West 88-61.
Up next: vs. Niles Notre Dame, Jan. 31.
5. Benet (20-4)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Carmel 54-26; Def. Rich 73-56.
Up next: vs. St. Viator, Jan. 31.
6. Brother Rice (20-3)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Def. DePaul Prep 53-52; Def. Crete-Monee 45-44; Def. St. Francis 57-37.
Up next: vs. Fenwick, Jan. 31.
7. Lincoln Park (21-3)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Phillips 76-43; Def. Decatur MacArthur 101-47; Def. Clark 64-41.
Up next: vs. Kenwood, Jan. 30.
8. Bolingbrook (22-3)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Joliet West 66-62; Lost to Warren 82-71; Def. Plainfield South 73-53.
Up next: vs. Yorkville, Jan. 31.
9. Quincy (20-2)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Lost to Arlington (Va.) Bishop O'Connell 53-46; Def. Galesburg 9-35.
Up next: vs. Sterling, Jan. 31.
10. Hinsdale Central (21-2)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Proviso West 75-65; Def. Hillcrest 65-54.
Up next: at Glenbard West, Jan. 31.
11. Simeon (15-6)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Def. Hyde Park 56-43; Def. Quincy Notre Dame 66-33; Lost to Omaha (Neb.) Millard North 67-49; Def. Lane 72-62.
Up next: vs. Westinghouse, Jan. 30.
12. St. Laurence (18-5)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Def. IC Catholic 72-47; Def. Mount Carmel 75-65.
Up next: vs. Providence-St. Mel, Jan. 31.
13. Rich (15-6)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Lost to Benet 73-56; Lost to Fenwick 56-52; Def. Thornwood 61-57.
Up next: at Thornridge, Jan. 31.
14. Niles North (19-5)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. Yorkville Christian 102-77; Def. Maine West 93-45; Def. Mount Zion 66-56.
Up next: vs. Highland Park, Jan. 31.
15. Kankakee (18-3)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Def. St. Anne 77-39; Def. Thornton 48-43; Def. Antioch 78-43; Def. Bloom 55-52.
Up next: at Thornwood, Jan. 31.
16. Waubonsie Valley (22-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Metea Valley 62-39; Lost to Marist 65-56.
Up next: vs. Morgan Park, Jan. 31.
17. Mount Carmel (18-5)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Lost to Loyola 67-57; Lost to St. Laurence 75-65.
Up next: at St. Rita, Jan. 31.
18. Waukegan (17-5)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Def. Lake Zurich 62-54; Def. Warren 68-65.
Up next: at Stevenson, Jan. 31.
19. Warren (15-7)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Lost to Lake Forest 48-45; Def. Bolingbrook 82-71; Lost to Waukegan 68-65.
Up next: vs. Zion-Benton, Jan. 30.
20. Curie (16-6)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Lost to Kenwood 76-54; Def. Dyett 57-49; Def. Hyde Park 58-54.
Up next: vs. Young, Jan. 30.
21. Morton (16-5)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Def. Canton 63-37; Def. St. Ignatius 75-57; Def. Metamora 59-42.
Up next: at Pekin, Jan. 31.
22. Fenwick (17-6)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Leo 50-42; Def. Rich 56-52; Def. Aurora Central Catholic 59-21.
Up next: at Brother Rice, Jan. 31.
23. Centralia (19-3)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Def. Champaign Central 56-54; Def. Mount Vernon 44-32.
Up next: vs. Mount Vernon, Jan. 31.
24. Evanston (17-3)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Def. Deerfield 60-34; Lost to Metamora 61-58.
Up next: at New Trier, Jan. 31.
25. Loyola (17-6)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Mount Carmel 67-57; Def. Loyola 62-24.
Up next: vs. St. Patrick, Jan. 30.