Indiana High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 3, 2025

Gray Reid

The 2025 Indiana high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the seventh weekend.

Adams Central 48, Southern Wells 7

Alexandria-Monroe 40, Frankton 0

Andrean 35, Angola 7

Batesville 30, Greensburg 31

Beech Grove 46, Speedway 13

Blackhawk Christian 66, Irvington Preparatory Academy 0

Bloomington North 42, Columbus East 0

Bloomington South 55, Columbus North 24

Bluffton 35, Heritage 0

Boone Grove 28, Whiting 16

Boonville 34, Princeton 6

Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory 42, Arsenal Technical 7

Bremen 40, Culver Academies 24

Brownsburg 38, Zionsville 6

Brownstown Central 63, Madison 7

Carmel 43, Ben Davis 0

Carroll 49, Clinton Central 8

Carroll 49, Homestead 0

Cascade 98, Greencastle 13

Cathedral 21, Center Grove 15

Centerville 64, Union County 0

Charlestown 27, Corydon Central 26

Chesterton 27, Lake Central 6

Churubusco 62, Central Noble 3

Cloverdale 67, Brown County 0

Concord 42, Goshen 0

Crawfordsville 39, North Montgomery 28

Crown Point 42, LaPorte 7

Decatur Central 69, Greenwood 7

DeKalb 42, Norwell 0

East Central 63, Connersville 0

East Chicago Central 58, Thomas Edison 20

East Noble 41, Columbia City 10

Eastern Hancock 40, Milan 7

Eastbrook 31, Madison-Grant 26

Eastside 42, Fremont 13

Evansville Harrison 28, Evansville Central 14

Evansville Mater Dei 42, Benjamin Bosse 0

Evansville Memorial 28, Reitz 7

Evansville North 28, Vincennes Lincoln 22

Fishers 36, Franklin Central 35

Floyd Central 41, Bedford North Lawrence 22

Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran 21, Fort Wayne Wayne 20

Fort Wayne North Side 28, Fort Wayne South Side 13

Fort Wayne Northrop 35, Snider 14

Fountain Central 51, South Vermillion 6

Franklin County 28, South Dearborn 10

Frontier 62, Tri-County 8

Garrett 21, Fairfield 14

Gibson Southern 56, Washington 0

Greensburg 31, Batesville 30

Griffith 49, Gary West Side 12

Hamilton Heights 25, Twin Lakes 17

Hamilton Southeastern 31, Noblesville 6

Hammond Morton 76, Hammond Central 0

Heritage Hills 69, Mt. Vernon 7

Hobart 42, Hanover Central 23

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 40, Harrison 24

Indianapolis Crispus Attucks 58, Indianapolis Shortridge 6

Jasper 28, Castle 7

Jeffersonville 42, New Albany 27

Knightstown 61, Tri 59

Knox 56, Jimtown 13

La Salle 22, Roncalli 14

Lapel 35, Heritage Christian 7

LaVille 45, Glenn 0

Lawrence Central 49, North Central 14

Lawrence North 49, Warren Central 41

Lawrenceburg 63, Rushville 0

Lebanon 38, Danville 35

Leo 35, Huntington North 28

Linton-Stockton 54, North Knox 7

Logansport 44, West Lafayette 43

Lowell 56, Kankakee Valley 14

Maconaquah 21, Cass 13

Manchester 42, Whitko 0

Martinsville 46, Perry Meridian 21

Merrillville 48, Valparaiso 21

Michigan City 43, Portage 3

Mishawaka 42, Warsaw 21

Mississinewa 48, Elwood 0

Muncie Central 42, Anderson 6

Munster 35, Highland 0

New Castle 69, Mt. Vernon 7

New Haven 45, Bellmont 22

New Palestine 65, Shelbyville 3

New Prairie 34, Mishawaka Marian 30

North Central 71, Edinburgh 0

North Daviess 52, Mitchell 6

North Decatur 59, Eastern Greene 14

North Judson-San Pierre 56, Winamac 14

North Miami 53, South Central 6

North Posey 42, Forest Park 7

North Putnam 57, Frankfort 12

Northridge 42, Wawasee 7

Northwestern 48, Wabash 13

Northview 48, South Putnam 33

NorthWood 41, Plymouth 14

Oak Hill 54, Blackford 7

Osceola Grace Eagles 33, Monroe Central 30

Owen Valley 47, West Vigo 15

Paoli 49, Crawford County 14

Parke Heritage 46, North Vermillion 20

Pendleton Heights 49, Delta 6

Penn 34, Elkhart 12

Pike 41, Guerin Catholic 21

Pioneer 35, Culver Community 0

Plainfield 30, Franklin Community 6

Richmond 35, Marion 34

River Forest 29, Hammond Bishop Noll 6

Riverton Parke 59, Attica 6

Rochester 51, Northfield 14

Salem 44, Eastern 14

Saraland 28, Baldwin County 0

Scottsburg 70, Clarksville 7

Seeger 45, Covington 8

Seymour 44, Jennings County 7

Shenandoah 50, Northeastern 43

Sheridan 45, Delphi Community 6

Silver Creek 41, North Harrison 28

South Adams 42, Jay County 16

South Bend Adams 28, South Bend Washington 7

South Bend St. Joseph 21, South Bend Riley 6

South Spencer 41, Pike Central 33

Southmont 26, Western Boone 23

Southport 36, Terre Haute North Vigo 0

Southridge 63, Tell City 14

Southwood 20, Peru 14

Springs Valley 31, Tecumseh 0

Sullivan 28, Edgewood 21

Taylor 40, Clinton Prairie 8

Terre Haute South Vigo 34, McCutcheon 7

Tippecanoe Valley 38, Western 7

Tipton 49, Central Catholic 7

Tri-Central 44, Christel House Manual 14

Tri-West Hendricks 42, Monrovia 6

Triton 28, Caston 16

Triton Central 17, Indian Creek 14

Union City 92, Cambridge City Lincoln 6

Wes-Del 58, Park Tudor 50

West Central 72, Faith Christian 14

West Noble 34, Lakeland 7

West Washington 49, Perry Central 8

Westfield 38, Avon 21

Wheeler 21, Calumet New Tech 16

Whiteland 35, Mooresville 14

Winchester Community 42, Hagerstown 14

Woodlan 30, Prairie Heights 6

Yorktown 35, Greenfield-Central 0

