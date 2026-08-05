Former Iowa High School Athlete Murdered In Her Home

A former Iowa high school standout athlete was found murdered in her home.

Dr. Rylie-Shea Muhlbauer graduated from IKM-Manning High School in 2017, going on to play NCAA volleyball at Morningside University for three seasons.

According to a report by KTIV, Muhlbauer was found shot in Lake View, Iowa on Sunday morning. Authorities have arrested Joshua Lehman and charged him with first-degree murder. Lehman is being held in Sac County Jail with no bond and is slated to make a court appearance on August 13.

“Joshua Lee Lehman shot (Muhlbauer) with a firearm, firing a bullet into her head as she lay in bed at a residence in Lake View, Iowa,” a statement from authorities read.

Former Iowa High School Standout Played College Volleyball

During her senior season with IKM-Manning, Muhlbauer helped the Wolves win 22 games. She tallied 262 digs and had 27 aces, serving over 90 percent on the season.

Muhlbauer had 231 digs with 25 aces and served over 90 percent as a junior while adding 218 digs and 18 serves with a 93 percent success rate as a sophomore. She had 53 kills with 117 digs and 23 service aces, hitting at almost 92 percent during her freshman campaign with IKM-Manning.

Dr. Rylie-Shea Muhlbauer Was A Multi-Sport Athlete In High School

While in high school, Muhlbauer was a multi-sport star, as she also played basketball for the Wolves, making the varsity roster all four seasons.

“The greatest, most kind hearted friend,” Muhlbauer’s friends, Kayla Kratz and Krista Zenk, told the news station. “She was sarcastic and funny and was always her truest self. She lifted others up and brought so much joy everywhere she went.

“She was smart and curious. She was genuine and authentic and made you feel seen in a room full of people. She was compassionate in everything she did.”

Former IKM-Manning Star Worked Way Into College Volleyball Rotation

After not seeing the court in her freshman season, Muhlbauer worked her way into a key member of the rotation for Morningside. She played in 18 matches and 46 sets as a sophomore, recording 32 digs with four service aces.

As a junior, she played in all 30 matches and was on the court in 99 sets. Muhlbauer finished with 71 digs and 11 aces

Several Authorities Are Investigating The Murder

After Morningside, Muhlbauer earned her Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Cleveland University-Kansas City in 2023.

The Lake View Police Department, the Sac County Sheriff’s Office, the Sac County Attorney’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are all working the case.