Indiana High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 26, 2025

Gray Reid

Mt. Vernon vs Pendleton Heights from Sept. 26, 2025
Mt. Vernon vs Pendleton Heights from Sept. 26, 2025

The 2025 Indiana high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the sixth weekend.

Adams Central 35, South Adams 7

Alexandria-Monroe 27, Oak Hill 21

Andrean 52, Highland 13

Andrew 52, Hammond Central 0

Angola 35, Fairfield 8

Arsenal Technical 16, George Washington 6

Attica 26, North Vermillion 20

Avon 15, Fishers 10

Bedford North Lawrence 63, Jennings County 0

Beech Grove 12, Edgewood 0

Benjamin Bosse 6, Evansville Memorial 56

Bloomington North 36, Jeffersonville 3

Bloomington South 57, Southport 7

Bluffton 47, Southern Wells 14

Boone Grove 42, River Forest 24

Bowman Academy 30, North White 0

Bremen 15, Glenn 14

Brownsburg 14, Westfield 8

Brownstown Central 59, Seymour 13

Calumet New Tech 59, Whiting 7

Carmel 63, North Central 14

Carroll 42, Fort Wayne South Side 6

Cascade 55, Crawfordsville 3

Cass 48, Whitko 13

Castle 28, Reitz 25

Cathedral 32, Trotwood-Madison 28

Center Grove 36, Lawrence Central 0

Charlestown 20, Scottsburg 17

Chesterton 36, Portage 16

Churubusco 36, Fremont 14

Clarksville 34, Perry Central 32

Clinton Prairie 38, Delphi Community 0

Cloverdale 47, South Decatur 3

Columbia City 42, New Haven 13

Columbus North 42, Terre Haute North Vigo 0

Concord 44, NorthWood 34

Crown Point 35, Valparaiso 14

Culver Academies 14, Kankakee Valley 3

Culver Community 12, Caston 7

Danville 37, Roger Bacon 13

Decatur Central 37, Plainfield 19

DeKalb 42, Huntington North 28

Delta 27, New Castle 20

East Central 66, South Dearborn 6

East Noble 35, Norwell 0

Eastern 63, Clinton Central 6

Eastern Hancock 52, Park Tudor 0

Eastbrook 42, Elwood 0

Eastside 42, Prairie Heights 0

Evansville Memorial 56, Benjamin Bosse 6

Evansville North 49, Evansville Mater Dei 18

Fishers 29, Avon 22

Floyd Central 56, Columbus East 28

Forest Park 34, Pike Central 26

Fort Wayne North Side 51, Fort Wayne Wayne 7

Fort Wayne Northrop 21, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 18

Franklin Central 37, Noblesville 10

Franklin Community 28, Mooresville 17

Franklin County 21, Greensburg 7

Frontier 55, North Newton 19

Gibson Southern 38, Heritage Hills 34

Goshen 24, Wawasee 15

Greencastle 48, North Montgomery 42

Greenwood 35, Perry Meridian 20

Griffith 44, East Chicago Central 8

Hamilton Heights 22, Logansport 14

Hanover Central 30, Munster 10

Harrison 21, McCutcheon 7

Heritage 30, Tipton 20

Homestead 38, Snider 0

Indian Creek 42, Tri-West Hendricks 31

Indianapolis Crispus Attucks 30, Connersville 6

Indianapolis Shortridge 55, Christel House Manual 0

Jasper 47, Evansville Central 12

Jay County 21, Woodlan 7

Jefferson 77, Anderson 0

Knightstown 89, Cambridge City Lincoln 0

Knox 62, LaVille 16

Kokomo 50, Marion 22

Lakeland 42, Central Noble 8

Lapel 41, Rushville 8

Lawrenceburg 48, Batesville 6

Lawrence North 49, Ben Davis 19

Lebanon 21, Triton Central 14

Leo 47, Bellmont 0

Linton-Stockton 38, North Decatur 20

Lowell 20, Hobart 17

Maconaquah 42, Northwestern 28

Madison-Grant 26, Frankton 6

Manchester 46, Southwood 7

Merrillville 38, LaPorte 0

Michigan City 37, Lake Central 17

Milan 68, Brown County 8

Mishawaka 35, Northridge 20

Mississinewa 56, Blackford 13

Monroe Central 21, Wes-Del 14

Monrovia 27, Speedway 6

New Palestine 49, Greenfield-Central 0

New Prairie 45, South Bend Riley 42

Northeastern 29, Centerville 27

North Daviess 26, West Washington 14

North Harrison 48, Eastern 6

North Judson-San Pierre 10, Triton 7

North Miami 44, Winamac 14

North Posey 49, South Spencer 28

Northfield 47, Wabash 41

Paoli 63, Eastern Greene 20

Parke Heritage 28, Covington 15

Pendleton Heights 56, Mt. Vernon 13

Penn 42, South Bend Adams 7

Pioneer 49, South Central 7

Princeton 33, North Knox 29

Providence 49, Madison 0

Purdue Polytechnic 18, Tindley 0

Rensselaer Central 40, Central Catholic 7

Riverton Parke 61, South Vermillion 6

Rochester 50, Peru 0

Salem 53, Corydon Central 33

Seeger 31, Fountain Central 14

Shenandoah 48, Hagerstown 27

Silver Creek 23, New Albany 22

South Bend St. Joseph 21, Elkhart 14

South Bend Washington 28, Mishawaka Marian 21

South Putnam 69, West Vigo 13

Southmont 40, North Putnam 14

Southridge 21, Mt. Vernon 6

Springs Valley 47, Crawford County 6

Sullivan 63, Owen Valley 0

Switzerland County 48, Edinburgh 6

Tecumseh 24, Tell City 0

Terre Haute South Vigo 37, Northview 26

Thomas Edison 36, Hammond Bishop Noll 31

Tippecanoe Valley 33, Jimtown 0

Toledo Christian 27, Blackhawk Christian 0

Tri-County 50, Faith Christian 48

Twin Lakes 75, Benton Central 6

Union City 63, Union County 8

Vincennes Lincoln 49, Evansville Harrison 7

Warren Central 31, Pike 28

Warsaw 42, Plymouth 14

Washington 26, Boonville 14

West Central 52, South Newton 6

West Noble 17, Garrett 6

Western 34, West Lafayette 20

Western Boone 61, Frankfort 0

Wheeler 42, Gary West Side 6

Whiteland 41, Martinsville 13

Winchester Community 22, Tri 14

Yorktown 48, Shelbyville 28

Zionsville 35, Hamilton Southeastern 29

GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

