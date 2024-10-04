Top 25 Illinois high school football rankings (10/4/2024)
It's another week of stability at the top, as the first 10 teams hold their spots. But there's movement elsewhere as Geneva, Quincy and Prairie Ridge enter the rankings.
1. East St. Louis (5-0)
Previous rank: 1 Last week: Def. O'Fallon 55-0
The Flyers are 2-0 in the Southwestern Conference, outscoring their opponents 95-0.
Next game: vs. Belleville West, Oct. 4
2. Lincoln-Way East (5-0)
Previous rank: 2 Last week: Def. Homewood-Flossmoor 48-7
Oregon commit Jonas Williams threw for 281 yards and six touchdowns, and ran for another 48 yards.
Next game: at Neuqua Valley, Oct. 4
3. Mount Carmel (4-1)
Previous rank: 3 Last week: Def. Benet 48-13
Vanderbilt commit Jack Elliott ran for three touchdowns and passed for another, giving him 21 total TDs for the season.
Next game: at Brother Rice, Oct. 4
4. Nazareth (4-1)
Previous rank: 4 Last week: Def. Joliet Catholic 16-13
Trenton Taylor caught seven passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns for the Roadrunners.
Next game: at St. Rita, Oct. 4
5. Cary-Grove (5-0)
Previous rank: 5 Last week: Def. Prairie Ridge 18-12
Logan Abrams ran 12 times for 126 yards and two TDs to power the Trojans to a come-from-behind win.
Next game: vs. Hampshire, Oct. 5
6. Downers Grove North (5-0)
Previous rank: 6 Last week: Def. Oak Park-River Forest 28-7
The Trojans, who have allowed 14 points all season, should face their first serious test this week.
Next game: at York, Oct. 4
7. Batavia (5-0)
Previous rank: 7 Last week: Def. Wheaton North 41-0
Defensive lineman Xavier Banquel had five tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks as the Bulldogs earned their first shutout of the season.
Next game: vs. Geneva, Oct. 4
8. Kankakee (4-1)
Previous rank: 8 Last week: Def. Thornwood 42-0
Elijah Faulkner set a program record with four sacks for the Kays.
Next game: vs. Rich Township, Oct. 4
9. Barrington (5-0)
Previous rank: 9 Last week: Def. Conant 55-14
Calvin Jackson led the Broncos with 11 carries for 130 yards and two touchdowns.
Next game: at Fremd, Oct. 4
10. Napperville Central (5-0)
Previous rank: 10 Last week: Def. Lincoln-Way West 14-7
Sebastian Hayes ran for one TD and passed for another as the Redhawks improved to 5-0 for the first time since 2017.
Next game: at Lockport, Oct. 4
11. Oswego (5-0)
Previous rank: 17 Last week: Def. Plainfield North 21-13
Jeremiah Cain did a little bit of everything for the Panthers with five catches for 47 yards, the go-ahead TD, a sack and a forced fumble.
Next week: at Bolingbrook, Oct. 4
12. Marist (3-1)
Previous rank: 9 Last week: Lost to Joliet Catholic 31-30 (2 OT)
Jake Ritter passed for two touchdowns and ran for another for the RedHawks, while John McAuliffe had a 93-yard scoring run and a TD catch.
Next game: at IC Catholic, Sept. 27
13. Morgan Park (3-1)
Previous rank: 13 Last week: Def. Kenwood 20-0
Marcus Thaxton passed for 188 yards and three second-half touchdowns, and the Mustangs' defense posted its third straight shutout.
Next game: vs. Johnson, Sept. 28
14. Loyola (3-2)
Previous rank: 14 Last week: Def. DePaul Prep 35-7
Iowa commit Ryan Fitzgerald passed for two touchdowns and ran for a third in less than two quarters of action.
Next game: at St. Ignatius, Oct. 4
15. Hersey (3-2)
Previous rank: 15 Last week: Def. Elk Grove 55-7
UCLA commit Colton Gumino finished with six touchdowns: four rushing and two passing.
Next game: vs. Buffalo Grove, Oct. 4
16. Lyons (5-0)
Previous rank: 18 Last week: Def. Proviso West 59-0
The Lions picked up their first shutout of the season and remained one of three unbeaten teams in the West Suburban Silver.
Next game: vs. Oak Park-River Forest, Oct. 4
18. St. Rita (4-1)
Previous rank: 20 Last week: Def. Nles Notre Dame 42-0
Steven Armbruster passed for two touchdowns and ran for another to pace the Mustangs.
Next game: vs. Nazareth, Oct. 4
19. Geneva (5-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked Last week: Def. Glenbard North 38-12
Georgia commit Talyn Taylor caught three touchdown passes, giving him a program-record 26 for his career.
Next game: at Batavia, Oct. 4
20. Libbertyville (5-0)
Previous rank: 22 Last week: Def. Mundelein 42-0
Quinn Schambow completed 24 of 25 passes for 309 yards and five TDs, giving him 1,619 yards and 26 TDs this season.
Next game: vs. Waukegan, Oct. 4
21. Joilet Catholic (3-2)
Previous rank: 11 Last week: Lost to Nazareth 16-13
Larry Stringham had a TD run for the Hilltoppers.
Next game: at Niles Notre Dame, Oct. 4
22. Fremd (5-0)
Previous rank: 23 Last week: Def. Hoffman Estates 37-6
Northwestern commit Johnny O'Brien threw for 229 yards and two TDs, pushing his season totals to 1,373 yards and 16 scores.
Next game: vs. Barrington, Oct. 4
23. Quincy (5-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked Last week: Def. East Moline United 49-7
Bradyn Little passed for four touchdowns for the Blue Devils.
Next game: at Galesburg, Oct. 4
24. Normal (4-1)
Previous rank: 25 Last week: Def. Peoria Manual 42-0
The Ironmen have allowed 19 points across their four wins.
Next game: at Bloomington, Oct. 4
25. Prairie Ridge (4-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked Last week: Lost to Cary-Grove 18-12
Quarterback Luke Vanderwiel ran 42 times for 184 yards and two touchdowns for the Wolves.
Next game: at Dundee-Crown, Oct. 4