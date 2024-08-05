High School

Indiana high school boys soccer: ISCA soccer polls (8/5/2024)

Noblesville (3A), Evansville Memorial (2A) and Bethany Christian (A) open 2024 season at No. 1

Nate Latsch, SBLive Sports

Noblesville Millers celebrate debating the Cathedral Fighting Irish on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, during the IHSAA boys soccer Class 3A state championship at Michael Carroll Track & Soccer Stadium in Indianapolis. The Noblesville Millers defeated the Cathedral Fighting Irish, 2-0.
Noblesville Millers celebrate debating the Cathedral Fighting Irish on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, during the IHSAA boys soccer Class 3A state championship at Michael Carroll Track & Soccer Stadium in Indianapolis. The Noblesville Millers defeated the Cathedral Fighting Irish, 2-0. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Indiana Soccer Coaches Association released its preseason polls for the 2024 season on Monday, August 5, and Noblesville is back in the top spot in Class 3A after finishing at No. 1 in the final poll of the 2023 season.

Here's a look at the full preseason rankings for the IHSAA's three classifications:

INDIANA CLASS 3A

  1. Noblesville
  2. Carmel
  3. Zionsville
  4. Fishers
  5. Center Grove 
  6. Cathedral
  7. Lake Central 
  8. Bloomington South
  9. Pike
  10. Columbus North 
  11. Northridge
  12. FW Carroll
  13. Goshen
  14. Hamilton Southeastern
  15. West Lafayette Harrison
  16. Crown Point
  17. Brownsburg
  18. Castle
  19. Munster
  20. Westfield

INDIANA CLASS 2A

  1. Evansville Memorial
  2. Guerin Catholic
  3. Illiana Christian 
  4. Bishop Luers
  5. Speedway
  6. Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran
  7. Heritage Christian (Indianapolis)
  8. Heritage Hills
  9. West Lafayette
  10. Bishop Dwenger
  11. Washington Community
  12. Cascade 
  13. Bishop Noll 
  14. Culver Academies
  15. Park Tudor 
  16. Hamilton Heights
  17. Leo
  18. Southridge 
  19. West Noble 
  20. Hanover Central

INDIANA CLASS A

  1. Bethany Christian
  2. Providence
  3. Covenant Christian (Indianapolis)
  4. Faith Christian
  5. Westview 
  6. Greenwood Christian
  7. Fort Wayne Canterbury
  8. Forest Park
  9. Wheeler 
  10. Oldenburg Academy
  11. Covington
  12. Southwestern (Shelby)
  13. Fort Wayne Blackhawk
  14. Muncie Burris 
  15. University
  16. Carroll (Flora)
  17. Northwest Dubois
  18. North Putnam
  19. Rock Creek
  20. Trinity

