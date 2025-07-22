2025 High School On SI Preseason Midwest Region Football Rankings

High School

Meet the top contenders among high school football teams in the Midwest Region

East St. Louis not only is under consideration for the national Power 25 rankings, but the Flyers are No. 1 in the preseason High School on SI Midwest Region rankings.
We recently released our preseason High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.

Now, we break it down by region.

Here’s a look at our preseason Top 10 teams in the Midwest (Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota).

High School on SI Midwest Region Rankings

1. East St. Louis (Ill.)

2. Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati)

3. St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio)

4. Brownsburg (Ind.)

5. Washington Massillon (Ohio)

6. Cass Tech (Detroit)

7. Avon (Ohio)

8. Westfield (Ind.)

9. Loyola Academy (Wilmette, Ill.)

10. Lincoln-Way East (Frankfort, Ill.)

Under Consideration

Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio)

Catholic Central (Novi, Mich.)

Central Catholic (Toledo, Ohio)

Kimberly (Wis.)

Lincoln (Sioux Falls, S.D.)

Maple Grove (Minn.)

Oletangy Liberty (Powell, Ohio)

