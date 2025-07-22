2025 High School On SI Preseason Midwest Region Football Rankings
Meet the top contenders among high school football teams in the Midwest Region
We recently released our preseason High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
Here’s a look at our preseason Top 10 teams in the Midwest (Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota).
High School on SI Midwest Region Rankings
1. East St. Louis (Ill.)
2. Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati)
3. St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio)
4. Brownsburg (Ind.)
5. Washington Massillon (Ohio)
6. Cass Tech (Detroit)
7. Avon (Ohio)
8. Westfield (Ind.)
9. Loyola Academy (Wilmette, Ill.)
10. Lincoln-Way East (Frankfort, Ill.)
Under Consideration
Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio)
Catholic Central (Novi, Mich.)
Central Catholic (Toledo, Ohio)
Kimberly (Wis.)
Lincoln (Sioux Falls, S.D.)
Maple Grove (Minn.)
Oletangy Liberty (Powell, Ohio)
