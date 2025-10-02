Evansville Area High School Football Schedules and Scores - October 2-3, 2025
There are 28 games scheduled across the Evansville metro area this weekend, including two games featuring statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Evansville Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup includes Mt. Vernon at No. 10 Heritage Hills.
Evansville Area High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 2, 2025
There are two games scheduled across the Evansville metro area on Thursday, October 2.
All Evansville Metro High School Football Games
Evansville Area High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025
There are 26 games scheduled across the Evansville metro area on Friday, October 3.
Tecumseh at Springs Valley - 6:30 PM
Castle at Jasper - 6:30 PM
Evansville Mater Dei at Benjamin Bosse - 6:30 PM
Fort Knox at McLean County - 7:00 PM
Todd County Central at Crittenden County - 7:00 PM
Mayfield at Caldwell County - 7:00 PM
Union County at Hopkins County Central - 7:00 PM
Murray at Webster County - 7:00 PM
Marshall County at Owensboro - 7:00 PM
Graves County at Apollo - 7:00 PM
Central Hardin at Daviess County - 7:00 PM
West Washington at Perry Central - 7:00 PM
North Posey at Forest Park - 7:00 PM
Hamilton County at Edwards County - 7:00 PM
Henderson County at George Rogers Clark - 7:30 PM
Pike Central at South Spencer - 7:30 PM
Tell City at Southridge - 7:30 PM
Evansville Memorial at Reitz - 7:30 PM
Gibson Southern at Washington - 7:30 PM
Evansville Harrison at Evansville Central - 7:30 PM
Vincennes Lincoln at Evansville North - 7:30 PM
Mt. Vernon at Heritage Hills - 8:00 PM
Boonville at Princeton - 8:00 PM
Mt. Carmel at Richland County - 8:00 PM
Sesser-Valier at Carmi-White County - 8:00 PM
Fairfield at Johnston City - 8:00 PM
