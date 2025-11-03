Indiana High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (IHSAA) - November 3, 2025
The 2025 Indiana high school football playoffs continued on this weekend with Class 5A through Class 1A. The Class 6A sectionals began on October 31.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Indiana high school football playoffs. The playoffs culminate with the state championships on November 28 and 29 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 1A Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)
All Games on 11/7 at 7PM EST
LaVille at West Central
Pioneer at Carroll
North Miami at Fremont
Hagerstown at South Adams
South Putnam at Riverton Parke
Sheridan at Cloverdale
Milan at North Decatur
Providence at North Daviess
2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 2A Football Bracket
All Games on 11/7 at 7PM EST
Andrean at Rensselaer Central
Southmont at Cass
Eastside at Adams Central
Eastbrook at Eastern
Indianapolis Lutheran at Heritage Christian
Triton Central at Lapel
Sullivan at Linton-Stockton
Switzerland County at Brownstown Central
2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 3A Football Bracket
All Games on 11/7 at 7PM EST
Mishawaka Marian at Knox
Garrett at Angola
Twin Lakes at Western
Mississinewa at Fort Wayne Bishop Luers
Cascade at Guerin Catholic
Lawrenceburg at Greensburg
Indian Creek at Scottsburg
Gibson Southern at Evansville Mater Dei
2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 4A Football Bracket
All Games on 11/7 at 7PM EST
Lowell at Hobart
Mishawaka at South Bend St. Joseph
East Noble at Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger
Lebanon at Logansport
Yorktown at Pendleton Heights
Roncalli at Indianapolis Bishop Chatard
Bedford North Lawrence at Martinsville
Heritage Hills at Jasper
2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 5A Football Bracket
All Games on 11/7 at 7PM EST
Munster at Merrillville
Michigan City at LaPorte
Concord at Fort Wayne North Side
Jefferson at Kokomo
Cathedral at New Palestine
East Central at Whiteland
Bloomington North at Bloomington South
Evansville North at Floyd Central
2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 6A Football Bracket
All Games on 11/7 at 7PM EST
Crown Point at Penn
Carroll at Fort Wayne Northrop
Westfield at Carmel
Hamilton Southeastern at Fishers
Avon at Brownsburg
Decatur Central at Lawrence Central
Southport at Warren Central
Center Grove at Franklin Central
