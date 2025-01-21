Indiana high school boys basketball computer rankings (1/21/2025)
The 2024-25 Indiana high school boys basketball season is underway, and High School on SI has started its weekly computer rankings for the season.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest Indiana's high school boys basketball computer rankings, as of Jan. 21, 2025:
Indiana high school boys basketball computer rankings
CLASS 1A RANKINGS
No. 1 Clay City (11-1)
No. 2 Clinton Prairie (8-1)
No. 3 Hauser (9-2)
No. 4 Orleans (8-2)
No. 5 Washington Township (9-1)
No. 6 Monroe Central (9-2)
No. 7 Bloomfield (9-3)
No. 8 Triton (9-1)
No. 9 Wood Memorial (9-3)
No. 10 Barr-Reeve (7-4)
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
No. 1 Wapahani (13-0)
No. 2 Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (11-2)
No. 3 South Ripley (14-0)
No. 4 Linton-Stockton (11-2)
No. 5 Northeastern (15-0)
No. 6 Forest Park (10-2)
No. 7 21st Century Charter (11-2)
No. 8 Manchester (12-1)
No. 9 Tipton (9-2)
No. 10 Woodlan (8-6)
CLASS 3A RANKINGS
No. 1 Evansville Central (10-2)
No. 2 Brownstone Central (11-0)
No. 3 Blackhawk Christian (12-3)
No. 4 Princeton (12-1)
No. 5 Shelbyville (12-3)
No. 6 South Bend St. Joseph (12-1)
No. 7 Evansville Memorial (9-1)
No. 8 NorthWood (13-2)
No. 9 Guerin Catholic (13-2)
No. 10 Northview (13-1)
CLASS 4A RANKINGS
No. 1 Ben Davis (12-3)
No. 2 Fishers (14-0)
No. 3 Avon (13-1)
No. 4 Brown Point (11-0)
No. 5 Lawrence North (10-3)
No. 6 Anderson (13-1)
No. 7 Homestead (12-4)
No. 8 Reitz (11-0-1)
No. 9 Greenfield-Central (11-2)
No. 10 North Central (9-5)
