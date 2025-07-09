Indiana high school boys basketball coach Drew Schauss leaving Avon
After four seasons, Avon High School boys basketball coach Drew Schauss is leaving for an unannounced position, according to the IndyStar.
“I love Avon, love the athletic department and love our kids,” Schauss told the IndyStar. “It was not an easy decision by any means. We built a really solid program and sent a lot of kids to college, whether they are playing college basketball or not. It was a tough decision that kept me up a couple of nights without sleeping, but I really feel like it is the best move for our family.”
Schauss had a 54-45 record in four seasons at Avon. Last season, Avon went 20-4 and lost in the Class 4A sectional to Brownsburg.
“Regardless of how good the kids are, it’s tough,” Schauss told IndyStar. “I love those kids and have a built a lot of relationships with them. The kids who are sophomores now were sixth graders when I got here and I’ve seen them grow from middle school kids into high school players. It’s a talented team. We played really well in Ohio (the weekend before last). From the first weekend of June at Purdue to the Charlie Hughes (Shootout) to Ohio, they really improved. It’s a different team than we had last year with some different strengths, but it helps when you have two senior leaders with bright futures.”
