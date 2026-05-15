Oviedo, Lake Nona Flash Potential in Florida Spring Football Victories

OVIEDO, FLORIDA – Although spring football results come with caution flags, the Oviedo and Lake Nona Lions showed promise for the upcoming Florida high school football season.

Behind returning quarterback Sebastian Galeano and a fierce defense, host Oviedo overpowered Ocoee, 35-8, in a spring game on Thursday night. Galeano, a senior, passed for two touchdowns and ran for another to help the Lions build a 35-0 lead before the Knights finally scored on a TD run late in the game.

Oviedo Starts Fast

It was an impressive performance by Oviedo, which is coming off an 8-3 playoff season – its fourth consecutive postseason appearance.

“We showed some flashes of what we can be this year,” said Oviedo coach Greg Odierno. “Proud of the three forced turnovers and the goal-line stand.”

Defense Sets the Tone for the Lions

Oviedo certainly has the talent to contend in the playoffs this fall. The Lions made three interceptions and received balanced offensive production.

Explosive Weapons on the Outside

The Lions have a dangerous receiving duo in seniors Carmari Solomon, who finished with more than 120 receiving yeards and two TDs; and Jordan Donahoo, who had more than 70 yards receiving and a score.

“Carmari Solomon, Jordan Donahoo, Sebastian Galeano and Johnnie Cobbs all showed why we have had over 50 college coaches come to Oviedo this spring,” Odierno said. “We are looking forward to getting better this summer.”

Galeano Leads Experienced Core

Galeano last year passed for 2,294 yards and 29 TDs with just two interceptions. Donahoo caught 34 passes for 627 yards and five TDs; Solomon, 27 catches for 450 yards and eight TDs; and Cobbs, 601 yards rushing and 10 scores.

“Thought the team played great,” Galeano said. “Defense played lights out. Still feel like we left some on the table but, overall, a solid win and proud of the team.

“Personally, it was a good night,” Galeano said. “(But), for sure, left some on the table. But glad we got the win.”

“I strongly believe that our team played well, but I know we can do more,” Cobbs said. “We have the mentality to finish and that’s what we are going to do.”

Lake Nona Also Impresses

Lake Nona received some solid play from new quarterback Elijah Nickerson in beating Boone, 21-0. Nickerson, who last fall played for Winter Park, threw a TD pass.

Running back Noah Green and wide receivers Josiah Hall and Sebastian Lora also played well for the Lions.

Lake Nona last year went 8-4 and advanced to the second round of the Class 7A state playoffs.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962