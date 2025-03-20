High School

Indiana high school football: Brownsburg announces 2025 schedule

The Bulldogs recently announced their 2025 schedule with a 9-game slate

Tyler Rourke

Brownsburg Bulldogs Drew Bostic (11) hugs fans Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, during the IHSAA Class 6A State Finals game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Brownsburg Bulldogs defeated the Westfield Shamrocks, 22-17.
Despite baseball, softball, lacrosse, and track being underway, some high school football teams are releasing their schedules for the 2025 season.

Football schedules continue to be announced all across the Hoosier state, and High School on SI Indiana will share these as we see them.

Recently, the 79th-ranked Brownsburg Bulldogs announced the following slate of games for their 2025 season. The Bulldogs will play 9 games, two contests including games against Cathedral and Zionsville.

Among other teams on the schedule is Archbishop Spalding (MD) in the season opener and Hamilton Southeastern wrapping their season up.

Below is the Bulldogs' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.

2025 Brownsburg Bulldogs football schedule

Aug 22: vs. Archbishop Spalding

Aug 29: vs. Cathedral

Sep 5: vs. Franklin Central

Sep 12: at Avon

Sep 19: vs. Fishers

Sep 26: at Westfield

Oct 3: vs. Zionsville

Oct 10: at Noblesville

Oct 17: vs. Hamilton Southeastern

Published
Tyler is a Digital Media and Journalism student at Endicott College, expected to graduate with his Bachelor's degree in 2026. He has experience covering a variety of sports for multiple newspapers. including The Salem Times and Gloucester Daily Times. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

