Top 25 Illinois high school girls basketball final rankings (3/10/2025)
Here is High School on SI's final top 25 Illinois high school girls basketball rankings.
Class 4A champ Kenwood finishes the season No. 1 after winning its first state title in its first trip to state.
Top 25 Illinois high school girls basketball final rankings (3/10/2025)
1. Kenwood (35-3)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week's results: Def. Alton 61-55; Def. Fremd 65-44 in Class 4A title game.
2. Nazareth (31-3)
Previous ranking: 4
Season over.
3. Fremd (30-6)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Loyola 80-74; Lost to Kenwood 65-44 in Class 4A title game.
4. Alton (34-3)
Previous ranking: 6
Recent results: Lost to Kenwood 61-55; Def. Loyola 65-44 in Class 4A third-place game.
5. Loyola (34-4)
Previous ranking: 2
Recent results: Lost to Fremd 80-74; Lost to Alton 54-44 in Class 4A third-place game.
6. Young (25-9)
Previous ranking: 7
Season over.
7. Lyons (31-3)
Previous ranking: 8
Season over.
8. Montini (27-10)
Previous ranking: 19
Recent results: Def. Quincy Notre Dame 50-41; Def. St. Ignatius 50-44 in Class 3A title game.
9. Waubonsie Valley (31-2)
Previous ranking: 10
Season over.
10. Benet (29-3)
Previous ranking: 5
Season over.
11. St. Ignatius (32-5)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Washington 48-33; Lost to Montini 50-44 in Class 3A title game.
12. Huntley (35-1)
Previous ranking: 11
Season over.
13. Washington (36-2)
Previous ranking: 12
Recent results: Lost to St. Ignatius 48-33; Def. Quincy Notre Dame 60-51 in Class 3A third-place game.
14. Prospect (27-8)
Previous ranking: 13
Season over.
15. Libertyville (28-6)
Previous ranking: 14
Season over.
16. Lake Zurich (24-8)
Previous ranking: 15
Season over
17. Glenbard West (23-13)
Previous ranking: 16
Season over.
18. St. Charles East (26-7)
Previous ranking: 17
Season over.
19. Marist (26-9)
Previous ranking: 20
Season over.
20. Quincy Notre Dame (32-5)
Previous ranking: 18
Recent results: Lost to Montini 50-41; Lost to Washington 60-51 in Class 3A third-place game.
21. Maine South (25-10)
Previous ranking: 21
Season over.
22. Glenbrook South (24-10)
Previous ranking: 22
Season over.
23. Hinsdale Central (23-8)
Previous ranking: 23
Season over.
24. Nashville (35-3)
Previous ranking: 25
Recent results: Def. Phillips 60-32; Def. Peoria Notre Dame 55-29 in Class 2A title game.
25. Morton (25-7)
Previous ranking: 24
Season over.