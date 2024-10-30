Top 25 Illinois High School Football Rankings (10/29/2024)
A wild Week 9 scrambled the rankings, with Lyons, Loyola and Cary-Grove all jumping into the top five
1. Lincoln-Way East (9-0)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: Def. Naperville Central 28-7
Defensive tackle Gage LaDere had his second pick-six of the season, a 63-yarder, and Brody Gish scored twice for the Griffins, who came from behind for the first time year.
Next game: 8A, vs. Niles West, Nov. 1
2. East St. Louis (8-1)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: Lost to IMG Academy (Fla.) 14-13 (OT)
Kendrick Lyons passed for two TDs, but the Flyers' PAT kick in overtime was blocked. The Ascenders then scored and kicked the game-winning PAT.
Next game: 6A, vs. Springfield, Nov. 2
3. Lyons (9-0)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: Def. Proviso East 50-6
The West Suburban Silver champion Lions are 9-0 for the first time since 1943 and went unbeaten in the regular season for the first time since 1970 (6-0-2).
Next game: 8A, vs. Joliet West, Nov. 1
4. Loyola (7-2)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: Def. Mount Carmel 31-7
Iowa commit Ryan Fitzgerald passed for 238 yards and two touchdowns as the Ramblers clinched the CCL/ESCC Blue title outright.
Next game: 8A, vs. Belleville East, Nov. 1
5. Cary-Grove (9-0)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: Def. Dundee-Crown 55-8
Peyton Seaburg had four total touchdowns as the Trojans wrapped up the Fox Valley title.
Next game: 6A, vs. Senn, Nov. 1
6. Oswego (9-0)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: Def. Oswego East 23-7
Logan Anderson had two rushing touchdowns and the Southwest Prairie West champs held an opponent to seven or fewer points for the seventh time this season.
Next week: 8A, vs. Waubonsie Valley, Nov. 1
7. Nazareth (7-2)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: Lost to St. Francis 39-36
Logan Malachuk threw for 288 yards and three touchdowns, while Jake Cestone had nine catches for 134 yards and two scores.
Next game: 5A, vs. Fenton, Nov. 2
8. Kankakee (8-1)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: Def. Crete-Monee 56-14
Cedric Terrell III had three touchdowns -- one rushing, one passing and one receiving -- as the Southland champion Kays won their eighth in a row.
Next game: 6A, vs. Glenbard South, Nov. 2
9. Mount Carmel (6-3)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: Lost to Loyola 31-7
Vanderbilt recruit Jack Elliott passed for 260 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown to Quentin Burrell.
Next game: 7A, at Harlem, Nov. 1
10. Naperville Central (8-1)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: Lost to Lincoln-Way East 28-7
Sebastian Hayes passed for 222 yards, including a 64-yard touchdown to DeShaun Williams 55 seconds into the game.
Next game: 8A, vs. Schaumburg, Nov. 1
11. Marist (8-1)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: Def. Notre Dame 34-0
Jacob Ritter passed for 195 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score.
Next game: 8A, vs. Glenbrook South, Nov. 1
12. Morgan Park (8-1)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: Def. Simeon 42-6
Terrance Gurley had TD runs of 61 and 40 yards and finished with 135 yards on nine carries as the Mustangs won a share of the Public League Red title.
Next game: 5A, vs. Tinley Park, Nov. 2
13. Geneva (8-1)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: Lost to St. Charles North 35-21
Tony Chahino passed for 201 yards and a TD, and also ran for 35 yards and two scores as the Vikings settled for a share of the DuKane title.
Next game: 6A, vs. Amundsen, Nov. 2
14. Palatine (8-1)
Previous rank: 14
Last week: Def. Barrington 30-24
Kole Fager ran for two touchdowns and caught a pass for another score as the Pirates won the Mid-Suburban West title.
Next game: 8A, vs. Warren, Nov. 1
15. Downers Grove North (8-1)
Previous rank: 15
Last week: Def. Hinsdale Central 42-28
Minnesota commit Owen Lansu passed for 369 yards and had four total touchdowns (three passing, one rushing).
Next game: 7A, vs. Wheaton-Warrenville South, Nov. 1
16. Fremd (8-1)
Previous rank: 16
Last week: Def. Conant 52-6
Northwestern commit Johnny O'Brien passed for 256 yards and four touchdowns, and he also ran for a TD.
Next game: 8A, vs. Andrew, Nov. 1
17. Batavia (8-1)
Previous rank: 18
Last week: Def. Glenbard North 35-34
Brett Berggren had six catches and ran a kickoff back 90 yards for a TD, while Nathan Whitwell scored three times to help the Bulldogs win a share of the DuKane title.
Next game: 7A, vs. Collinsville, Nov. 1
18. St. Francis (7-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Nazareth 39-36
Brady Palmer had 222 total yards and four touchdowns as the Spartans won a share of the CCL/ESCC Green title.
Next game: 5A, vs. Sterling, Nov. 1
19. St. Charles North (8-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Geneva 35-21
Ethan Plumb accounted for five touchdowns and had 260 total yards to help the North Stars earn a piece of the DuKane title.
Next game: 7A, vs. Rolling Meadows, Nov. 1
20. Barrington (7-2)
Previous rank: 17
Last week: Lost to Palatine 30-24
St. Thomas commit Nick Peipert passed for 152 yards and a touchdown, and also ran for two scores.
Next game: 8A, vs. South Elgin, Nov. 1
21. Joliet Catholic (6-3)
Previous rank: 19
Last week: Def. Providence 21-18
Zachary Beitler ran a punt back 55 yards for a touchdown and Larry Stringham ran for 131 yards and two scores.
Next game: 5A, vs. Jacksonville, Nov. 2
22. St. Rita (7-2)
Previous rank: 20
Last week: Def. IC Catholic 42-20
Nick Herman ran for three scores and quarterback Steven Armbruster had two total TDs.
Next game: 7A, vs. Guilford, Nov. 2
23. Quincy (9-0)
Previous rank: 21
Last week: Def. Jefferson City Capital City (Mo.), 42-31
Jeraius Rice Jr. scored four touchdowns for the Blue Devils, who had to come from behind for the first time all season.
Next game: 7A, vs. Argo, Nov. 2
24. Prospect (7-2)
Previous rank: 23
Last week: Def. Buffalo Grove 71-27
The Knights rolled to their seventh straight win and clinched the Mid-Suburban East title.
Next game: 7A, vs. Hersey, Nov. 1
25. York (7-2)
Previous rank: 24
Last week: Def. Proviso West 62-0
The Dukes wrapped up the regular season by earning their first shutout of the year.
Next game: 8A, vs. Edwardsville, Nov. 1