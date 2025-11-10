High School

Indiana High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (IHSAA) - November 10, 2025

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 Indiana high school football playoffs

Cathedral vs New Palestine from Nov. 7, 2025
The 2025 Indiana high school football playoffs continue on this weekend, with the quarterfinals being played on Friday, November 14.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Indiana high school football playoffs. The playoffs culminate with the state championships on November 28 and 29 at Lucas Oil Stadium. 

2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 1A Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)

All Games on 11/14 at 7PM EST

LaVille at Pioneer

North Miami at South Adams

South Putnam at Sheridan

Milan at Providence

2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 2A Football Bracket

All Games on 11/14 at 7PM EST

Andrean at Southmont

Adams Central at Eastbrook

Indianapolis Lutheran at Lapel

Linton-Stockton at Brownstown Central

2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 3A Football Bracket 

All Games on 11/14 at 7PM EST

Knox at Garrett

Twin Lakes at Fort Wayne Bishop Luers

Cascade at Lawrenceburg

Indian Creek at Gibson Southern

2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 4A Football Bracket

All Games on 11/14 at 7PM EST

Hobart at South Bend St. Joseph

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger at Lebanon

Yorktown at Roncalli

Martinsville at Heritage Hills

2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 5A Football Bracket

All Games on 11/14 at 7PM EST

Merrillville at Michigan City

Concord at Jefferson

New Palestine at East Central

Bloomington South at Floyd Central

2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 6A Football Bracket

All Games on 11/14 at 7PM EST

Penn at Carroll

Westfield at Fishers

Decatur Central at Brownsburg

Warren Central at Center Grove

