The Crown Point (23-1) Bulldogs take on the Fort Wayne Snider Spartans (20-7) in the IHSAA Indiana boys high school basketball Class 4A Semi-State playoffs on Saturday at North Side Gym in Elkhart.

The game is scheduled to begin at noon ET.

The winner will play the winner of Northridge (25-1) vs. Homestead (20-6) in the Class 4A Semi-States championship at 8 p.m.

Crown Point vs. Fort Wayne Snider: Live Score Updates of Indiana High School Boys Basketball Class 4A Semi-State

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.

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