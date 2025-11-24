High School

Indiana High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (IHSAA) - November 24, 2025

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 Indiana high school football playoffs

Gray Reid

Westfield vs Brownsburg from Sept. 26, 2025
Westfield vs Brownsburg from Sept. 26, 2025 / Justin Sicking

The 2025 Indiana high school football playoffs continue this weekend, with the championships being played on November 28 and 29.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Indiana high school football playoffs. The playoffs culminate with the state championships on November 28 and 29 at Lucas Oil Stadium. 

Indiana High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (IHSAA) - November 24, 2025

2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 1A Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)

Friday, November 28

2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 2A Football Bracket

Saturday, November 29

2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 3A Football Bracket 

Friday, November 28

2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 4A Football Bracket

Saturday, November 29

2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 5A Football Bracket

Friday, November 28

2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 6A Football Bracket

Saturday, November 29

More from High School On SI

feed

Published
Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

Home/Indiana