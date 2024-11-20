Top 25 Illinois High School Football Rankings (11/20/2024)
Lincoln-Way East and East St. Louis remain 1-2, while Naperville Central moves into the Top 5, after knocking off then-No. 3 Lyons, which fell all the way to No. 15. Morris, Richards, Montini and Lincoln-Way Central all join the rankings.
1. Lincoln-Way East (12-0)
Previous rank: 1 Last week: 8A, Def. Stevenson 45-0
Oregon commit Jonas Williams ran for three touchdowns, including an 84-yarder.
Next game: vs. Loyola, Nov. 23
2. East St. Louis (11-1)
Previous rank: 2 Last week: 6A, Def. Normal West 48-0
Kendrick Lyons was 6 of 8 passing for 112 yards and three touchdowns, while Amir Tillman ran for 77 yards and two scores.
Next game: at Glenwood, Nov. 16
3. Loyola (9-3)
Previous rank: 4 Last week: 8A, Def. Maine South 35-14
Washington commit Donovan Robinson had a 65-yard pick-six and Iowa commit Drew MacPherson ran for 191 yards and two TDs.
Next game: 8A, at Lincoln-Way East, Nov. 23
4. Mount Carmel (9-3)
Previous rank: 5 Last week: 7A, Def. Normal 49-42
Vanderbilt commit Jack Elliott passed for 363 yards and four touchdowns, and also ran for two scores.
Next game: at St. Rita, Nov. 23
5. Naperville Central (11-1)
Previous rank: 6 Last week: 8A, Def. Lyons 24-7
Sebastian Hayes threw touchdown passes of 50 and 42 yards to DeShaun Williams, who had six catches for 130 yards.
Next game: vs. York, Nov. 23
6. York (10-2)
Previous rank: 17 Last week: 8A, Def. Warren 34-15
Bruno Massel had 175 yards and four touchdowns on nine carries as the Dukes ran 38 times for 362 yards.
Next game: at Naperville Central, Nov. 23
7. Cary-Grove (12-0)
Previous rank: 7 Last week: 6A, Def. Belvidere North 42-7
Holden Boone ran 11 times for 174 yards and two touchdowns.
Next game: at Geneva, Nov. 23
8. Nazareth (10-2)
Previous rank: 8 Last week: 5A, Def. Rochelle 42-8
Logan Malachuk passed for 212 yards and two touchdowns.
Next game: vs. St. Francis, Nov. 23
9. Geneva (11-1)
Previous rank: 11 Last week: 6A, Def. Lake Forest 49-14
Tony Chahino threw for 220 yards and had five total touchdowns.
Next game: vs. Cary-Grove, Nov. 23
10. St. Francis (10-2)
Previous rank: 16 Last week: 5A, Def. Sycamore 10-0
Brady Palmer completed 14 of 26 passes for 159 yards for the Spartans.
Next game: at Nazareth, Nov. 23
11. Batavia (11-1)
Previous rank: 15 Last week: 7A, Def. Downers Grove North 17-7
Nathan Whitwell ran 40 times for 158 yards and a TD, and the Bulldogs held the Trojans to 17 rushing yards.
Next game: at Lincoln-Way Central, Nov. 23
12. Joliet Catholic (9-3)
Previous rank: 18 Last week: 5A, Def. Peoria 43-8
The Hilltoppers ran 47 times for 412 yards, as Larry Stringham (168 yards, TD), Nate Nagrini (119 yards, three TDs) and Vince Bremner (100 yards, TD) all reached 100 yards.
Next game: vs. Morris, Nov. 23
13. St. Rita (10-2)
Previous rank: 19 Last week: 7A, Def. Quincy 49-14
Nick Herman ran 16 times for 171 yards, including a 92-yard touchdown, and the Mustangs pulled away from a 14-14 halftime tie.
Next game: vs. Mount Carmel, Nov. 23
14. Marist (9-2)
Previous rank: 21
Next game: Season over
15. Lyons (11-1)
Previous rank: 3 Last week: 8A, Lost to Naperville Central 24-7
Danny Carroll ran for 66 yards and a touchdown, while Dom Pisciotti threw for 128 yards.
Next game: Season over
16. Downers Grove North (10-2)
Previous rank: 12 Last week: 7A, Lost to Batavia 17-7
Minnesota commit Owen Lansu was 18 of 30 passing for 146 yards and Oliver Thulin had a 26-yard pick-six.
Next game: Season over
17. Morris (8-4)
Previous rank: NR Last week: 5A, Def. Morgan Park 21-7
Brady Varner passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, and Morris had four takeaways in the first quarter.
Next game: at Joliet Catholic, Nov. 23
18. Maine South (8-4)
Previous rank:13 Last week: 8A, Lost to Loyola 35-14
Sophomore Jameson Purcell passed for 142 yards and a TD.
Next game: Season over
19. Normal (10-2)
Previous rank: 23 Last week: 7A, Lost to Mount Carmel 49-42
Kyle Beaty passed for four touchdowns for the Ironmen.
Next game: Season over
20. Richards (11-1)
Previous rank: NR Last week: 6A, Def. Kankakee 21-20
Noah Escobedo threw a 73-yard TD pass and Emanuel Mahonie ran a fumble back 35 yards for a score.
Next game: at East St. Louis, Nov. 23
21. Kankakee (10-2)
Previous rank: 9 Last week: 6A, Lost to Richards 21-20
James Stampley ran 25 times for 139 yards and three touchdowns.
Next game: Season over
22. Morgan Park (10-2)
Previous rank: 10 Last week: 5A, Lost to Morris 21-7
Terrance Gurley ran 21 times for 98 yards and a TD.
Next game: Season over
23. Quincy (11-1)
Previous rank: 20 Last week: 7A, Lost to St. Rita 49-14
Jeraius Rice Jr. ran 20 times for 112 yards and two TDs.
Next game: Season over
24. Montini (10-2)
Previous rank: NR Last week: 3A, Def. Princeton 24-7
Israel Abrams was 11 of 15 passing for 95 yards and two touchdowns.
Next game: vs. Wilmington, Nov. 23
25. Lincoln-Way Central (9-3)
Previous rank: NR Last week: 7A, Def. Bradley-Bourbonnais 28-16
Luke Tingley had 143 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Next game: vs. Batavia, Nov. 23