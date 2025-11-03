High School

Indiana High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (IHSAA) - November 3, 2025

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 Indiana high school football playoffs

Gray Reid

Westfield vs Zionsville from Oct. 31, 2025
Westfield vs Zionsville from Oct. 31, 2025 / Shawn Barney

The 2025 Indiana high school football playoffs continued on this weekend with Class 5A through Class 1A. The Class 6A sectionals began on October 31.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Indiana high school football playoffs. The playoffs culminate with the state championships on November 28 and 29 at Lucas Oil Stadium. 

2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 1A Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)

All Games on 11/7 at 7PM EST

LaVille at West Central

Pioneer at Carroll

North Miami at Fremont

Hagerstown at South Adams

South Putnam at Riverton Parke

Sheridan at Cloverdale

Milan at North Decatur

Providence at North Daviess

2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 2A Football Bracket

All Games on 11/7 at 7PM EST

Andrean at Rensselaer Central

Southmont at Cass

Eastside at Adams Central

Eastbrook at Eastern

Indianapolis Lutheran at Heritage Christian

Triton Central at Lapel

Sullivan at Linton-Stockton

Switzerland County at Brownstown Central

2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 3A Football Bracket 

All Games on 11/7 at 7PM EST

Mishawaka Marian at Knox

Garrett at Angola

Twin Lakes at Western

Mississinewa at Fort Wayne Bishop Luers

Cascade at Guerin Catholic

Lawrenceburg at Greensburg

Indian Creek at Scottsburg

Gibson Southern at Evansville Mater Dei

2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 4A Football Bracket

All Games on 11/7 at 7PM EST

Lowell at Hobart

Mishawaka at South Bend St. Joseph

East Noble at Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger

Lebanon at Logansport

Yorktown at Pendleton Heights

Roncalli at Indianapolis Bishop Chatard

Bedford North Lawrence at Martinsville

Heritage Hills at Jasper

2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 5A Football Bracket

All Games on 11/7 at 7PM EST

Munster at Merrillville

Michigan City at LaPorte

Concord at Fort Wayne North Side

Jefferson at Kokomo

Cathedral at New Palestine

East Central at Whiteland

Bloomington North at Bloomington South

Evansville North at Floyd Central

2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 6A Football Bracket

All Games on 11/7 at 7PM EST

Crown Point at Penn

Carroll at Fort Wayne Northrop

Westfield at Carmel

Hamilton Southeastern at Fishers

Avon at Brownsburg

Decatur Central at Lawrence Central

Southport at Warren Central

Center Grove at Franklin Central

Published
Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men's basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men's basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

