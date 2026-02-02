Top 25 Missouri Girls High School Basketball Rankings - Feb. 2, 2026
As the calendar flips toward the heart of February, separation is finally starting to show across Missouri girls basketball. While parity still exists in pockets, the top tier has begun to assert itself — not just with wins, but with dominance. Statement victories and undefeated months are shaping the narrative as teams position themselves for postseason success.
This stretch of the season is where résumés stop being theoretical and start becoming real. Schedules tighten, fatigue sets in, and the teams built on defensive identity, depth, and experience begin to rise.
For some, it’s about maintaining a stranglehold on the top. For others, it’s about proving they belong in the conversation at all.
Here’s a look at this week’s rankings, with movement driven by quality wins, recent form, and what teams are showing on the floor — not just on paper.
1. Incarnate Word (13-2)
Previous Rank: 1
Dominant wins over St. Joseph’s and Tipton further highlighted just how large the gap is between Incarnate Word and the rest of the state right now. Their ability to push elite teams toward a running clock finish is rare and speaks to their consistency on both ends of the floor.
2. Kickapoo (16-0)
Previous Rank: 2
Kickapoo played just once this past week, earning a win over Neosho. The Chiefs are about to enter a demanding stretch, with ten games scheduled over the next 26 days. This is the final tune-up before what’s expected to be a deep postseason run.
3. Staley (16-2)
Previous Rank: 3
Staley continues to look like a team capable of running the table down the stretch. Their ball pressure, rim protection, and ability to force turnovers fuel one of the most complete defensive units in the state — a championship-level foundation.
4. Principia (19-2)
Previous Rank: 4
Principia went undefeated in January, further solidifying its status as the Class 3 favorite. Junior forward Dasia Scott has emerged as a dominant force, averaging 21.5 points per game and anchoring the offense.
5. Lutheran St. Charles (12-4)
Previous Rank: 5
Two wins at Hermann keep the Cougars steady at No. 5. A Friday night matchup against Tipton looms as one of the best games in the state this week and should provide a strong measuring stick.
6. Strafford (15-2)
Previous Rank: 6
After a major jump last week, Strafford followed it up with an eye-popping 80–11 win over Forsyth. They continue to look every bit like the Class 4 favorite with their balance and scoring punch.
7. Lee’s Summit West (14-2)
Previous Rank: 7
A convincing 72–48 win over St. Teresa’s stands out as a quality result. An upcoming matchup with Liberty North on Monday is one of the best games in the Kansas City area this week. Senior guard Antil Snoddy continues to shine.
8. Jackson (15-0)
Previous Rank: 8
Dominant wins over MICDS and Francis Howell reinforced why Jackson has been highly regarded all season. The Lady Indians capped off a perfect week by winning the Lindbergh Invitational.
9. Tipton (13-6)
Previous Rank: 9
A win over Jefferson City was followed by a loss to top-ranked Incarnate Word. No Class 2 team plays a tougher schedule than Tipton, and that level of battle-testing should pay dividends come playoff time.
10. Cor Jesu (14-1)
Previous Rank: 10
Balanced scoring has been a strength for Cor Jesu. In a recent win over Villa Duchesne, Katie West (11), Sally Marvin (10), Izzy Rohr (9), and Lauren Overby (8) all contributed in double figures.
11. Logan-Rogersville (16-3)
Previous Rank: 11
A needed win over Mount Vernon set the stage for a marquee matchup against West Plains. That game stands out as one of the week’s best across the state.
12. Rock Bridge (13-5)
Previous Rank: 13
Rock Bridge continues its climb back toward the top. A rivalry win over Hickman should provide confidence as the Bruins head into the Webster Winter Challenge.
13. Doniphan (15-1)
Previous Rank: 15
Doniphan has a chance to make one of the season’s biggest statements with a road game at Jackson. The matchup brings multiple storylines and a challenging environment.
14. Marshfield (17-3)
Previous Rank: 17
Marshfield has won six straight and is playing its best basketball of the season. Peyton Ward and Izzy Cherne form one of the most dangerous perimeter duos in the state.
15. Lafayette (St. Joseph) (17-2)
Previous Rank: 16
After emerging early in the season, Lafayette has stayed connected and consistent. When playing together, this group is capable of beating nearly anyone. They remain one of Class 4’s top contenders.
16. Park Hill South (12-5)
Previous Rank: 19
Wins over Liberty and Oak Park closed January on a high note. Against Liberty, five-star Texas signee Addison Bjorn dominated with 24 points and 21 rebounds.
17. Centralia (17-2)
Previous Rank: 14
Centralia picked up two wins before falling to Harrisburg in the championship game. An upcoming contest at Macon presents an opportunity to bounce back.
18. West Plains (13-6)
Previous Rank: 20
West Plains looks poised to pull an upset on the road against Logan-Rogersville. Playing the same opponent in back-to-back games adds a unique strategic wrinkle.
19. Liberty North (11-4)
Previous Rank: 18
A loss to Bishop Miege (KS) drops Liberty North slightly, but it came against elite competition. The upside remains high, especially with senior guard Alex Couch averaging 17.2 points per game.
20. Republic (13-3)
Previous Rank: 20
Every season, a team rises from unranked status into the Top 25. This year, Republic looks like that team. They’re battle-tested and consistently competitive against top SWMO programs.
21. Francis Howell (13-3)
Previous Rank: 22
A narrow 56–53 loss to undefeated Jackson proved Francis Howell belongs in this tier. Mikayla Gavlick made a strong impact with 14 points.
22. John Burroughs (12-5)
Previous Rank: 25
John Burroughs has emerged as a second-semester storyline. The Bombers are dangerous and trending upward as the postseason approaches.
23. Marquette (13-4)
Previous Rank: 23
Marquette rebounded with a big win over MICDS. Sophomore guard Bailey Owen led the way with 25 points, highlighting a strong overall season.
24. St. Vincent (14-4)
Previous Rank: Unranked
New to the rankings, St. Vincent has won nine straight games. All four losses came against ranked opponents at the time. Brie and Kate Rubel form one of the top sister duos in Missouri.
25. Troy Buchanan (14-4)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Troy Buchanan finds its way back into the rankings after another solid stretch. An experienced backcourt continues to be the stabilizing force behind the Trojans’ success.