Top 25 Illinois high school girls basketball final rankings (3/10/2025)

Kenwood is the top team in 2025 Illinois high school girls basketball

Mike Clark

Here is High School on SI's final top 25 Illinois high school girls basketball rankings.

Class 4A champ Kenwood finishes the season No. 1 after winning its first state title in its first trip to state.

1. Kenwood (35-3)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week's results: Def. Alton 61-55; Def. Fremd 65-44 in Class 4A title game.

2. Nazareth (31-3)

Previous ranking: 4

Season over.

3. Fremd (30-6)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Def. Loyola 80-74; Lost to Kenwood 65-44 in Class 4A title game.

4. Alton (34-3)

Previous ranking: 6

Recent results: Lost to Kenwood 61-55; Def. Loyola 65-44 in Class 4A third-place game.

5. Loyola (34-4)

Previous ranking: 2

Recent results: Lost to Fremd 80-74; Lost to Alton 54-44 in Class 4A third-place game.

6. Young (25-9)

Previous ranking: 7

Season over.

7. Lyons (31-3)

Previous ranking: 8

Season over.

8. Montini (27-10)

Previous ranking: 19

Recent results: Def. Quincy Notre Dame 50-41; Def. St. Ignatius 50-44 in Class 3A title game.

9. Waubonsie Valley (31-2)

Previous ranking: 10

Season over.

10. Benet (29-3)

Previous ranking: 5

Season over.

11. St. Ignatius (32-5)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Def. Washington 48-33; Lost to Montini 50-44 in Class 3A title game.

12. Huntley (35-1)

Previous ranking: 11

Season over.

13. Washington (36-2)

Previous ranking: 12

Recent results: Lost to St. Ignatius 48-33; Def. Quincy Notre Dame 60-51 in Class 3A third-place game.

14. Prospect (27-8)

Previous ranking: 13

Season over.

15. Libertyville (28-6)

Previous ranking: 14

Season over.

16. Lake Zurich (24-8)

Previous ranking: 15

Season over

17. Glenbard West (23-13)

Previous ranking: 16

Season over.

18. St. Charles East (26-7)

Previous ranking: 17

Season over.

19. Marist (26-9)

Previous ranking: 20

Season over.

20. Quincy Notre Dame (32-5)

Previous ranking: 18

Recent results: Lost to Montini 50-41; Lost to Washington 60-51 in Class 3A third-place game.

21. Maine South (25-10)

Previous ranking: 21

Season over.

22. Glenbrook South (24-10)

Previous ranking: 22

Season over.

23. Hinsdale Central (23-8)

Previous ranking: 23

Season over.

24. Nashville (35-3)

Previous ranking: 25

Recent results: Def. Phillips 60-32; Def. Peoria Notre Dame 55-29 in Class 2A title game.

25. Morton (25-7)

Previous ranking: 24

Season over.

