Cascade coach Connor Simmons steps down after historic Indiana title run

After leading 3A Cascade High School to its first 15-0 football season and an Indiana state championship, head coach Connor Simmons will hang up his whistle. Coach Simmons is leaving Cascade and making the short drive Southmont High School where he will start a new chapter as an assistant principal.

“After earning my M.Ed. from USI on Friday and passing the Administration Praxis on Saturday, Breanna, Layla and myself are excited for this next chapter and grateful for everyone who helped us along the way.” Simmons posted on X.

A Championship Exit

Simmons inherited a struggling program and went 3-8 in his first season and continually improved the team., bringing the school its first two state football championships.

Cascade Turns to Nick Brickens

The Cadets are bringing in a first-year head coach with a winning tradition behind him, with the announcement of Nick Brickens as the new head coach. Coach Brickens has a championship history as both a player and a coach. As a graduate of the University of Saint Francis, he was a member of two NAIA national championship football teams. Prior to college he was a part of the 2014 state championship and 2015 state runner-up New Palestine High School football team, as well as a team captain and south all-star selection.

Brickens Brings Winning Background

”Brickens has quickly established himself as one of the rising young coaches in Indiana high school football. Most recently, he served as associate head coach, Special Teams Coordinator, and Position Coach at New Palestine High Schools, helping the Dragons capture the 2025 Class 5A and 2024 Class 4A state Championships. Throughout his coaching career, he has helped develop multiple all-conference and scholarship-level athletes while contributing to several sectional, regional, and state championship teams,” Cascade high school said in a press release announcing his hiring.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Brickens to Cascade,” said Cascade Athletic Director Scott Stevens. “Nick is a proven winner who understands the importance of relationships, culture, and developing young men both on and off the field. His Passion for football, leadership experience and commitment to student-athletes makes him an outstanding fit for our school and community.”

Coach Brickens shared the news with a simple statement on social media. “Excited to be a part of Cadet Nation! Ready to Get to work!”

Community Welcomes New Coach

Brickens will be just the 18th coach in the program's history. Cadet football games are the place to be on a Friday night. So when his hiring was announced on Facebook it was met with a warm welcome with many comments of “Welcome Coach”, “Your Gonna love being a Cadet,” and “Congrats.”

NIL Adds New Challenge

The IHSAA has just approved NIL for high school athletes, calling it “Personal Branding Activities" in an attempt to separate it from the college model. For the first time, students will be able to monetize their brand. Schools are not allowed to have any input or affiliation with the deals. However all deals must be reported within 48 hours.