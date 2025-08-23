Indiana high school football final scores, results — August 22, 2025
The 2025 Indiana high school football season kicked off on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.
Indiana High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (IHSAA) - August 22, 2025
Indiana high school football final scores, results — August 22, 2025
Adams Central 7, Garrett 0
Alexandria-Monroe 47, Wes-Del 0
Angola 14, DeKalb 6
Arsenal Technical 12, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 19
Avon 30, Decatur Central 28
Batesville 10, Triton Central 11
Bedford North Lawrence 33, Martinsville 15
Beech Grove 28, Greenfield-Central 9
Bellmont 0, Heritage 42
Ben Davis 0, Cathedral 8
Bluffton 20, Shenandoah 14
Bloomington South 42, Columbus East 7
Boonville 33, Paoli 0
Bremen 7, Churubusco 36
Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory 13, North Central 35
Brownsburg 36, Archbishop Spalding 23
Brownstown Central 63, Corydon Central 0
Cambridge City Lincoln 0, Centerville 83
Carmel 49, Fishers 24
Carroll 41, Caston 6
Cascade 48, Monrovia 6
Castle 22, Evansville North 33
Center Grove 24, Warren Central 6
Central Catholic 13, Seeger 31
Central Noble 8, West Noble 35
Charlestown 47, Silver Creek 27
Chesterton 3, Hobart 20
Churubusco 36, Bremen 7
Clarksville 41, Pike Central 36
Clinton Prairie 26, Frontier 37
Cloverdale 13, Riverton Parke 33
Columbia City 27, NorthWood 24
Columbus North 49, Whiteland 7
Concord 35, Elkhart 29
Connersville 42, Richmond 15
Covington 51, Tri-County 0
Crawfordsville 48, Parke Heritage 7
Crown Point 38, Lowell 7
Culver Community 26, Attica 7
Culver Academies 26, Attica 7
Danville 28, Gibson Southern 35
Delphi Community 54, Benton Central 0
Delta 13, Muncie Central 16
East Central 39, Lawrenceburg 12
East Chicago Central 28, River Forest 42
East Noble 35, Fort Wayne Wayne 0
Eastern 28, Oak Hill 24
Eastern Greene 7, Springs Valley 58
Eastern Hancock 50, Greencastle 14
Eastbrook 21, Huntington North 20
Eastside 38, Woodlan 6
Edgewood 38, Mitchell 0
Edinburgh 14, Tindley 28
Elkhart 29, Concord 35
Elwood 14, Southern Wells 8
Evansville Central 14, Evansville Mater Dei 44
Evansville Harrison 0, Reitz 55
Evansville Mater Dei 44, Evansville Central 14
Evansville Memorial 36, Jasper 14
Evansville North 33, Castle 22
Fairfield 30, Goshen 23
Faith Christian 32, Irvington Preparatory Academy 8
Fishers 24, Carmel 49
Floyd Central 14, Warren East 36
Forest Park 0, Mt. Vernon 44
Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 7, Leo 14
Fort Wayne North Side 21, Northridge 7
Fort Wayne Northrop 41, New Haven 0
Fort Wayne South Side 42, Marion 48
Fort Wayne Wayne 0, East Noble 35
Fountain Central 21, Southmont 26
Frankfort 0, Clinton Central 0
Franklin Central 48, Perry Meridian 6
Franklin Community 38, Southport 0
Franklin County 27, New Castle 13
Fremont 42, Blackhawk Christian 6
Frontier 37, Clinton Prairie 26
Gibson Southern 35, Danville 28
Glenn 43, Boone Grove 0
Goshen 23, Fairfield 30
Greencastle 14, Eastern Hancock 50
Greenfield-Central 9, Beech Grove 28
Greensburg 14, Shelbyville 34
Greenwood 38, Seymour 8
Greenwood Christian Academy 29, Sheridan 32
Griffith 56, Highland 14
Guerin Catholic 30, McCutcheon 13
Hagerstown 33, Knightstown 34
Hamilton Heights 7, Lapel 23
Hamilton Southeastern 14, Carroll 7
Hammond Bishop Noll 0, South Bend Riley 35
Hammond Central 0, South Bend Washington 31
Hammond Morton 35, Portage 7
Hanover Central 0, Michigan City 31
Harrison 28, West Lafayette 21
Heritage 42, Bellmont 0
Heritage Christian 26, Speedway 15
Heritage Hills 66, South Spencer 0
Highland 14, Griffith 56
Hobart 20, Chesterton 3
Homestead 0, Westfield 36
Huntington North 20, Eastbrook 21
Indian Creek 20, Western 13
Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 35, Jefferson 28
Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 19, Arsenal Technical 12
Indianapolis Crispus Attucks 30, Indianapolis Lutheran 52
Indianapolis Lutheran 52, Indianapolis Crispus Attucks 30
Indianapolis Shortridge 0, Purdue Polytechnic 6
Irvington Preparatory Academy 8, Faith Christian 32
Jasper 14, Evansville Memorial 36
Jay County 56, Blackford 6
Jeffersonville 0, Taft 21
Jennings County 6, South Dearborn 27
Jimtown 9, Wawasee 10
Kankakee Valley 21, Rensselaer Central 28
Knightstown 34, Hagerstown 33
Knox 38, North Judson-San Pierre 6
Kokomo 0, New Palestine 52
Lake Central 45, Munster 28
Lakeland 6, South Bend St. Joseph 36
Lapel 23, Hamilton Heights 7
LaPorte 32, New Prairie 14
LaVille 28, Triton 0
Lawrence Central 27, Lawrence North 34
Lawrence North 34, Lawrence Central 27
Lawrenceburg 12, East Central 39
Lebanon 14, Pendleton Heights 22
Leo 14, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 7
Logansport 48, Peru 0
Lowell 7, Crown Point 38
Maconaquah 61, Wabash 20
Madison 0, Scottsburg 42
Madison-Grant 42, Tri-Central 0
Manchester 33, Northwestern 21
Marion 48, Fort Wayne South Side 42
Marion Local 56, South Adams 0
Martinsville 15, Bedford North Lawrence 33
McCutcheon 13, Guerin Catholic 30
Merrillville 41, Andrean 14
Michigan City 31, Hanover Central 0
Milan 41, Rushville 18
Mishawaka 35, Mishawaka Marian 7
Mississinewa 35, Norwell 0
Mitchell 0, Edgewood 38
Monroe Central 6, Winchester Community 40
Monrovia 6, Cascade 48
Mooresville 28, Bloomington North 14
Mt. Vernon 6, Noblesville 21
Mt. Vernon 44, Forest Park 0
Muncie Central 16, Delta 13
Munster 28, Lake Central 45
New Albany 14, Providence 49
New Castle 13, Franklin County 27
New Haven 0, Fort Wayne Northrop 41
New Palestine 52, Kokomo 0
New Prairie 14, LaPorte 32
Noblesville 21, Mt. Vernon 6
North Central 29, North Vermillion 7
North Central 35, Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory 13
North Daviess 22, Washington 10
North Decatur 61, South Decatur 0
North Harrison 27, Salem 15
North Judson-San Pierre 6, Knox 38
North Knox 7, Sullivan 42
North Miami 44, Northfield 15
North Montgomery 14, Twin Lakes 39
North Newton 31, Whiting 12
North Posey 28, Southridge 27
North Putnam 33, South Putnam 53
North Vermillion 7, North Central 29
North White 0, Taylor 64
Northeastern 57, Union County 0
Northfield 15, North Miami 44
Northridge 7, Fort Wayne North Side 21
NorthWood 24, Columbia City 27
Northwestern 21, Manchester 33
Northview 42, Terre Haute North Vigo 7
Norwell 0, Mississinewa 35
Oak Hill 24, Eastern 28
Owen Valley 46, Brown County 24
Paoli 0, Boonville 33
Parke Heritage 7, Crawfordsville 48
Pendleton Heights 22, Lebanon 14
Penn 21, Valparaiso 13
Perry Central 0, Tell City 42
Perry Meridian 6, Franklin Central 48
Peru 0, Logansport 48
Pike 0, Zionsville 27
Pike Central 36, Clarksville 41
Pioneer 28, Cass 0
Plainfield 31, Terre Haute South Vigo 7
Plymouth 3, Tippecanoe Valley 20
Portage 7, Hammond Morton 35
Prairie Heights 22, Whitko 30
Princeton 28, Tecumseh 16
Providence 49, New Albany 14
Purdue Polytechnic 6, Indianapolis Shortridge 0
Reitz 55, Evansville Harrison 0
Rensselaer Central 28, Kankakee Valley 21
Richmond 15, Connersville 42
River Forest 42, East Chicago Central 28
Riverton Parke 33, Cloverdale 13
Rochester 42, Southwood 0
Rushville 18, Milan 41
Salem 15, North Harrison 27
Scottsburg 42, Madison 0
Seeger 31, Central Catholic 13
Seymour 8, Greenwood 38
Shelbyville 34, Greensburg 14
Shenandoah 14, Bluffton 20
Sheridan 32, Greenwood Christian Academy 29
Silver Creek 27, Charlestown 47
Snider 30, Warsaw 38
South Adams 0, Marion Local 56
South Bend Adams 0, Culver Academies 0
South Bend Riley 35, Hammond Bishop Noll 0
South Bend St. Joseph 36, Lakeland 6
South Bend Washington 31, Hammond Central 0
South Central 0, Wheeler 52
South Dearborn 27, Jennings County 6
South Decatur 0, North Decatur 61
South Newton 26, Thomas Edison 42
South Putnam 53, North Putnam 33
South Spencer 0, Heritage Hills 66
South Vermillion 19, West Vigo 20
Southern Wells 8, Elwood 14
Southmont 26, Fountain Central 21
Southport 0, Franklin Community 38
Southridge 27, North Posey 28
Southwood 0, Rochester 42
Speedway 15, Heritage Christian 26
Springs Valley 58, Eastern Greene 7
Sullivan 42, North Knox 7
Switzerland County 44, Crawford County 6
Taft 21, Jeffersonville 0
Taylor 64, North White 0
Tecumseh 16, Princeton 28
Tell City 42, Perry Central 0
Terre Haute North Vigo 7, Northview 42
Terre Haute South Vigo 7, Plainfield 31
Thomas Edison 42, South Newton 26
Tindley 28, Edinburgh 14
Tippecanoe Valley 20, Plymouth 3
Tipton 41, Frankton 12
Tri 60, Union City 7
Tri-Central 0, Madison-Grant 42
Tri-County 0, Covington 51
Tri-West Hendricks 35, Western Boone 7
Triton 0, LaVille 28
Triton Central 11, Batesville 10
Twin Lakes 39, North Montgomery 14
Union City 7, Tri 60
Union County 0, Northeastern 57
Valparaiso 13, Penn 21
Vincennes Lincoln 43, Benjamin Bosse 12
Wabash 20, Maconaquah 61
Warren Central 6, Center Grove 24
Warren East 36, Floyd Central 14
Warsaw 38, Snider 30
Washington 10, North Daviess 22
Wawasee 10, Jimtown 9
Wes-Del 0, Alexandria-Monroe 47
West Central 24, Winamac 8
West Lafayette 21, Harrison 28
West Noble 35, Central Noble 8
West Vigo 20, South Vermillion 19
West Washington 39, Eastern 0
Western 13, Indian Creek 20
Western Boone 7, Tri-West Hendricks 35
Westfield 36, Homestead 0
Wheeler 52, South Central 0
Whiteland 7, Columbus North 49
Whitko 30, Prairie Heights 22
Whiting 12, North Newton 31
Winchester Community 40, Monroe Central 6
Winamac 8, West Central 24
Woodlan 6, Eastside 38
Yorktown 55, Anderson 0
Zionsville 27, Pike 0