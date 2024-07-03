2024 Indiana high school football schedules released
The time has come to start circling dates on your calendar for this year's can't-miss games as 2024 Indiana high school football schedules have been released for the upcoming IHSAA season.
Most teams will play their first games on Friday, August 23, and the football calendar year will conclude with the 2024 IHSAA state championships taking place November 29-30.
2024 Indiana high school football schedules for all teams in every IHSAA classification are available on SBLive Indiana, where you can also find live Indiana high school football scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.
2024 Indiana IHSAA high school football season schedule
Here is a look at the full 2024 IHSAA high school football season schedule:
- August 8: First day of practice
- August 23: Regular-season games begin
- October 25-November 8: Sectionals (5A-1A)
- November 1-8: Sectionals (6A)
- November 15: Regionals
- November 22: Semi-States
- November 29-30: 2024 IHSAA football state championships*
*The 2024 IHSAA high school football state championships will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts.
Not sure which team's schedule you want to check out first? You could always start with those who finished at the top of the list in SBLive Indiana's final 2023 rankings.
Here's the top 5 from last year's final rankings to get you rolling:
There should be some good parity among the top teams this year, as all five of the teams listed above have at least one game against another team in the top 5 during the regular season.
Fans will have a chance to see No. 1 and No. 2 face off when Ben Davis hosts Center Grove on September 30. While No. 4 Westfield wont have to wait long to test its hand against a higher-ranked team, as the Shamrocks have a tough road opener against Center Grove to kick off the 2024 season.
