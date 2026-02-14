Indiana (IHSAA) High School Girls Basketball Playoff Schedule & Scores - February 14, 2026
There are 32 games scheduled across Indiana on Saturday, February 14, including 12 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Indiana high school girls basketball scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the day feature some of Indiana's top-ranked teams as No. 1 Lawrence Central takes on No. 3 Pike at home, No. 8 Pendleton Heights hosts No. 2 Center Grove and No. 20 Northridge heads to No. 9 Valparaiso.
Indiana High School Girls Basketball Playoff Games To Watch - Saturday, February 14
With 12 games featuring ranked teams, today promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Indiana high school girls basketball regionals begin.
IHSAA Class 4A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Saturday, February 14
There are eight games scheduled in the IHSAA 4A classification on Saturday, February 14.
IHSAA Class 3A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Saturday, February 14
There are eight games scheduled in the IHSAA 3A classification on Saturday, February 14.
IHSAA Class 2A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Saturday, February 14
There are eight games scheduled in the IHSAA 2A classification on Saturday, February 14.
IHSAA Class 1A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Saturday, February 14
There are eight games scheduled in the IHSAA 1A classification on Saturday, February 14.
