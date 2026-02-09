Top 25 Illinois High School Boys Basketball Composite Rankings - February 9, 2026
Another week of the 2025-26 Illinois High School Boys Basketball season has come and gone, and High School On SI is bringing you the latest composite rankings to give you a look at how the top teams stack up.
These composite Illinois boys basketball rankings use an average-rank formula to combine the Top 25 rankings from MaxPreps and On3/Rivals.
Teams unranked by a source were excluded from that source’s average, and ties were broken by number of appearances across rankings, then by highest individual ranking.
Benet Academy and Warren Township take the top two spots this week. Benet comes in at number one in both Rivals and MaxPreps with Warren at number two in both rankings.
Here is a look at the latest Illinois Boys High School Basketball composite rankings as of February 9:
1. Benet Academy — Average Rank: 1.00
Benet Academy is ranked first by both MaxPreps and On3/Rivals, making them the only unanimous No. 1 and giving them a flawless composite average.
2. Warren Township — Average Rank: 2.50
Warren Township pairs a top-three MaxPreps ranking with a No. 2 slot on On3/Rivals, keeping them narrowly ahead of teams with slightly more variance near the top.
3. Curie — Average Rank: 3.00
Curie’s No. 2 ranking on MaxPreps offsets a slightly lower On3/Rivals placement, keeping their average firmly in the top three but just behind the most consistent teams.
4. DePaul College Prep — Average Rank: 4.50
DePaul’s top-three ranking on On3/Rivals boosts them above several MaxPreps peers, though a mid–top-10 MaxPreps slot prevents a higher composite finish.
5. Kankakee — Average Rank: 5.50
Kankakee’s strong MaxPreps placement keeps them competitive near the top, but a slightly lower On3/Rivals rank limits their ability to challenge the teams above.
6. East St. Louis — Average Rank: 6.50
East St. Louis remains solidly in the top tier thanks to consistent top-10 rankings, though they lack the elite peak needed to separate from the cluster behind the top five.
7. MacArthur — Average Rank: 6.50
MacArthur’s balance between a top-seven MaxPreps ranking and a similar On3/Rivals slot results in a steady average, but without a standout ranking to push higher.
8. Neuqua Valley — Average Rank: 6.50
Neuqua Valley benefits from a strong On3/Rivals position, though a slightly lower MaxPreps rank creates enough variance to keep them grouped with nearby teams.
9. Homewood-Flossmoor — Average Rank: 10.00
Homewood-Flossmoor lands exactly at 10th in both sources, producing one of the most stable averages in the composite but lacking upward mobility.
10. Marist — Average Rank: 10.50
Marist’s top-10 On3/Rivals ranking lifts them just ahead of several peers, while a slightly lower MaxPreps placement holds their average in the low teens.
11. Saint Ignatius College Prep — Average Rank: 12.00
Saint Ignatius is boosted by a top-10 MaxPreps ranking, but a noticeably lower On3/Rivals position pulls their average down into the middle tier.
12. Fremd — Average Rank: 12.00
Fremd’s near-identical mid-tier rankings across both sources result in a clean average, though neither source provides a high-end anchor.
13. Evanston — Average Rank: 12.50
Evanston’s slightly lower MaxPreps ranking offsets a stronger On3/Rivals showing, keeping them just behind the most consistent mid-tier teams.
14. Centralia — Average Rank: 13.50
Centralia’s mid-pack On3/Rivals ranking softens a lower MaxPreps placement, preventing a sharper drop but limiting upward movement.
15. Palatine — Average Rank: 16.50
Palatine’s solid MaxPreps rank is weighed down by a significantly lower On3/Rivals placement, creating one of the larger gaps between sources in the composite.
16. Bolingbrook — Average Rank: 17.00
Bolingbrook’s ranking is driven by a mid-teens On3/Rivals slot, while a lower MaxPreps position prevents them from climbing closer to the top half.
17. St. Patrick — Average Rank: 17.50
St. Patrick sits in the high teens due to consistent but unspectacular placements in both sources, with no ranking strong enough to offset the other.
18. Normal Community — Average Rank: 18.00
Normal Community appears only in MaxPreps, and without an On3/Rivals ranking to balance or elevate them, their composite remains capped.
19. East Peoria — Average Rank: 19.00
East Peoria’s single MaxPreps appearance places them near the bottom of the composite, with no second-source support to improve their average.
20. Kaneland — Average Rank: 19.00
Kaneland’s perfect MaxPreps record helps, but a much lower On3/Rivals ranking widens the gap and keeps their average in the lower tier.
21. New Trier — Average Rank: 19.00
New Trier’s lower MaxPreps ranking is partially offset by a stronger On3/Rivals slot, keeping them clustered with other teams in the high teens.
22. Morton — Average Rank: 19.50
Morton’s ranking reflects a notable split between sources, with a higher MaxPreps position dragged down by a lower On3/Rivals placement.
23. Loyola Academy — Average Rank: 21.50
Loyola Academy’s lower MaxPreps rank outweighs a better On3/Rivals showing, resulting in one of the weaker composite averages among ranked teams.
24. Normal University — Average Rank: 23.00
Normal University appears only on MaxPreps, and without On3/Rivals support, their composite average remains near the bottom.
25. Peoria — Average Rank: 24.00
Peoria’s lone MaxPreps ranking places them last in the composite, as the absence of an On3/Rivals ranking leaves no opportunity for upward adjustment.