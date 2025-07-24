Midwest Region Top 10 High School Football Teams: Full Schedules and Must-See Matchups
As high school football is right around the corner, we are taking a look into the full schedules for the Top 10 teams in the midwest region and highlighting the must-see matchups you will not want to miss throughout the season.
The 2025 High School On SI Preseason Midwest Region Football Rankings were released earlier this week, with East St. Louis (Illinois) claiming the No. 1 preseason position.
From No. 1 East St. Louis to No. 10 Lincoln-Way East, here are the full schedules and can't-miss games for the Midwest region's 10 best teams.
Full schedules for the Midwest region's Top 10 high school football teams
1. East St. Louis (Ill.)
- Aug. 28: vs. Bergen Catholic (New Jersey)
- Sep. 6: vs. Gadsden County (Florida)
- Sep. 12: at Bishop Gorman (Nevada)
- Sep. 19: at Alton
- Sep. 26: vs. Belleville West
- Oct. 3: at Edwardsville
- Oct. 10: at Belleville East
- Oct. 17: vs. O'Fallon
- Oct. 25: at IMG Academy (Florida)
2. Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati, Ohio)
- Aug. 23: vs. Princeton
- Aug. 30: vs. Chicago Mt. Carmel (Illinois)
- Sep. 5: vs. Trinity (Kentucky)
- Sep. 12: at Christ Presbyterian Academy (Tennessee)
- Sep. 19: vs. St. Xavier
- Sep. 26: vs. La Salle
- Oct. 3: at Elder
- Oct. 10: vs. St. Ignatius
- Oct. 18: at St. Edward*
- Oct. 25: vs. Muskegon (Michigan)
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 10 team
3. St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio)
- Aug. 22: vs. Pickerington North
- Aug. 30: vs. Delbarton (New Jersey)
- Sep. 5: vs. Wayne
- Sep. 12: vs. Glenville
- Sep. 19: at Washington Massillon*
- Sep. 27: vs. Bishop McNamara (Maryland)
- Oct. 3: vs. St. Ignatius
- Oct. 11: vs. Clarkson North (Ontario)
- Oct. 18: vs. Archbishop Moeller*
- Oct. 24: at Archbishop Hoban
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 10 team
4. Brownsburg (Ind.)
- Aug. 22: vs. Archbishop Spalding (Maryland)
- Aug. 29: vs. Cathedral
- Sep. 5: vs Franklin Central
- Sep. 12: at Avon
- Sep. 19: vs. Fishers
- Sep. 26: at Westfield*
- Oct. 3: vs. Zionsville
- Oct. 10: at Noblesville
- Oct. 17: vs. Hamilton Southeastern
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 10 team
5. Washington Massillon (Ohio)
- Aug. 22: vs. Glenville
- Aug. 29: vs. GlenOak
- Sep. 5: vs. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (North Carolina)
- Sep. 12: vs. L.J. Bennett (New York)
- Sep. 19: vs. St. Edward*
- Sep. 26: vs. Clarkson North (Ontario)
- Oct. 3: vs. Cardinal Ritter College Prep (Missouri)
- Oct. 10: vs. Cornerstone Christian (Texas)
- Oct. 17: vs. Harding
- Oct. 25: at McKinley
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 10 team
6. Cass Tech (Detroit, Mich.)
- Aug. 29: vs. Central Catholic (Ohio)
- Sep. 5: vs. Grandville
- Sep. 12: vs. Renaissance
- Sep. 19: at Martin Luther King
- Sep. 25: at Mumford
- Oct. 3: at Western International
- Oct. 10: vs. East English Village Prep
- Oct. 17: TBD
7. Avon (Ohio)
- Aug. 21: vs. St. Ignatius
- Aug. 28: at Spruce Creek (Florida)
- Sep. 5: vs. Glenville
- Sep. 12: at North Ridgeville
- Sep. 19: vs. Olmsted Falls
- Sep. 26: at Berea Midpark
- Oct. 3: vs. Midview
- Oct. 10: at Amherst
- Oct. 17: vs. Lake
- Oct. 24: at Elyria
8. Westfield (Ind.)
- Aug. 22: vs. Homestead
- Aug. 28: at Carmel
- Sep. 6: at Zionsville
- Sep. 12: vs. Noblesville
- Sep. 19: at Hamilton Southeastern
- Sep. 26: vs. Brownsburg*
- Oct. 3: at Avon
- Oct. 10: vs. Fishers
- Oct. 17: at Franklin Central
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 10 team
9. Loyola Academy (Wilmette, Ill.)
- Aug. 29: at Merrillville (Indiana)
- Sep. 12: at St. Francis
- Sep. 19: at Brother Rice
- Sep. 26: vs. Depaul College Prep
- Oct. 4: vs. St. Ignatius
- Oct. 10: at Providence Catholic
- Oct. 17: vs. Carmel Catholic
- Oct. 24: vs. Chicago Mount Carmel
10. Lincoln-Way East (Frankfort, Ill.)
- Aug. 29: at Maine South
- Sep. 5: vs. Kankakee
- Sep. 12: vs. Neuqua Valley
- Sep. 19: at Lockport
- Sep. 26: at Naperville Central
- Oct. 3: vs. Matea Valley
- Oct. 10: at Homewood-Flossmoor
- Oct. 17: at Naperville North
- Oct. 23: vs. Sandburg