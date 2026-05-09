Sidelined Alabama High School Football Coach Speaks Out

Alabama high school head football coach Zack Golson was placed on administrative leave last week from his position with Mary G. Montgomery High School.

Now, Golson is speaking out in defense of himself in regards to the ongoing investigation that has hit his program.

“The last 72 hours have been very challenging for many reasons,” Golson wrote on his Facebook page. “I have tried to stay silent and allow the process to unfold. The immense amount of positive support and people reaching out has been overwhelming. I’m thankful for each person who has called, texted and prayed.

“I knew what I signed up for when I chose this career. It was my dream to lead a (high school) program at the highest level in our state and I knew the scrutiny that comes with that.”

Mary G. Montgomery Head Football Coach Not Allowed To Meet With Players, Coaches Before Being Removed From Campus

Golson noted that he was not allowed to meet with either his players or members of his coaching staff before it was escorted off the Mary G. Montgomery campus. The Vikings were set to have a spring game against Ocean Springs High School, which was to be led by coordinators Alex Page and Andrew Rieves.

“We’ve tried to lead in very simple way: Love God, Love People. Trust your processes each day,” Golson wrote. “Show up, fight for each other, don’t quit. Our program has never been about one person, it’s always been about a large group of people fighting for each other.

“Next man up mentality. I know these guys will thrive and in the future!.”

Golson finished by writing, “I don’t want to comment further on anything else. My focus is on my family and doing what I need to do to protect them.”

Vikings Finished With 10 Victories In 2025 Under Zack Golson

Mary G. Montgomery went 10-2 during the 2025 Alabama high school football season , putting together a 6-1 mark in Class 7A, Region 1. The Vikings started the year off with eight consecutive victories, scoring 30-plus points in six of those wins.

After scoring a victory over Austin High School in the Alabama High School Athletic Association State Football Championships, Mary G. Montgomery was eliminated by Thompson.

Under the guidance of Golson, the Vikings have won 37 games since 2022, reaching the Alabama high school football semifinals in 2023 when they finished 12-1 overall.

Golson previously was an offensive coordinator at McGill-Toolen High School and Daphne High School, winning a state championship with two other runner-up finishes at state during his time at those two schools.