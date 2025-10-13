High School

Indiana High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (IHSAA) - October 13, 2025

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 Indiana high school football playoffs

Jack Butler

Bishop Chatard High School juniors Julio Graves (88), right, and Cam Harden (82) celebrate after scoring during the first half of an IHSAA varsity football game against Tri-West Hendricks High School, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Tri-West Hendricks High School.
Bishop Chatard High School juniors Julio Graves (88), right, and Cam Harden (82) celebrate after scoring during the first half of an IHSAA varsity football game against Tri-West Hendricks High School, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Tri-West Hendricks High School. / Doug McSchooler/for IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Indiana high school football playoffs begin with the Class 5A through Class 1A sectionals on October 24. The Class 6A sectionals begin on October 31.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Indiana high school football playoffs. The playoffs culminate with the state championships on November 28 and 29 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Indiana High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (IHSAA) - October 13, 2025

2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 1A Football Bracket

Quadrant 1

LaVille vs Culver Community

North Judson-San Pierre vs South Central

West Central vs South Newton

North Newton vs Bowman Academy

Frontier vs Tri-County

Pioneer vs Caston

Carroll vs Winamac

North White vs Taylor

Quadrant 3

Southwood — BYE

North Miami vs Northfield

Southern Wells vs Triton

Blackhawk Christian vs Fremont

Union City vs Hagerstown

Cambridge City Lincoln vs Monroe Central

Madison-Grant vs South Adams

Wes-Del vs Tri

Quadrant 2

Attica vs South Putnam

Parke Heritage vs Fountain Central

Covington vs North Central

Riverton Parke vs North Vermillion

Quadrant 4

Milan — BYE

South Decatur vs Eastern Greene

West Washington vs Knightstown

Greenwood Christian Academy vs North Decatur

Forest Park vs Springs Valley

Providence vs North Knox

North Daviess vs Perry Central

South Spencer vs Tecumseh

2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 2A Football Bracket

Quadrant 1

Andrean — BYE

Wheeler vs Thomas Edison

Rensselaer Central vs Boone Grove

Bremen vs Whiting

Delphi Community vs Southmont

North Putnam vs Western Boone

Central Catholic vs Seeger

Cass vs North Montgomery

Quadrant 3

Prairie Heights vs Manchester

Whitko vs Eastside

Central Noble vs Adams Central

Bluffton vs Churubusco

Eastbrook vs Alexandria-Monroe

Rochester vs Elwood

Eastern vs Blackford

Wabash vs Tipton

Quadrant 2

Park Tudor — BYE

Indianapolis Lutheran vs Covenant Christian

Heritage Christian vs Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter

Monrovia vs Indianapolis Scecina Memorial

Northeastern vs Shenandoah

Triton Central vs Centerville

Lapel vs Winchester Community

Eastern Hancock vs Union County

Quadrant 4

Sullivan vs South Vermillion

Pike Central vs North Posey

Greencastle vs Brown County

Mitchell vs Linton-Stockton

Crawford County vs Clarksville

Salem vs Switzerland County

Brownstown Central vs Tell City

Eastern vs Paoli

2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 3A Football Bracket (select to view full bracket)

Quadrant 1

Glenn vs. Calumet New Tech

Mishawaka Marian vs. River Forest

Griffith vs. Hammond Bishop Noll

Knox vs. Jimtown

Garrett vs. Fairfield

Woodlan vs. Lakeland

Tippecanoe Valley vs. Angola

Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran vs. West Noble

Quadrant 3

Northwestern vs. Peru

Maconaquah vs. Twin Lakes

West Lafayette vs. Western

Frankton vs. Benton Central

Mississinewa vs. Oak Hill

Jay County vs. Bellmont

Norwell vs. Heritage

Fort Wayne Bishop Luers vs. Delta

Quadrant 2

Cascade vs. George Washington

Tri-West Hendricks vs. West Vigo

Speedway vs. Crawfordsville

Guerin Catholic vs. Hamilton Heights

Lawrenceburg — BYE

Franklin County vs. Batesville

Greensburg vs. Purdue Polytechnic

Rushville vs. South Dearborn

Quadrant 4

Indian Creek — BYE

Owen Valley vs. Madison

Corydon Central vs. North Harrison

Edgewood vs. Scottsburg

Evansville Memorial — BYE

Gibson Southern vs. Vincennes Lincoln

Mt. Vernon vs. Southridge

Evansville Mater Dei vs. Princeton

2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 4A Football Bracket

Quadrant 1

Hanover Central vs. Lowell

Highland vs. East Chicago Central

Kankakee Valley vs. Gary West Side

New Prairie vs. Hobart

Plymouth vs. South Bend Washington

Mishawaka vs. NorthWood

Wawasee vs. Northridge

South Bend Riley vs. South Bend St. Joseph

Quadrant 3

Fort Wayne Wayne vs. Fort Wayne South Side

New Haven vs. East Noble

Columbia City vs. DeKalb

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger vs. Leo

Frankfort — BYE

Lebanon vs. Culver Academies

Muncie Central vs. Marion

Huntington North vs. Logansport

Quadrant 2

Yorktown — BYE

Beech Grove vs. Richmond

Pendleton Heights vs. Mt. Vernon

New Castle vs. Greenfield-Central

Indianapolis Shortridge vs. Danville

Roncalli vs. Northview

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard vs. Mooresville

Indianapolis Crispus Attucks vs. Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory

Quadrant 4

Bedford North Lawrence vs. Jennings County

Connersville vs. Shelbyville

Martinsville vs. Greenwood

Silver Creek vs. Charlestown

Evansville Central vs. Evansville Memorial

Heritage Hills vs. Washington

Jasper vs. Boonville

Benjamin Bosse vs. Evansville Harrison

2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 5A Football Bracket

This page will be updated when the Class 5A Bracket is released.

2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 6A Football Bracket

Quadrant 1

Lake Central vs. Crown Point

Penn vs. Portage

Carroll vs. Elkhart

Snider vs. Fort Wayne Northrop

Quadrant 2

Zionsville vs. Westfield

Harrison vs. Carmel

Hamilton Southeastern vs. Homestead

Fishers vs. Noblesville

Quadrant 2

Ben Davis vs. Avon

Brownsburg vs. Pike

North Central vs. Decatur Central

Lawrence Central vs. Lawrence North

Quadrant 4

Southport vs. Arsenal Technical

Warren Central vs. Perry Meridian

Jeffersonville vs. Center Grove

Columbus North vs. Franklin Central

More from High School On SI

feed

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/Indiana