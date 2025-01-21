High School

Indiana high school boys basketball computer rankings (1/21/2025)

Ben Davis High School junior Jashawn Ladd (24) shoots during the second half of a championship game of the Marion County basketball tournament against North Central High School, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, at Southport High School. North Central won 48-44.
Ben Davis High School junior Jashawn Ladd (24) shoots during the second half of a championship game of the Marion County basketball tournament against North Central High School, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, at Southport High School. North Central won 48-44. / Doug McSchooler/for IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2024-25 Indiana high school boys basketball season is underway, and High School on SI has started its weekly computer rankings for the season.

SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

Here are SBLive's latest Indiana's high school boys basketball computer rankings, as of Jan. 21, 2025:

Indiana high school boys basketball computer rankings

CLASS 1A RANKINGS

No. 1 Clay City (11-1)

No. 2 Clinton Prairie (8-1)

No. 3 Hauser (9-2)

No. 4 Orleans (8-2)

No. 5 Washington Township (9-1)

No. 6 Monroe Central (9-2)

No. 7 Bloomfield (9-3)

No. 8 Triton (9-1)

No. 9 Wood Memorial (9-3)

No. 10 Barr-Reeve (7-4)

CLASS 2A RANKINGS

No. 1 Wapahani (13-0)

No. 2 Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (11-2)

No. 3 South Ripley (14-0)

No. 4 Linton-Stockton (11-2)

No. 5 Northeastern (15-0)

No. 6 Forest Park (10-2)

No. 7 21st Century Charter (11-2)

No. 8 Manchester (12-1)

No. 9 Tipton (9-2)

No. 10 Woodlan (8-6)

CLASS 3A RANKINGS

No. 1 Evansville Central (10-2)

No. 2 Brownstone Central (11-0)

No. 3 Blackhawk Christian (12-3)

No. 4 Princeton (12-1)

No. 5 Shelbyville (12-3)

No. 6 South Bend St. Joseph (12-1)

No. 7 Evansville Memorial (9-1)

No. 8 NorthWood (13-2)

No. 9 Guerin Catholic (13-2)

No. 10 Northview (13-1)

CLASS 4A RANKINGS

No. 1 Ben Davis (12-3)

No. 2 Fishers (14-0)

No. 3 Avon (13-1)

No. 4 Brown Point (11-0)

No. 5 Lawrence North (10-3)

No. 6 Anderson (13-1)

No. 7 Homestead (12-4)

No. 8 Reitz (11-0-1)

No. 9 Greenfield-Central (11-2)

No. 10 North Central (9-5)

Published
