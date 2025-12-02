Former Indiana High School Coach Charged With Sexual Relations With Multiple Students
A former assistant track and field coach in Indiana faces multiple counts of child seduction as a child care worker after being charged with having sex with two students.
Harrison Goss worked with the Ben Davis High School track and field team and worked in special education at Wayne Township School until he was fired following an arrest this past June.
According to a report by WTHR.com, Goss, 27-years old, faces eight charges of child seduction as a child care worker, as a second administrator has been placed on leave following another female coming forward.
Former Assistant Track Coach Accused Of Having Sexual Relations With Two Students
In the report, Goss is accused of having sexual intercourse in the backseat of his car after providing a 16-year-old female a ride home following track practice. The act occurred in the parking lot of a Wayne Township elementary school.
This past summer, a graduate of Ben Davis High School reported to police that she had a relationship with Goss that started as a 17-year-old senior. That female did confirm that the sexual relationship with consenual and continued through graduation until she moved to Texas in 2024.
Second Female Came Forward After Hearing Of Charges
The second female went to police after hearing the charges placed on Goss from the first female Ben Davis High School student after she returned to Indianapolis.
Court records indicate that the second female went to a Ben Davis High School coach to report the incident involving Goss and herself. That was not reported by the coach, as the deposition states that the alleged incident happened while both the female and coach were intoxicated.
“At this time, we’re reviewing the new allegations,” said Mark Nicholson, an attorney for Goss. “My client was not aware of any claims involving (the second coach) until they were made during the deposition. As you know, the state has a burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt, so my client is innocent until proven guilty. We have no further comment at this stage.”
School Confirms Harrison Goss Was Fired
The MSD of Wayne Township provided a statement to the news outlet, confirming that Goss is no longer employed by the district.
“We are aware of the amended probable cause affidavit,” the statement read. “We reported all allegations to the appropriate authorities when we became aware of them and have continued to fully cooperate with law enforcement throughout their ongoing investigation.”
The statement did note that “we have also become aware of allegations involving another staff member related to this matter” and that they “took immediate action” to place that staff member on administrative leave.
Goss is set to go on trial December 15, but with the latest new allegations, that is likely to be delayed.
Ben Davis High School Is Located In Indianapolis
Ben Davis High School is a three-year high school located on the westside of Indianapolis. It is in the Metropolitan School District of Wayne Township, opening in 1892.
The school has won 30 Indiana High School Athletic Association state championships, including three in boys track and field from 2008-2010.