Indiana High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (IHSAA) - October 13, 2025
The 2025 Indiana high school football playoffs begin with the Class 5A through Class 1A sectionals on October 24. The Class 6A sectionals begin on October 31.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Indiana high school football playoffs. The playoffs culminate with the state championships on November 28 and 29 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Indiana High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (IHSAA) - October 13, 2025
2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 1A Football Bracket
Quadrant 1
LaVille vs Culver Community
North Judson-San Pierre vs South Central
West Central vs South Newton
North Newton vs Bowman Academy
Frontier vs Tri-County
Pioneer vs Caston
Carroll vs Winamac
North White vs Taylor
Quadrant 3
Southwood — BYE
North Miami vs Northfield
Southern Wells vs Triton
Blackhawk Christian vs Fremont
Union City vs Hagerstown
Cambridge City Lincoln vs Monroe Central
Madison-Grant vs South Adams
Wes-Del vs Tri
Quadrant 2
Attica vs South Putnam
Parke Heritage vs Fountain Central
Covington vs North Central
Riverton Parke vs North Vermillion
Quadrant 4
Milan — BYE
South Decatur vs Eastern Greene
West Washington vs Knightstown
Greenwood Christian Academy vs North Decatur
Forest Park vs Springs Valley
Providence vs North Knox
North Daviess vs Perry Central
South Spencer vs Tecumseh
2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 2A Football Bracket
Quadrant 1
Andrean — BYE
Wheeler vs Thomas Edison
Rensselaer Central vs Boone Grove
Bremen vs Whiting
Delphi Community vs Southmont
North Putnam vs Western Boone
Central Catholic vs Seeger
Cass vs North Montgomery
Quadrant 3
Prairie Heights vs Manchester
Whitko vs Eastside
Central Noble vs Adams Central
Bluffton vs Churubusco
Eastbrook vs Alexandria-Monroe
Rochester vs Elwood
Eastern vs Blackford
Wabash vs Tipton
Quadrant 2
Park Tudor — BYE
Indianapolis Lutheran vs Covenant Christian
Heritage Christian vs Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter
Monrovia vs Indianapolis Scecina Memorial
Northeastern vs Shenandoah
Triton Central vs Centerville
Lapel vs Winchester Community
Eastern Hancock vs Union County
Quadrant 4
Sullivan vs South Vermillion
Pike Central vs North Posey
Greencastle vs Brown County
Mitchell vs Linton-Stockton
Crawford County vs Clarksville
Salem vs Switzerland County
Brownstown Central vs Tell City
Eastern vs Paoli
2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 3A Football Bracket (select to view full bracket)
Quadrant 1
Glenn vs. Calumet New Tech
Mishawaka Marian vs. River Forest
Griffith vs. Hammond Bishop Noll
Knox vs. Jimtown
Garrett vs. Fairfield
Woodlan vs. Lakeland
Tippecanoe Valley vs. Angola
Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran vs. West Noble
Quadrant 3
Northwestern vs. Peru
Maconaquah vs. Twin Lakes
West Lafayette vs. Western
Frankton vs. Benton Central
Mississinewa vs. Oak Hill
Jay County vs. Bellmont
Norwell vs. Heritage
Fort Wayne Bishop Luers vs. Delta
Quadrant 2
Cascade vs. George Washington
Tri-West Hendricks vs. West Vigo
Speedway vs. Crawfordsville
Guerin Catholic vs. Hamilton Heights
Lawrenceburg — BYE
Franklin County vs. Batesville
Greensburg vs. Purdue Polytechnic
Rushville vs. South Dearborn
Quadrant 4
Indian Creek — BYE
Owen Valley vs. Madison
Corydon Central vs. North Harrison
Edgewood vs. Scottsburg
Evansville Memorial — BYE
Gibson Southern vs. Vincennes Lincoln
Mt. Vernon vs. Southridge
Evansville Mater Dei vs. Princeton
2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 4A Football Bracket
Quadrant 1
Hanover Central vs. Lowell
Highland vs. East Chicago Central
Kankakee Valley vs. Gary West Side
New Prairie vs. Hobart
Plymouth vs. South Bend Washington
Mishawaka vs. NorthWood
Wawasee vs. Northridge
South Bend Riley vs. South Bend St. Joseph
Quadrant 3
Fort Wayne Wayne vs. Fort Wayne South Side
New Haven vs. East Noble
Columbia City vs. DeKalb
Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger vs. Leo
Frankfort — BYE
Lebanon vs. Culver Academies
Muncie Central vs. Marion
Huntington North vs. Logansport
Quadrant 2
Yorktown — BYE
Beech Grove vs. Richmond
Pendleton Heights vs. Mt. Vernon
New Castle vs. Greenfield-Central
Indianapolis Shortridge vs. Danville
Roncalli vs. Northview
Indianapolis Bishop Chatard vs. Mooresville
Indianapolis Crispus Attucks vs. Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory
Quadrant 4
Bedford North Lawrence vs. Jennings County
Connersville vs. Shelbyville
Martinsville vs. Greenwood
Silver Creek vs. Charlestown
Evansville Central vs. Evansville Memorial
Heritage Hills vs. Washington
Jasper vs. Boonville
Benjamin Bosse vs. Evansville Harrison
2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 5A Football Bracket
This page will be updated when the Class 5A Bracket is released.
2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 6A Football Bracket
Quadrant 1
Lake Central vs. Crown Point
Penn vs. Portage
Carroll vs. Elkhart
Snider vs. Fort Wayne Northrop
Quadrant 2
Zionsville vs. Westfield
Harrison vs. Carmel
Hamilton Southeastern vs. Homestead
Fishers vs. Noblesville
Quadrant 2
Ben Davis vs. Avon
Brownsburg vs. Pike
North Central vs. Decatur Central
Lawrence Central vs. Lawrence North
Quadrant 4
Southport vs. Arsenal Technical
Warren Central vs. Perry Meridian
Jeffersonville vs. Center Grove
Columbus North vs. Franklin Central
More from High School On SI