Top 25 Illinois Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (2/6/2025)
While much of this week's Top 25 Illinois Boys High School Basketball State Rankings has not changed, Brother Rice was among a number of teams which upward moves inside the Top 10, going to No. 5. St. Ignatius and Rolling Meadows are two new teams in this week's Top 25.
Records through Feb. 5
1. Kenwood (23-1)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Lincoln Park 70-61.
Up next: vs. Payton in Public League playoffs, Feb. 6.
2. Homewood-Flossmoor (23-2)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Lincoln-Way Central 83-67.
Up next: at Stagg, Feb. 7.
3. DePaul Prep (23-3)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Leo 59-27; Def. Providence 61-24.
Up next: vs. St. Ignatius, Feb. 7.
4. Marist (25-2)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Niles Notre Dame 60-37; Def. Morgan Park 53-48; Def. Fenger 75-57.
Up next: at Nazareth, Feb. 7.
5. Brother Rice (22-3)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Fenwick 53-32; Def. Marmion 65-45.
Up next: vs. St. Rita, Feb. 7.
6. Bolingbrook (24-3)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Yorkville 63-48; Def. Oswego 79-59.
Up next: vs. Oswego East, Feb. 7.
7. Quincy (22-2)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Sterling 84-45; Def. St. Louis Chaminade 49-44.
Up next: vs. East Moline United, Feb. 7.
8. Hinsdale Central (24-2)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Glenbard West 54-51; Def. Bartlett 63-39; Def. Oak Park-River Forest 65-54.
Up next: vs. Downers Grove North, Feb. 7.
9. Lincoln Park (21-4)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Lost to Kenwood 70-61.
Up next: vs. Phillips in Public League playoffs, Feb. 6.
10. Simeon (17-6)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. Westinghouse 90-49; Def. Curie 71-61.
Up next: vs. North Lawndale in Public League playoffs, Feb. 6.
11. St. Laurence (21-5)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. Providence-St. Mel 68-45; Def. Glenbard North 55-40; Def. St. Rita 68-45.
Up next: vs. Marmion, Feb. 7.
12. Benet (21-5)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. St. Viator 57-37; Lost to Evanston 59-55.
Up next: at Niles Notre Dame, Feb. 7.
13. Kankakee (22-3)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Def. Thornwood 57-47; Def. Westinghouse 66-35; Def. Crete-Monee 65-50; Def. Thornridge 77-32.
Up next: at Rich, Feb. 7.
14. Waubonsie Valley (24-1)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Def. Morgan Park 73-42; Def. Mukwonago (Wis.) 67-53.
Up next: vs. Neuqua Valley, Feb. 7.
15. Mount Carmel (21-5)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. St. Rita 74-28; Def. Oak Lawn 84-60; Def. St. Francis 69-44.
Up next: vs. Urbana, Feb. 6.
16. Evanston (21-4)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Def. New Trier 62-52; Def. Benet 59-55; Def. Schaumburg 56-30.
Up next: vs. Glenbrook South, Feb. 7.
17. Rich (16-7)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Def. Thornridge 80-45; Lost to Bloom 58-47.
Up next: vs. Kankakee, Feb. 7.
18. Waukegan (18-6)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Lost to Stevenson 65-54; Def. Libertyville 82-53.
Up next: at Lake Forest, Feb. 7.
19. Warren (18-8)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Def. Zion-Benton 82-53; Lost to Milwaukee Academy of Science 91-85; Def. Thornton 67-46; Def. Mundelein 68-40.
Up next: vs. Stevenson, Feb. 7.
20. Morton (19-5)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Def. Pekin 70-46; Def. Peoria Manual 53-51; Def. Limestone 73-41.
Up next: at East Peoria, Feb. 8.
21. Centralia (22-3)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Def. Mount Vernon 49-34; Def. Waltonville 49-45; Def. Carbondale 51-26.
Up next: vs. Cahokia, Feb. 7.
22. St. Ignatius (21-4)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. De La Salle 61-51; Def. Montini 59-34.
Up next: at DePaul Prep, Feb. 7.
23. Loyola (20-7)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Def. St. Patrick 61-43; Def. Niles North 68-63; Lost to IC Catholic 56-50.
Up next: at Leo, Feb. 7.
24. Niles North (21-6)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Def. Highland Park 63-43; Lost to Loyola 68-63; Def. Schurz 83-27.
Up next: at Maine East, Feb. 7.
25. Rolling Meadows (21-3)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Wheeling 63-35.
Up next: vs. Hersey, Feb. 7.