Top 25 Illinois High School Football Rankings (11/13/2024)
The top four teams remain the same, but there's plenty of movement elsewhere. Warren, Stevenson, Normal, Lake Forest and Sycamore all join the rankings.
TOP 25 ILLINOIS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS
1. Lincoln-Way East (11-0)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: 8A, Def. Minooka 38-7
Oregon-bound junior quarterback Jonas Williams passed for 319 yards and five touchdowns, including a pair to Keagan Ruane-Martino.
Next game: vs. Stevenson, Nov. 15
2. East St. Louis (10-1)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: 6A, Def. Normal West 48-0
Kendrick Lyons was 6 of 8 passing for 112 yards and three touchdowns.
Next game: at Glenwood, Nov. 16
3. Lyons (11-0)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: 8A, Def. Downers Grove South 63-20
Travis Stamm had eight catches for 159 yards and three touchdowns, and his three interceptions included a pick-six.
Next game: vs. Naperville Central, Nov. 15
4. Loyola (9-2)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: 8A, Def. Marist 24-20
Iowa commit Ryan Fitzgerald was 18 of 25 passing for 202 yards and two touchdowns.
Next game: 8A, vs. Maine South, 1:30 p.m.
5. Mount Carmel (8-3)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: 7A, Def. St. Charles North 48-15
Vanderbilt recruit Jack Elliott passed for 140 yards and three TDs and also ran 13 times for 66 yards and two scores.
Next game: vs. Normal, Nov. 16
6. Naperville Central (10-1)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: 8A, Def. Fremd 31-28
Aiden Clark had 36 carries for 173 yards and a TD, while Sebastian Hayes threw for 196 yards and two touchdowns.
Next game: at Lyons, Nov. 15
7. Cary-Grove (11-0)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: 6A, Def. Antioch 41-8
Quarterback Peyton Seaburg scored four touchdowns as the Trojans won their 18th straight game.
Next game: vs. Belvidere North, Nov. 16
8. Nazareth (9-2)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: 5A, Def. Woodstock North 42-20
Logan Malachuk passed for 290 yards and four touchdowns, including three to Jake Cestone. Malachuk also ran for a score.
Next game: at Rochelle, Nov. 16
9. Kankakee (10-1)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: 6A, Def. Bloomington 27-7
Keyandre White ran a fumble back 86 yards for a score, while James Stampley scored on a run and a pass.
Next game: at Richards, Nov. 16
10. Morgan Park (10-1)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: 5A, Def. Metamora 55-28
Marcus Thaxton completed his first nine passes and finished 9 of 11 for 168 yards and two touchdowns.
Next game: vs. Morris, Nov. 16
11. Geneva (10-1)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: 6A, Def. Burlington Central 42-28
Georgia commit Talyn Taylor ran a kickoff back 96 yards for a score and also caught six passes for 128 yards and a TD.
Next game: at Lake Forest, Nov. 16
12. Downers Grove North (10-1)
Previous rank: 14
Last week: 7A, Def. Fenwick 13-10
Antonio Kollintzas kicked a 28-yard field goal as time expired, breaking a 10-10 tie.
Next game: at Batavia, Nov. 16
13. Maine South (8-3)
Previous rank:16
Last week: 8A, Def. West Aurora 41-6
Sophomore Jameson Purcell passed for 280 yards and had four total touchdowns.
Next game: at Loyola, Nov. 16
14. Warren (7-4)
Previous rank: NR
Last week: 8A, Def. Barrington 35-26
Aaron Stewart ran 42 times for 359 yards and five touchdowns. pushing his season totals to 2,348 yards and 32 TDs.
Next game: at York, Nov. 15
15. Batavia (10-1)
Previous rank: 17
Last week: 7A, Def. Lincoln-Way West 25-21
The Bulldogs rallied from a 21-0 deficit as sophomore Michael Vander Luitgaren passed for 269 yards and three TDs.
Next game: vs. Downers Grove North, Nov. 16
16. St. Francis (9-2)
Previous rank: 18
Last week: 5A, Def. Prairie Ridge 30-21
Brady Palmer passed for 231 yards and three touchdowns.
Next game: at Sycamore, Nov. 16
17. York (9-2)
Previous rank: 25
Last week: 8A, Def. Oswego 35-17
Bruno Massel ran 21 times for 173 yards and three touchdowns as the Dukes finished with 385 rushing yards.
Next game: vs. Warren, Nov. 15
18. Joliet Catholic (8-3)
Previous rank: 21
Last week: 5A, Def. Sacred Heart-Griffin 49-0
Lucas Simulick passed for three touchdowns, while Nate Magrini ran for 148 yards and two TDs.
Next game: at Peoria, Nov. 16
19. St. Rita (9-2)
Previous rank: 22
Last week: 7A, Def. Willowbrook 21-9
Steven Armbruster passed for 121 yards and a TD, his program-record 16th of the season.
Next game: vs. Quincy, Nov. 16
20. Quincy (11-0)
Previous rank: 23 Last week: 7A, Def. Moline 44-14
Jeraius Rice Jr. ran for two touchdowns and caught passes for two more scores.
Next game: at St. Rita, Nov. 16
21. Marist (9-2)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: 8A, Lost to Loyola 24-20
Jake Ritter ran 23 times for 166 yards and was 13 of 19 passing for 133 yards with two total TDs.
Next game: Season over
22. Stevenson (10-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: 8A, Def. Glenbard East 35-7
Zach Hersh had TD receptions of 54 and 40 yards.
Next game: at Lincoln-Way East, Nov. 15
23. Normal (10-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: 7A, Def. Prospect 52-49
Caden Taylor ran for five touchdowns for the Ironmen.
Next game: at Mount Carmel, Nov. 16
24. Lake Forest (9-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: 6A, Def. Libertyville 23-17
Danny Van Camp scored from 2 yards out with six seconds left, capping a 99-yard drive that lasted just 95 seconds.
Next game: vs. Geneva, Nov. 16
25. Sycamore (11-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: 5A, Def. Westinghouse 69-12
Iowa commit Burke Gautcher threw just five passes and completed four, all for touchdowns.
Next game: vs. St. Francis, Nov. 16