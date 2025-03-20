Indiana high school football: Brownsburg announces 2025 schedule
Despite baseball, softball, lacrosse, and track being underway, some high school football teams are releasing their schedules for the 2025 season.
Football schedules continue to be announced all across the Hoosier state, and High School on SI Indiana will share these as we see them.
Recently, the 79th-ranked Brownsburg Bulldogs announced the following slate of games for their 2025 season. The Bulldogs will play 9 games, two contests including games against Cathedral and Zionsville.
Among other teams on the schedule is Archbishop Spalding (MD) in the season opener and Hamilton Southeastern wrapping their season up.
Below is the Bulldogs' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 Brownsburg Bulldogs football schedule
Aug 22: vs. Archbishop Spalding
Aug 29: vs. Cathedral
Sep 5: vs. Franklin Central
Sep 12: at Avon
Sep 19: vs. Fishers
Sep 26: at Westfield
Oct 3: vs. Zionsville
Oct 10: at Noblesville
Oct 17: vs. Hamilton Southeastern
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App