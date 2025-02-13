Top 25 Illinois Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (2/13/2025)
Quincy improved to an impressive 25-2 on the season, last week with three big wins. The victory allowed the Blue Devils to move up two spots in this week's Top 25 Illinois boys basketball stare rankings, to No. 5.
No. 6 Hinsdale Central and No. 7 St. Laurence also made upward moves inside the Top 10, while Fremd, Curie, Lake Forest and Stevenson all entered the back end of this week's rankings..
Records through Feb. 12.
1. Kenwood (25-1)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Payton 76-49; Def. Lane 65-62.
Up next: vs. Young in Public League semifinals, Feb. 13.
2. Homewood-Flossmoor (25-2)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Stagg 67-38; Def. Lincoln-Way West 83-55.
Up next: vs. Lincoln-Way East, Feb. 14.
3. DePaul Prep (25-3)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. St. Ignatius 60-58; Def. De La Salle 58-42.
Up next: vs. Fenwick, Feb. 14.
4. Marist (26-2)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Nazareth 74-41.
Up next: vs. Joliet Catholic, Feb. 14.
5. Quincy (25-2)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. East Moline United 53-43; Def. Batavia 69-36; Def. Alleman 76-33.
Up next: vs. Moline, Feb, 14.
6. Hinsdale Central (27-2)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Downers Grove North 45-43; Def. Fenwick 56-49; Def. Prospect 69-64.
Up next: at Proviso West, Feb. 15.
7. St. Laurence (23-5)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. Marmion 68-32; Def. Brother Rice 61-59 (OT).
Up next: at St. Francis, Feb. 14.
8. Brother Rice (23-5)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. St. Rita 58-32; Lost to West Aurora 56-51; Lost to St. Laurence 61-59 (OT).
Up next: at Mount Carmel, Feb. 14.
9. Bolingbrook (25-4)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Oswego East 78-59; Lost to St. Louis Vashon 64-56.
Up next: at Plainfield North, Feb. 14.
10. Benet (22-5)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. Niles Notre Dame 52-31.
Up next: vs. Nazareth, Feb. 14.
11. Waubonsie Valley (25-1)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Def. Neuqua Valley 53-37.
Up next: at Naperville North, Feb. 14.
12. Evanston (24-4)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Def. Glenbrook South 47-30; Def. De La Salle 64-27; Def. New Trier 54-35.
Up next: at Maine South, Feb. 14.
13. Lincoln Park (22-5)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Phillips 72-43; Lost to Hyde Park 65-64.
Up next: at Brother Rice, Feb. 21.
14. Mount Carmel (24-5)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Def. Urbana 73-44; Def. South Bend (Ind.) St. Joseph 80-64; Def. Leo 83-41.
Up next: vs. Brother Rice, Feb. 14.
15. Simeon (19-7)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. North Lawndale 57-37; Lost to Curie 74-68.
Up next: vs. TBD in Class 4A playoffs, date TBD.
16. Rich (19-7)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. Kankakee 79-62; Def. Hillcrest 70-63; Def. Thornton 77-70.
Up next: vs. Crete-Monee, Feb. 14.
17. Kankakee (22-4)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Lost to Rich 79-62.
Up next: vs. Richwoods, Feb. 15.
18. Fremd (23-2)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Barrington 64-52.
Up next: at Hoffman Estates, Feb. 14.
19. Curie (20-8)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Perspectives-Leadership 79-69; Def. Simeon 74-68.
Up next: vs. Hyde Park in Public League semifinals, Feb. 13.
20. St. Ignatius (23-5)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Lost to DePaul Prep 60-58; Def. Joliet Catholic 70-58; Def. Fenwick 55-54.
Up next: at Leo, Feb. 14.
21. Lake Forest (18-8)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Waukegan 40-25; Def. Rolling Meadows 48-36; Def. Libertyville 26-23.
Up next: at Mundelein, Feb. 14.
22. Stevenson (19-8)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Warren 58-56; Def. Zion-Benton 72-43.
Up next: vs. Lake Zurich, Feb. 14.
23. Centralia (24-3)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Def. Cahokia 60-37; Def. Salem 60-17.
Up next: at Marion, Feb. 14.
24. Niles North (23-6)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Def. Maine East 74-51; Def. Elk Grove 89-42.
Up next: vs. Vernon Hills, Feb. 14.
25. Rolling Meadows (23-4)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Def. Hersey 63-57; Lost to Lake Forest 48-36; Def. Glenbrook North 61-41.
Up next: vs. Buffalo Grove, Feb. 14.