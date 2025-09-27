Indiana High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 26, 2025
The 2025 Indiana high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the sixth weekend.
Adams Central 35, South Adams 7
Alexandria-Monroe 27, Oak Hill 21
Andrean 52, Highland 13
Andrew 52, Hammond Central 0
Angola 35, Fairfield 8
Arsenal Technical 16, George Washington 6
Attica 26, North Vermillion 20
Avon 15, Fishers 10
Bedford North Lawrence 63, Jennings County 0
Beech Grove 12, Edgewood 0
Benjamin Bosse 6, Evansville Memorial 56
Bloomington North 36, Jeffersonville 3
Bloomington South 57, Southport 7
Bluffton 47, Southern Wells 14
Boone Grove 42, River Forest 24
Bowman Academy 30, North White 0
Bremen 15, Glenn 14
Brownsburg 14, Westfield 8
Brownstown Central 59, Seymour 13
Calumet New Tech 59, Whiting 7
Carmel 63, North Central 14
Carroll 42, Fort Wayne South Side 6
Cascade 55, Crawfordsville 3
Cass 48, Whitko 13
Castle 28, Reitz 25
Cathedral 32, Trotwood-Madison 28
Center Grove 36, Lawrence Central 0
Charlestown 20, Scottsburg 17
Chesterton 36, Portage 16
Churubusco 36, Fremont 14
Clarksville 34, Perry Central 32
Clinton Prairie 38, Delphi Community 0
Cloverdale 47, South Decatur 3
Columbia City 42, New Haven 13
Columbus North 42, Terre Haute North Vigo 0
Concord 44, NorthWood 34
Crown Point 35, Valparaiso 14
Culver Academies 14, Kankakee Valley 3
Culver Community 12, Caston 7
Danville 37, Roger Bacon 13
Decatur Central 37, Plainfield 19
DeKalb 42, Huntington North 28
Delta 27, New Castle 20
East Central 66, South Dearborn 6
East Noble 35, Norwell 0
Eastern 63, Clinton Central 6
Eastern Hancock 52, Park Tudor 0
Eastbrook 42, Elwood 0
Eastside 42, Prairie Heights 0
Evansville Memorial 56, Benjamin Bosse 6
Evansville North 49, Evansville Mater Dei 18
Fishers 29, Avon 22
Floyd Central 56, Columbus East 28
Forest Park 34, Pike Central 26
Fort Wayne North Side 51, Fort Wayne Wayne 7
Fort Wayne Northrop 21, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 18
Franklin Central 37, Noblesville 10
Franklin Community 28, Mooresville 17
Franklin County 21, Greensburg 7
Frontier 55, North Newton 19
Gibson Southern 38, Heritage Hills 34
Goshen 24, Wawasee 15
Greencastle 48, North Montgomery 42
Greenwood 35, Perry Meridian 20
Griffith 44, East Chicago Central 8
Hamilton Heights 22, Logansport 14
Hanover Central 30, Munster 10
Harrison 21, McCutcheon 7
Heritage 30, Tipton 20
Homestead 38, Snider 0
Indian Creek 42, Tri-West Hendricks 31
Indianapolis Crispus Attucks 30, Connersville 6
Indianapolis Shortridge 55, Christel House Manual 0
Jasper 47, Evansville Central 12
Jay County 21, Woodlan 7
Jefferson 77, Anderson 0
Knightstown 89, Cambridge City Lincoln 0
Knox 62, LaVille 16
Kokomo 50, Marion 22
Lakeland 42, Central Noble 8
Lapel 41, Rushville 8
Lawrenceburg 48, Batesville 6
Lawrence North 49, Ben Davis 19
Lebanon 21, Triton Central 14
Leo 47, Bellmont 0
Linton-Stockton 38, North Decatur 20
Lowell 20, Hobart 17
Maconaquah 42, Northwestern 28
Madison-Grant 26, Frankton 6
Manchester 46, Southwood 7
Merrillville 38, LaPorte 0
Michigan City 37, Lake Central 17
Milan 68, Brown County 8
Mishawaka 35, Northridge 20
Mississinewa 56, Blackford 13
Monroe Central 21, Wes-Del 14
Monrovia 27, Speedway 6
New Palestine 49, Greenfield-Central 0
New Prairie 45, South Bend Riley 42
Northeastern 29, Centerville 27
North Daviess 26, West Washington 14
North Harrison 48, Eastern 6
North Judson-San Pierre 10, Triton 7
North Miami 44, Winamac 14
North Posey 49, South Spencer 28
Northfield 47, Wabash 41
Paoli 63, Eastern Greene 20
Parke Heritage 28, Covington 15
Pendleton Heights 56, Mt. Vernon 13
Penn 42, South Bend Adams 7
Pioneer 49, South Central 7
Princeton 33, North Knox 29
Providence 49, Madison 0
Purdue Polytechnic 18, Tindley 0
Rensselaer Central 40, Central Catholic 7
Riverton Parke 61, South Vermillion 6
Rochester 50, Peru 0
Salem 53, Corydon Central 33
Seeger 31, Fountain Central 14
Shenandoah 48, Hagerstown 27
Silver Creek 23, New Albany 22
South Bend St. Joseph 21, Elkhart 14
South Bend Washington 28, Mishawaka Marian 21
South Putnam 69, West Vigo 13
Southmont 40, North Putnam 14
Southridge 21, Mt. Vernon 6
Springs Valley 47, Crawford County 6
Sullivan 63, Owen Valley 0
Switzerland County 48, Edinburgh 6
Tecumseh 24, Tell City 0
Terre Haute South Vigo 37, Northview 26
Thomas Edison 36, Hammond Bishop Noll 31
Tippecanoe Valley 33, Jimtown 0
Toledo Christian 27, Blackhawk Christian 0
Tri-County 50, Faith Christian 48
Twin Lakes 75, Benton Central 6
Union City 63, Union County 8
Vincennes Lincoln 49, Evansville Harrison 7
Warren Central 31, Pike 28
Warsaw 42, Plymouth 14
Washington 26, Boonville 14
West Central 52, South Newton 6
West Noble 17, Garrett 6
Western 34, West Lafayette 20
Western Boone 61, Frankfort 0
Wheeler 42, Gary West Side 6
Whiteland 41, Martinsville 13
Winchester Community 22, Tri 14
Yorktown 48, Shelbyville 28
Zionsville 35, Hamilton Southeastern 29