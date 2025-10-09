Illinois High School Football State Rankings - Oct. 9, 2025
There was no movement among our Top 14 teams in this week's Illionios high school football Top 25, but the back end features three new teams in No. 23 Yorkville, No. 24 Kankakee and No. 25 Morris join the rankings this week.
1. Mount Carmel (6-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Brother Rice 27-14
Up next: at Joliet Catholic, Oct. 10
Emmett Dowling threw for 353 yards and three touchdowns as the Caravan won the state's most anticipated game of the regular season.
2. Lincoln-Way East (6-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Metea Valley 42-6
Up next: at Homewood-Flossmoor, Oct. 10
USC commit Jonas Williams passed for four TDs, giving him a state-record 131 for his career.
3. East St. Louis (3-2)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Edwardsville 54-0
Up next: at Belleville East, Oct. 10
Reece Shanklin passed for 153 yards and three TDs, while Myson Johnson-Cook ran for two touchdowns.
4. Brother Rice (5-1)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Lost to Mount Carmel 27-14
Up next: at Niles Notre Dame, Oct. 10
Collin Goggin caught a pair of touchdowns for the Crusaders, one from quarterback CJ Gray and another on an option pass from Lucas Strang.
5. Loyola (4-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. St. Ignatius 28-7
Up next: at Providence, Oct. 10
Melo Maldonado ran for two touchdowns and fellow sophomore Matthew Lee passed for a pair.
6. Fremd (6-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Hoffman Estates 35-13
Up next: at Barrington, Oct. 10
Northwestern commit Johnny O'Brien passed for 182 yards and two TDs and the Vikings picked off three passes.
7. Glenbard West (6-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Hinsdale South 63-0
Up next: at Hinsdale Central, Oct. 10
The Hilltoppers led 42-0 at halftime en route to their first shutout of the season.
8. Maine South (5-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. New Trier 35-7
Up next: at Glenbrook North, Oct. 10
Indiana commit Jameson Purcell ran for two scores and passed for another, while Fintan Lennon had a pick-six.
9. Nazareth (5-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. St. Rita 48-24
Up next: vs. De La Salle, Oct. 10
Jackson Failla passed for 326 yards and five more touchdowns, giving him 11 over the past two weeks.
10. St. Charles North (6-0)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. St. Charles East 24-13
Up next: at Wheaton-Warrenville South, Oct. 10
JT Padron passed for 339 yards and two touchdowns as the North Stars survived 19 penalties for 185 yards.
11. Batavia (4-2)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. Geneva 24-21 (OT)
Up next: vs. Wheaton North, Oct. 10
Caleb Peters kicked a game-winning 23-yard field goal in overtime.
12. Downers Grove North (5-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. Oak Park-River Forest 21-0
Up next: vs. York, Oct. 10
Kevin Jay ran for a pair of touchdowns for the Trojans.
13. Prairie Ridge (6-0)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Def. Huntley 35-34
Up next: vs. Crystal Lake Central, Oct. 10
Luke Vanderwiel had scoring runs of 69, 65 and 84 yards for the Wolves.
14. Warren (5-1)
Previous ranking: 14
Lost week: Def. Mundelein 58-13
Up next: vs. Stevenson, Oct. 10
Illinois football and wrestling commit Aaron Stewart ran 18 times for 363 yards and seven touchdowns.
15. Barrington (5-1)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Def. Conant 41-14
Up next: vs. Fremd, Oct. 10
Lamar Osterhues and Cameron Massillo each ran for a pair of touchdowns for the Broncos.
16. Glenbrook South (5-1)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. Evanston 18-6
Up next: vs. Deerfield, Oct. 10
Andrew Bonvechio passed for one touchdown and ran for another.
17. York (5-1)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Def. Hinsdale Central 28-18
Up next: at Downers Grove North, Oct. 10
Henry Duda piled up 314 total yards and three touchdowns for the Dukes.
18. Montini (6-0)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Def. Carmel 55-54
Up next: vs. St. Viator, Oct. 10
In a matchup of the state's top two junior quarterbacks, Montini's Israel Abrams passed for 568 yards and five touchdowns while Carmel's Trae Taylor threw for 445 yards and had eight total TDs.
19. Fenwick (5-1)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Def. St. Laurence 41-7
Up next: vs. Benet, Oct. 10
Jamen Williams threw a 44-yard TD pass to Raphiel Stewart and also ran for a touchdown for the Friars.
20. Hinsdale Central (4-2)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Lost to York 28-18
Up next: vs. Glenbard West, Oct. 10
Riley Contreras passed for 251 yards — 143 to James Skokna — and two touchdowns for the Red Devils.
21. Lyons (4-2)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Def. Proviso West 51-0
Up next: at Oak Park-River Forest, Oct. 10
EJ Kuhlman had 10 carries for 67 yards and four touchdowns for the Lions.
22. Lincoln-Way West (6-0)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Def. DeKalb 52-21
Up next: at Lapeer (Mich.), Oct. 11
Jimmy Talley Jr. ran 22 times for 135 yards and four TDs for the Warriors.
23. Yorkville (6-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Plainfield South 35-19
Up next: at Oswego East, Oct. 10
TJ Harland ran for 156 yards and had two total TDs for the Foxes.
24. Kankakee (4-2)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Rich 64-24
Up next: vs. Bloom, Oct. 10
Phillip Turner passes for 211 yards and four touchdowns for the Kays.
25. Morris (6-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Rochelle 37-14
Up next: at Ottawa, Oct. 10
Caedan Curran ran for 131 yards and two touchdowns for Morris.