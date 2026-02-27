Two Illinois High School Football Teams Announce Hirings
Two Illinois high school football teams have new head coaches going into the 2026 season.
Glenwood High School announced the hiring of James Dambacher to the role of head football coach while Warrensburg-Latham High School did the same with DaTayven Thornton.
James Dambacher Takes Over 10-Win Glenwood Program
James Dambacher comes to Glenwood after helping coach the defense at Auburn High School. He had a two-year run at New Berling High School as the head coach in 2023 and 2024, going 7-3 in 2024 with a playoff appearance.
“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Dambacher to Glenwood High School as the head football coach,” Glenwood athletic director Caitlyn Moody told WANDTV.com. “It is evident that he brings not only a deep knowledge of the game, but also a genuine passion for mentoring young people.
“We are excited to add him to our community and confident that Coach Dambacher will leada program that everyone will be proud of. I can’t wait to watch him succeed both on and off the field.”
Dambacher is just the sixth head coach in Glenwood football history, replacing David Hay, who led the program for 10 seasons.
The Titans finished 10-1 last year, falling to East St. Louis in the Illinois high school football playoffs. Sophomore Malik Banks is the leading returning producer after rushing for 250 yards and three touchdowns.
Warrensburg-Latham Turns Football Program Over To DaTayven Thornton
Former Normal West High School defensive coordinator DaTayven Thornton will look to lead Warrensburg-Latham this coming fall after being named the new head coach.
Thornton had spent the past several seasons at Normal West after a run in Florida at Deltona High School as the offensive coordinator.
“(Thornton) is extremely organized, an outstanding communicator and works to build relationships with his players,” Warrensburg-Latham athletic director Bret Reedy said in a press release (thanks to WANDTV.com for the quotes). “DaTayven is passionate about helping his team members grow as athletes on and off the field, and he will have the opportunity to establish his philosophy at all levels of our football program.”
Thornton replaces Aaron Fricke, who resigned in December after a 4-5 season that included a three-game winning streak before a four-game slide.
The Cardinals are expected to return quarterback Jayden Peck and several other key pieces.