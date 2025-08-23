High School

Indiana high school football final scores, results — August 22, 2025

See every final score from Week 1 of Indiana high school football

Gray Reid

Westfield's Deacon King / Gary Brockman
Westfield's Deacon King / Gary Brockman / Gary Brockman

The 2025 Indiana high school football season kicked off on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.

Indiana High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (IHSAA) - August 22, 2025

Indiana high school football final scores, results — August 22, 2025

Adams Central 7, Garrett 0

Alexandria-Monroe 47, Wes-Del 0

Angola 14, DeKalb 6

Arsenal Technical 12, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 19

Avon 30, Decatur Central 28

Batesville 10, Triton Central 11

Bedford North Lawrence 33, Martinsville 15

Beech Grove 28, Greenfield-Central 9

Bellmont 0, Heritage 42

Ben Davis 0, Cathedral 8

Bluffton 20, Shenandoah 14

Bloomington South 42, Columbus East 7

Boonville 33, Paoli 0

Bremen 7, Churubusco 36

Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory 13, North Central 35

Brownsburg 36, Archbishop Spalding 23

Brownstown Central 63, Corydon Central 0

Cambridge City Lincoln 0, Centerville 83

Carmel 49, Fishers 24

Carroll 41, Caston 6

Cascade 48, Monrovia 6

Castle 22, Evansville North 33

Center Grove 24, Warren Central 6

Central Catholic 13, Seeger 31

Central Noble 8, West Noble 35

Charlestown 47, Silver Creek 27

Chesterton 3, Hobart 20

Churubusco 36, Bremen 7

Clarksville 41, Pike Central 36

Clinton Prairie 26, Frontier 37

Cloverdale 13, Riverton Parke 33

Columbia City 27, NorthWood 24

Columbus North 49, Whiteland 7

Concord 35, Elkhart 29

Connersville 42, Richmond 15

Covington 51, Tri-County 0

Crawfordsville 48, Parke Heritage 7

Crown Point 38, Lowell 7

Culver Community 26, Attica 7

Culver Academies 26, Attica 7

Danville 28, Gibson Southern 35

Delphi Community 54, Benton Central 0

Delta 13, Muncie Central 16

East Central 39, Lawrenceburg 12

East Chicago Central 28, River Forest 42

East Noble 35, Fort Wayne Wayne 0

Eastern 28, Oak Hill 24

Eastern Greene 7, Springs Valley 58

Eastern Hancock 50, Greencastle 14

Eastbrook 21, Huntington North 20

Eastside 38, Woodlan 6

Edgewood 38, Mitchell 0

Edinburgh 14, Tindley 28

Elkhart 29, Concord 35

Elwood 14, Southern Wells 8

Evansville Central 14, Evansville Mater Dei 44

Evansville Harrison 0, Reitz 55

Evansville Mater Dei 44, Evansville Central 14

Evansville Memorial 36, Jasper 14

Evansville North 33, Castle 22

Fairfield 30, Goshen 23

Faith Christian 32, Irvington Preparatory Academy 8

Fishers 24, Carmel 49

Floyd Central 14, Warren East 36

Forest Park 0, Mt. Vernon 44

Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 7, Leo 14

Fort Wayne North Side 21, Northridge 7

Fort Wayne Northrop 41, New Haven 0

Fort Wayne South Side 42, Marion 48

Fort Wayne Wayne 0, East Noble 35

Fountain Central 21, Southmont 26

Frankfort 0, Clinton Central 0

Franklin Central 48, Perry Meridian 6

Franklin Community 38, Southport 0

Franklin County 27, New Castle 13

Fremont 42, Blackhawk Christian 6

Frontier 37, Clinton Prairie 26

Gibson Southern 35, Danville 28

Glenn 43, Boone Grove 0

Goshen 23, Fairfield 30

Greencastle 14, Eastern Hancock 50

Greenfield-Central 9, Beech Grove 28

Greensburg 14, Shelbyville 34

Greenwood 38, Seymour 8

Greenwood Christian Academy 29, Sheridan 32

Griffith 56, Highland 14

Guerin Catholic 30, McCutcheon 13

Hagerstown 33, Knightstown 34

Hamilton Heights 7, Lapel 23

Hamilton Southeastern 14, Carroll 7

Hammond Bishop Noll 0, South Bend Riley 35

Hammond Central 0, South Bend Washington 31

Hammond Morton 35, Portage 7

Hanover Central 0, Michigan City 31

Harrison 28, West Lafayette 21

Heritage 42, Bellmont 0

Heritage Christian 26, Speedway 15

Heritage Hills 66, South Spencer 0

Highland 14, Griffith 56

Hobart 20, Chesterton 3

Homestead 0, Westfield 36

Huntington North 20, Eastbrook 21

Indian Creek 20, Western 13

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 35, Jefferson 28

Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 19, Arsenal Technical 12

Indianapolis Crispus Attucks 30, Indianapolis Lutheran 52

Indianapolis Lutheran 52, Indianapolis Crispus Attucks 30

Indianapolis Shortridge 0, Purdue Polytechnic 6

Irvington Preparatory Academy 8, Faith Christian 32

Jasper 14, Evansville Memorial 36

Jay County 56, Blackford 6

Jeffersonville 0, Taft 21

Jennings County 6, South Dearborn 27

Jimtown 9, Wawasee 10

Kankakee Valley 21, Rensselaer Central 28

Knightstown 34, Hagerstown 33

Knox 38, North Judson-San Pierre 6

Kokomo 0, New Palestine 52

Lake Central 45, Munster 28

Lakeland 6, South Bend St. Joseph 36

Lapel 23, Hamilton Heights 7

LaPorte 32, New Prairie 14

LaVille 28, Triton 0

Lawrence Central 27, Lawrence North 34

Lawrence North 34, Lawrence Central 27

Lawrenceburg 12, East Central 39

Lebanon 14, Pendleton Heights 22

Leo 14, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 7

Logansport 48, Peru 0

Lowell 7, Crown Point 38

Maconaquah 61, Wabash 20

Madison 0, Scottsburg 42

Madison-Grant 42, Tri-Central 0

Manchester 33, Northwestern 21

Marion 48, Fort Wayne South Side 42

Marion Local 56, South Adams 0

Martinsville 15, Bedford North Lawrence 33

McCutcheon 13, Guerin Catholic 30

Merrillville 41, Andrean 14

Michigan City 31, Hanover Central 0

Milan 41, Rushville 18

Mishawaka 35, Mishawaka Marian 7

Mississinewa 35, Norwell 0

Mitchell 0, Edgewood 38

Monroe Central 6, Winchester Community 40

Monrovia 6, Cascade 48

Mooresville 28, Bloomington North 14

Mt. Vernon 6, Noblesville 21

Mt. Vernon 44, Forest Park 0

Muncie Central 16, Delta 13

Munster 28, Lake Central 45

New Albany 14, Providence 49

New Castle 13, Franklin County 27

New Haven 0, Fort Wayne Northrop 41

New Palestine 52, Kokomo 0

New Prairie 14, LaPorte 32

Noblesville 21, Mt. Vernon 6

North Central 29, North Vermillion 7

North Central 35, Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory 13

North Daviess 22, Washington 10

North Decatur 61, South Decatur 0

North Harrison 27, Salem 15

North Judson-San Pierre 6, Knox 38

North Knox 7, Sullivan 42

North Miami 44, Northfield 15

North Montgomery 14, Twin Lakes 39

North Newton 31, Whiting 12

North Posey 28, Southridge 27

North Putnam 33, South Putnam 53

North Vermillion 7, North Central 29

North White 0, Taylor 64

Northeastern 57, Union County 0

Northfield 15, North Miami 44

Northridge 7, Fort Wayne North Side 21

NorthWood 24, Columbia City 27

Northwestern 21, Manchester 33

Northview 42, Terre Haute North Vigo 7

Norwell 0, Mississinewa 35

Oak Hill 24, Eastern 28

Owen Valley 46, Brown County 24

Paoli 0, Boonville 33

Parke Heritage 7, Crawfordsville 48

Pendleton Heights 22, Lebanon 14

Penn 21, Valparaiso 13

Perry Central 0, Tell City 42

Perry Meridian 6, Franklin Central 48

Peru 0, Logansport 48

Pike 0, Zionsville 27

Pike Central 36, Clarksville 41

Pioneer 28, Cass 0

Plainfield 31, Terre Haute South Vigo 7

Plymouth 3, Tippecanoe Valley 20

Portage 7, Hammond Morton 35

Prairie Heights 22, Whitko 30

Princeton 28, Tecumseh 16

Providence 49, New Albany 14

Purdue Polytechnic 6, Indianapolis Shortridge 0

Reitz 55, Evansville Harrison 0

Rensselaer Central 28, Kankakee Valley 21

Richmond 15, Connersville 42

River Forest 42, East Chicago Central 28

Riverton Parke 33, Cloverdale 13

Rochester 42, Southwood 0

Rushville 18, Milan 41

Salem 15, North Harrison 27

Scottsburg 42, Madison 0

Seeger 31, Central Catholic 13

Seymour 8, Greenwood 38

Shelbyville 34, Greensburg 14

Shenandoah 14, Bluffton 20

Sheridan 32, Greenwood Christian Academy 29

Silver Creek 27, Charlestown 47

Snider 30, Warsaw 38

South Adams 0, Marion Local 56

South Bend Adams 0, Culver Academies 0

South Bend Riley 35, Hammond Bishop Noll 0

South Bend St. Joseph 36, Lakeland 6

South Bend Washington 31, Hammond Central 0

South Central 0, Wheeler 52

South Dearborn 27, Jennings County 6

South Decatur 0, North Decatur 61

South Newton 26, Thomas Edison 42

South Putnam 53, North Putnam 33

South Spencer 0, Heritage Hills 66

South Vermillion 19, West Vigo 20

Southern Wells 8, Elwood 14

Southmont 26, Fountain Central 21

Southport 0, Franklin Community 38

Southridge 27, North Posey 28

Southwood 0, Rochester 42

Speedway 15, Heritage Christian 26

Springs Valley 58, Eastern Greene 7

Sullivan 42, North Knox 7

Switzerland County 44, Crawford County 6

Taft 21, Jeffersonville 0

Taylor 64, North White 0

Tecumseh 16, Princeton 28

Tell City 42, Perry Central 0

Terre Haute North Vigo 7, Northview 42

Terre Haute South Vigo 7, Plainfield 31

Thomas Edison 42, South Newton 26

Tindley 28, Edinburgh 14

Tippecanoe Valley 20, Plymouth 3

Tipton 41, Frankton 12

Tri 60, Union City 7

Tri-Central 0, Madison-Grant 42

Tri-County 0, Covington 51

Tri-West Hendricks 35, Western Boone 7

Triton 0, LaVille 28

Triton Central 11, Batesville 10

Twin Lakes 39, North Montgomery 14

Union City 7, Tri 60

Union County 0, Northeastern 57

Valparaiso 13, Penn 21

Vincennes Lincoln 43, Benjamin Bosse 12

Wabash 20, Maconaquah 61

Warren Central 6, Center Grove 24

Warren East 36, Floyd Central 14

Warsaw 38, Snider 30

Washington 10, North Daviess 22

Wawasee 10, Jimtown 9

Wes-Del 0, Alexandria-Monroe 47

West Central 24, Winamac 8

West Lafayette 21, Harrison 28

West Noble 35, Central Noble 8

West Vigo 20, South Vermillion 19

West Washington 39, Eastern 0

Western 13, Indian Creek 20

Western Boone 7, Tri-West Hendricks 35

Westfield 36, Homestead 0

Wheeler 52, South Central 0

Whiteland 7, Columbus North 49

Whitko 30, Prairie Heights 22

Whiting 12, North Newton 31

Winchester Community 40, Monroe Central 6

Winamac 8, West Central 24

Woodlan 6, Eastside 38

Yorktown 55, Anderson 0

Zionsville 27, Pike 0

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

Home/Indiana