Vote: Who should be SBLive's Illinois High School Athlete of the Week (9/3/2024)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive's Illinois High School Athlete of the Week as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff.
THIS WEEK’S SBLIVE ILLINOIS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:
Ian Campbell, Joliet Catholic football
Campbell had 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble in a 50-22 victory against Iowa City.
Carson Cooney, Oswego football
The Iowa commit had three tackles for loss and six quarterback hurries in a 30-7 victory against Neuqua Valley.
Weldon Dunston, Effingham football
The senior ran 26 times for 255 yards and five touchdowns in a 54-30 win against Robinson.
Luke Dyer, Mahomet-Seymour football
Dyer threw for 593 yards and eight touchdowns in a 69-37 win against downstate Morton.
Jack Elliott, Mount Carmel football
The Vanderbilt commit passed for 252 yards, ran for 61 and had three total TDs in a 42-38 loss to The Hun School of Princeton, N.J.
Blake Gautcher, Sycamore football
The Iowa commit threw for 277 yards and had two total TDs in a 35-28 victory against DeKalb.
Brady Gish, Lincoln-Way East football
The junior ran for 203 yards and three scores in a 49-22 win against Maine South.
Cole Latimer, DeKalb football
Latimer threw for 423 yards and four TDs in a 35-28 loss to Sycamore.
Maya Ledesma, Minooka girls cross country
Ledesma took first at the Normal West Invitational in 17:46.93 and led Minooka to the team title.
Kendrick Lyons, East St. Louis football
The senior transfer from Granite City was 21-of-24 passing for 261 yards and four TDs in a 34-7 win against Loyola.
Logan Malachuk, Nazareth football
The senior passed for 359 yards and had three total TDs in a 37-30 win against Kankakee.
Dylan Maloney, Plainfield South boys cross country
Maloney ran 15:12.40 to win the individual title and lead South to the team championship at the Normal West Invitational.
Michael Nee, Glenbard East football
The quarterback threw for 317 yards and three TDs, including the game-winner with two seconds left, in a 30-23 victory over Willowbrook.
Johnny O'Brien, Fremd football
The quarterback committed to Northwestern had 259 yards and three TDs in a 31-0 shutout of Lake Zurich.
Jesse Padron, St. Charles East football
Padron threw for 342 yards and five touchdowns in a 56-40 loss to Lincoln-Way Central.
Trey Peters, Mahomet-Seymour football
Peters caught 11 passes for 344 yards and five TDs in a 69-37 victory over downstate Morton.
Ethan Plumb, St. Charles North football
The four-year starting quarterback had 249 passing yards and four total TDs in a 28-27 comeback win against Palatine.
Nasir Rankin, Morgan Park football
The junior had 156 yards and a TD on eight touches in a 29-16 loss to Marist.
Jake Ritter, Marist football
In his RedHawks debut, the senior transfer accounted for 216 total yards and four touchdowns in a 29-16 win against Morgan Park.
Aaron Stewart, Warren football
The junior two-sport standout, who also is a reigning state and national wrestling champ, had 361 yards and five TDs in a 55-26 victory vs. Hersey.
Keller Stocks, Mount Zion football
Stocks passed for 302 yards and five touchdowns in a 37-7 win against Limestone.
Carley Sullivan, Sterling girls volleyball
Sullivan had 33 kills and 10 aces as Sterling went 3-0-2 at the Rockford Jefferson Tournament.
Jack Wheeler, Morris football
The Illinois baseball commit caught five passes for 190 yards and a TD in a 31-12 win against Coal City.
Nathan Whitwell, Batavia football
The senior ran for 179 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-28 victory against Glenbard West.
Jonas Williams, Lincoln-Way East football
The Oregon commit passed for 359 yards and four TDs in a 49-22 win against Maine South.
