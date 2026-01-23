High School

Top 25 National High School Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 23, 2026

Get Top 25 National schedules and scores as the 2026 boys high school basketball season continues on Friday, January 23

CJ Vafiadis

Prolific Prep guard
Prolific Prep guard / Jeff Klein

There are 14 games scheduled across the Top 25 teams in the country on Friday, January 23. You can follow every game live on our Top 25 National High School Basketball Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the evening include some of the nation's top-ranked teams as No. 6 Bella Vista takes on No. 23 Southeastern Prep and St Paul VI hosts Gonzaga.

Kankakee vs. Principia – 5:30 PM ET

Westchester Country Day vs. Greensboro Day – 6:00 PM ET

Varsity Opponent vs. Prolific Prep – 7:00 PM ET

Our Lady of Mount Carmel vs. IMG Academy – 7:30 PM ET

Bartlett vs. Munford – 7:30 PM ET

St. Raymond Boys vs. Archbishop Stepinac – 7:30 PM ET

Gonzaga vs. St. Paul VI – 7:30 PM ET

Fishers vs. Avon – 7:30 PM ET

Bella Vista College Prep vs. Southeastern Prep Academy National – 8:00 PM ET

Utah Prep vs. Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy – 8:00 PM ET

Wilson Academy vs. La Lumiere – 8:00 PM ET

Dynamic Prep vs. Riviera Prep – 8:00 PM ET

Katy Taylor vs. Seven Lakes – 8:00 PM ET

Rainier Beach vs. Garfield – 11:30 PM ET

