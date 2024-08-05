Indiana high school boys soccer: ISCA soccer polls (8/5/2024)
Noblesville (3A), Evansville Memorial (2A) and Bethany Christian (A) open 2024 season at No. 1
The Indiana Soccer Coaches Association released its preseason polls for the 2024 season on Monday, August 5, and Noblesville is back in the top spot in Class 3A after finishing at No. 1 in the final poll of the 2023 season.
Here's a look at the full preseason rankings for the IHSAA's three classifications:
INDIANA CLASS 3A
- Noblesville
- Carmel
- Zionsville
- Fishers
- Center Grove
- Cathedral
- Lake Central
- Bloomington South
- Pike
- Columbus North
- Northridge
- FW Carroll
- Goshen
- Hamilton Southeastern
- West Lafayette Harrison
- Crown Point
- Brownsburg
- Castle
- Munster
- Westfield
INDIANA CLASS 2A
- Evansville Memorial
- Guerin Catholic
- Illiana Christian
- Bishop Luers
- Speedway
- Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran
- Heritage Christian (Indianapolis)
- Heritage Hills
- West Lafayette
- Bishop Dwenger
- Washington Community
- Cascade
- Bishop Noll
- Culver Academies
- Park Tudor
- Hamilton Heights
- Leo
- Southridge
- West Noble
- Hanover Central
INDIANA CLASS A
- Bethany Christian
- Providence
- Covenant Christian (Indianapolis)
- Faith Christian
- Westview
- Greenwood Christian
- Fort Wayne Canterbury
- Forest Park
- Wheeler
- Oldenburg Academy
- Covington
- Southwestern (Shelby)
- Fort Wayne Blackhawk
- Muncie Burris
- University
- Carroll (Flora)
- Northwest Dubois
- North Putnam
- Rock Creek
- Trinity
