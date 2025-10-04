Indiana High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 3, 2025
The 2025 Indiana high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the seventh weekend.
Adams Central 48, Southern Wells 7
Alexandria-Monroe 40, Frankton 0
Andrean 35, Angola 7
Batesville 30, Greensburg 31
Beech Grove 46, Speedway 13
Blackhawk Christian 66, Irvington Preparatory Academy 0
Bloomington North 42, Columbus East 0
Bloomington South 55, Columbus North 24
Bluffton 35, Heritage 0
Boone Grove 28, Whiting 16
Boonville 34, Princeton 6
Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory 42, Arsenal Technical 7
Bremen 40, Culver Academies 24
Brownsburg 38, Zionsville 6
Brownstown Central 63, Madison 7
Carmel 43, Ben Davis 0
Carroll 49, Clinton Central 8
Carroll 49, Homestead 0
Cascade 98, Greencastle 13
Cathedral 21, Center Grove 15
Centerville 64, Union County 0
Charlestown 27, Corydon Central 26
Chesterton 27, Lake Central 6
Churubusco 62, Central Noble 3
Cloverdale 67, Brown County 0
Concord 42, Goshen 0
Crawfordsville 39, North Montgomery 28
Crown Point 42, LaPorte 7
Decatur Central 69, Greenwood 7
DeKalb 42, Norwell 0
East Central 63, Connersville 0
East Chicago Central 58, Thomas Edison 20
East Noble 41, Columbia City 10
Eastern Hancock 40, Milan 7
Eastbrook 31, Madison-Grant 26
Eastside 42, Fremont 13
Evansville Harrison 28, Evansville Central 14
Evansville Mater Dei 42, Benjamin Bosse 0
Evansville Memorial 28, Reitz 7
Evansville North 28, Vincennes Lincoln 22
Fishers 36, Franklin Central 35
Floyd Central 41, Bedford North Lawrence 22
Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran 21, Fort Wayne Wayne 20
Fort Wayne North Side 28, Fort Wayne South Side 13
Fort Wayne Northrop 35, Snider 14
Fountain Central 51, South Vermillion 6
Franklin County 28, South Dearborn 10
Frontier 62, Tri-County 8
Garrett 21, Fairfield 14
Gibson Southern 56, Washington 0
Greensburg 31, Batesville 30
Griffith 49, Gary West Side 12
Hamilton Heights 25, Twin Lakes 17
Hamilton Southeastern 31, Noblesville 6
Hammond Morton 76, Hammond Central 0
Heritage Hills 69, Mt. Vernon 7
Hobart 42, Hanover Central 23
Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 40, Harrison 24
Indianapolis Crispus Attucks 58, Indianapolis Shortridge 6
Jasper 28, Castle 7
Jeffersonville 42, New Albany 27
Knightstown 61, Tri 59
Knox 56, Jimtown 13
La Salle 22, Roncalli 14
Lapel 35, Heritage Christian 7
LaVille 45, Glenn 0
Lawrence Central 49, North Central 14
Lawrence North 49, Warren Central 41
Lawrenceburg 63, Rushville 0
Lebanon 38, Danville 35
Leo 35, Huntington North 28
Linton-Stockton 54, North Knox 7
Logansport 44, West Lafayette 43
Lowell 56, Kankakee Valley 14
Maconaquah 21, Cass 13
Manchester 42, Whitko 0
Martinsville 46, Perry Meridian 21
Merrillville 48, Valparaiso 21
Michigan City 43, Portage 3
Mishawaka 42, Warsaw 21
Mississinewa 48, Elwood 0
Muncie Central 42, Anderson 6
Munster 35, Highland 0
New Castle 69, Mt. Vernon 7
New Haven 45, Bellmont 22
New Palestine 65, Shelbyville 3
New Prairie 34, Mishawaka Marian 30
North Central 71, Edinburgh 0
North Daviess 52, Mitchell 6
North Decatur 59, Eastern Greene 14
North Judson-San Pierre 56, Winamac 14
North Miami 53, South Central 6
North Posey 42, Forest Park 7
North Putnam 57, Frankfort 12
Northridge 42, Wawasee 7
Northwestern 48, Wabash 13
Northview 48, South Putnam 33
NorthWood 41, Plymouth 14
Oak Hill 54, Blackford 7
Osceola Grace Eagles 33, Monroe Central 30
Owen Valley 47, West Vigo 15
Paoli 49, Crawford County 14
Parke Heritage 46, North Vermillion 20
Pendleton Heights 49, Delta 6
Penn 34, Elkhart 12
Pike 41, Guerin Catholic 21
Pioneer 35, Culver Community 0
Plainfield 30, Franklin Community 6
Richmond 35, Marion 34
River Forest 29, Hammond Bishop Noll 6
Riverton Parke 59, Attica 6
Rochester 51, Northfield 14
Salem 44, Eastern 14
Saraland 28, Baldwin County 0
Scottsburg 70, Clarksville 7
Seeger 45, Covington 8
Seymour 44, Jennings County 7
Shenandoah 50, Northeastern 43
Sheridan 45, Delphi Community 6
Silver Creek 41, North Harrison 28
South Adams 42, Jay County 16
South Bend Adams 28, South Bend Washington 7
South Bend St. Joseph 21, South Bend Riley 6
South Spencer 41, Pike Central 33
Southmont 26, Western Boone 23
Southport 36, Terre Haute North Vigo 0
Southridge 63, Tell City 14
Southwood 20, Peru 14
Springs Valley 31, Tecumseh 0
Sullivan 28, Edgewood 21
Taylor 40, Clinton Prairie 8
Terre Haute South Vigo 34, McCutcheon 7
Tippecanoe Valley 38, Western 7
Tipton 49, Central Catholic 7
Tri-Central 44, Christel House Manual 14
Tri-West Hendricks 42, Monrovia 6
Triton 28, Caston 16
Triton Central 17, Indian Creek 14
Union City 92, Cambridge City Lincoln 6
Wes-Del 58, Park Tudor 50
West Central 72, Faith Christian 14
West Noble 34, Lakeland 7
West Washington 49, Perry Central 8
Westfield 38, Avon 21
Wheeler 21, Calumet New Tech 16
Whiteland 35, Mooresville 14
Winchester Community 42, Hagerstown 14
Woodlan 30, Prairie Heights 6
Yorktown 35, Greenfield-Central 0