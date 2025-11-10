Indiana High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (IHSAA) - November 10, 2025
The 2025 Indiana high school football playoffs continue on this weekend, with the quarterfinals being played on Friday, November 14.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Indiana high school football playoffs. The playoffs culminate with the state championships on November 28 and 29 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Indiana High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (IHSAA) - November 10, 2025
2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 1A Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)
All Games on 11/14 at 7PM EST
LaVille at Pioneer
North Miami at South Adams
South Putnam at Sheridan
Milan at Providence
2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 2A Football Bracket
All Games on 11/14 at 7PM EST
Andrean at Southmont
Adams Central at Eastbrook
Indianapolis Lutheran at Lapel
Linton-Stockton at Brownstown Central
2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 3A Football Bracket
All Games on 11/14 at 7PM EST
Knox at Garrett
Twin Lakes at Fort Wayne Bishop Luers
Cascade at Lawrenceburg
Indian Creek at Gibson Southern
2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 4A Football Bracket
All Games on 11/14 at 7PM EST
Hobart at South Bend St. Joseph
Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger at Lebanon
Yorktown at Roncalli
Martinsville at Heritage Hills
2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 5A Football Bracket
All Games on 11/14 at 7PM EST
Merrillville at Michigan City
Concord at Jefferson
New Palestine at East Central
Bloomington South at Floyd Central
2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 6A Football Bracket
All Games on 11/14 at 7PM EST
Penn at Carroll
Westfield at Fishers
Decatur Central at Brownsburg
Warren Central at Center Grove
More from High School On SI