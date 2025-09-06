High School

See every final score from Week 3 of Indiana high school football

Gray Reid

Cascade Cadets QB drops back for a pass against Danville on August 29, 2025 / Mitch Irving

The 2025 Indiana high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the third weekend.

Indiana high school football final scores, results — September 5, 2025

Adams Central 41, Muncie Central 13

Alexandria-Monroe 47, Elwood 0

Anderson 6, Danville 49

Andrean 41, Kankakee Valley 8

Angola 34, Fremont 0

Archbishop Alter 35, Linton-Stockton 0

Arsenal Technical 8, Purdue Polytechnic 20

Attica 0, Seeger 57

Avon 14, Hamilton Southeastern 17

Batesville 17, South Dearborn 14

Bedford North Lawrence 48, Jeffersonville 27

Beech Grove 60, Indianapolis Scecina Memorial 14

Bellmont 6, Columbia City 61

Ben Davis 31, Pike 14

Benjamin Bosse 0, Castle 56

Benton Central 6, South Newton 14

Blackford 0, Madison-Grant 62

Blackhawk Christian 0, Wes-Del 42

Bloomington North 0, Terre Haute South Vigo 23

Bloomington South 49, Terre Haute North Vigo 13

Bluffton 44, South Adams 41

Boone Grove 0, Bremen 39

Boonville 25, Southridge 14

Bremen 39, Boone Grove 0

Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory 21, Harrison 32

Brown County 30, Noblesville HomeSchool 14

Brownsburg 35, Franklin Central 7

Brownstown Central 56, New Albany 0

Cambridge City Lincoln 8, Tri 80

Calumet New Tech 28, East Chicago Central 16

Carmel 48, Centerville 0

Carroll 48, Taylor 21

Carroll 52, Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran 7

Cascade 42, North Putnam 6

Cass 34, Peru 32

Caston 13, North Miami 28

Castle 56, Benjamin Bosse 0

Cathedral 6, St. Xavier 24

Center Grove 55, Marion 0

Central Noble 9, LaVille 42

Centerville 0, Carmel 48

Centerville 38, Eastern Hancock 27

Charlestown 40, Madison 13

Chesterton 13, Michigan City 30

Christel House Manual 0, George Washington 30

Churubusco 7, Garrett 17

Cincinnati Country Day 46, Irvington Preparatory Academy 0

Clarksville 0, Switzerland County 48

Clinton Central 0, Clinton Prairie 32

Clinton Prairie 32, Clinton Central 0

Cloverdale 68, Owen Valley 0

Columbia City 61, Bellmont 6

Columbus East 49, Seymour 34

Columbus North 54, Southport 0

Concord 34, Mishawaka 38

Connersville 28, Greensburg 14

Corydon Central 32, North Harrison 29

Covenant Christian 28, Indian Creek 52

Covington 44, North Vermillion 14

Crawford County 20, Perry Central 6

Crawfordsville 17, Western Boone 41

Crown Point 35, Merrillville 21

Culver Academies 24, Knox 72

Culver Community 8, Triton 48

Danville 49, Anderson 6

Decatur Central 29, Whiteland 14

DeKalb 40, New Haven 20

Delphi Community 24, Eastern 49

Delta 24, Shelbyville 7

East Central 7, Lawrence North 32

East Chicago Central 16, Calumet New Tech 28

East Noble 39, Huntington North 0

Eastern 49, Delphi Community 24

Eastern 2, Jennings County 27

Eastern Greene 0, North Daviess 75

Eastern Hancock 27, Centerville 38

Eastbrook 57, Frankton 0

Eastside 27, West Noble 24

Edinburgh 6, South Decatur 35

Edgewood 31, South Putnam 30

Edwardsville 21, Lawrence Central 61

Elkhart 34, South Bend Washington 13

Elwood 0, Alexandria-Monroe 47

Evansville Central 0, Evansville Memorial 44

Evansville Harrison 6, Evansville North 41

Evansville Mater Dei 21, Vincennes Lincoln 6

Evansville Memorial 44, Evansville Central 0

Evansville North 41, Evansville Harrison 6

Fairfield 28, Jimtown 29

Fishers 42, Noblesville 17

Floyd Central 58, Silver Creek 14

Forest Park 23, Washington 41

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 46, Fort Wayne Wayne 0

Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 0, Snider 9

Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran 7, Carroll 52

Fort Wayne North Side 16, Fort Wayne Northrop 25

Fort Wayne Northrop 25, Fort Wayne North Side 16

Fort Wayne South Side 10, Homestead 30

Fort Wayne Wayne 0, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 46

Fountain Central 7, Riverton Parke 34

Franklin Central 7, Brownsburg 35

Franklin Community 7, Perry Meridian 15

Franklin County 41, Rushville 6

Frankfort 8, Greencastle 49

Frankton 0, Eastbrook 57

Fremont 0, Angola 34

Frontier 62, North White 8

Garrett 17, Churubusco 7

Gary West Side 48, Hammond Central 0

George Washington 30, Christel House Manual 0

Gibson Southern 42, Mt. Vernon 0

Glenn 0, Rensselaer Central 28

Goshen 7, Warsaw 37

Greencastle 49, Frankfort 8

Greenfield-Central 24, Mt. Vernon 21

Greensburg 14, Connersville 28

Greenwood 20, Martinsville 38

Griffith 14, Lowell 42

Hagerstown 41, Union City 0

Hamilton Heights 35, Tippecanoe Valley 19

Hamilton Southeastern 17, Avon 14

Hammond Bishop Noll 7, Whiting 28

Hammond Central 0, Gary West Side 48

Hammond Morton 42, Shepard 20

Hanover Central 28, Highland 0

Harrison 32, Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory 21

Heritage 42, Woodlan 21

Heritage Hills 63, Princeton 13

Highland 0, Hanover Central 28

Hobart 41, Munster 7

Homestead 30, Fort Wayne South Side 10

Huntington North 0, East Noble 39

Indian Creek 52, Covenant Christian 28

Indianapolis Crispus Attucks 53, Tindley 12

Indianapolis Lutheran 14, Western 46

Indianapolis Scecina Memorial 14, Beech Grove 60

Indianapolis Shortridge 0, Park Tudor 28

Irvington Preparatory Academy 0, Cincinnati Country Day 46

Jasper 20, Reitz 14

Jay County 14, Southern Wells 21

Jefferson 42, McCutcheon 0

Jeffersonville 27, Bedford North Lawrence 48

Jennings County 27, Eastern 2

Jimtown 29, Fairfield 28

Knightstown 59, Union County 0

Knox 72, Culver Academies 24

Kokomo 15, Monrovia 22

Lake Central 26, Portage 0

Lakeland 40, Prairie Heights 6

LaPorte 0, Valparaiso 28

LaVille 42, Central Noble 9

Lawrenceburg 42, Speedway 0

Lawrence Central 61, Edwardsville 21

Lawrence North 32, East Central 7

Lebanon 37, West Lafayette 34

Leo 35, Norwell 7

Linton-Stockton 0, Archbishop Alter 35

Lowell 42, Griffith 14

Maconaquah 42, Northfield 6

Madison 13, Charlestown 40

Madison-Grant 62, Blackford 0

Manchester 47, Wabash 19

Marion 0, Center Grove 55

Martinsville 38, Greenwood 20

McCutcheon 0, Jefferson 42

Merrillville 21, Crown Point 35

Michigan City 30, Chesterton 13

Milan 20, North Decatur 21

Mishawaka 38, Concord 34

Mishawaka Marian 21, South Bend Adams 0

Mississinewa 20, Oak Hill 0

Mitchell 0, West Washington 33

Monroe Central 15, Richmond 34

Monrovia 22, Kokomo 15

Mooresville 14, Plainfield 35

Mt. Vernon 0, Gibson Southern 42

Mt. Vernon 21, Greenfield-Central 24

Muncie Central 13, Adams Central 41

Munster 7, Hobart 41

New Albany 0, Brownstown Central 56

New Castle 0, Pendleton Heights 35

New Haven 20, DeKalb 40

New Palestine 35, Yorktown 10

New Prairie 13, South Bend St. Joseph 43

Noblesville 17, Fishers 42

Noblesville HomeSchool 14, Brown County 30

North Central 7, Warren Central 49

North Central 49, West Vigo 21

North Daviess 75, Eastern Greene 0

North Decatur 21, Milan 20

North Harrison 29, Corydon Central 32

North Judson-San Pierre 60, South Central 6

North Knox 25, North Posey 24

North Miami 28, Caston 13

North Montgomery 8, Southmont 47

North Putnam 6, Cascade 42

North Vermillion 14, Covington 44

North White 8, Frontier 62

Northeastern 35, Winchester Community 7

Northfield 6, Maconaquah 42

Northridge 21, Plymouth 24

Northwestern 26, Southwood 20

Northview 48, Sullivan 20

NorthWood 38, Wawasee 7

Norwell 7, Leo 35

Oak Hill 0, Mississinewa 20

Owen Valley 0, Cloverdale 68

Paoli 34, Springs Valley 52

Parke Heritage 32, South Vermillion 12

Park Tudor 28, Indianapolis Shortridge 0

Pendleton Heights 35, New Castle 0

Penn 49, South Bend Riley 6

Perry Central 6, Crawford County 20

Perry Meridian 15, Franklin Community 7

Peru 32, Cass 34

Pike 14, Ben Davis 31

Pike Central 14, Tell City 39

Pioneer 50, Winamac 0

Plainfield 35, Mooresville 14

Plymouth 24, Northridge 21

Portage 0, Lake Central 26

Prairie Heights 6, Lakeland 40

Princeton 13, Heritage Hills 63

Purdue Polytechnic 20, Arsenal Technical 8

Reitz 14, Jasper 20

Rensselaer Central 28, Glenn 0

Richmond 34, Monroe Central 15

River Forest 0, Wheeler 49

Riverton Parke 34, Fountain Central 7

Rochester 47, Whitko 0

Rushville 6, Franklin County 41

Salem 6, Scottsburg 23

Scottsburg 23, Salem 6

Seeger 57, Attica 0

Seymour 34, Columbus East 49

Shelbyville 7, Delta 24

Shenandoah 12, Lapel 28

Shepard 20, Hammond Morton 42

Silver Creek 14, Floyd Central 58

Snider 9, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 0

South Adams 41, Bluffton 44

South Bend Adams 0, Mishawaka Marian 21

South Bend Riley 6, Penn 49

South Bend St. Joseph 43, New Prairie 13

South Bend Washington 13, Elkhart 34

South Central 6, North Judson-San Pierre 60

South Dearborn 14, Batesville 17

South Decatur 35, Edinburgh 6

South Newton 14, Benton Central 6

South Putnam 30, Edgewood 31

South Spencer 7, Tecumseh 26

South Vermillion 12, Parke Heritage 32

Southern Wells 21, Jay County 14

Southmont 47, North Montgomery 8

Southport 0, Columbus North 54

Southridge 14, Boonville 25

Southwood 20, Northwestern 26

Speedway 0, Lawrenceburg 42

Springs Valley 52, Paoli 34

St. Xavier 24, Cathedral 6

Sullivan 20, Northview 48

Switzerland County 48, Clarksville 0

Taylor 21, Carroll 48

Tecumseh 26, South Spencer 7

Tell City 39, Pike Central 14

Terre Haute North Vigo 13, Bloomington South 49

Terre Haute South Vigo 23, Bloomington North 0

Tindley 12, Indianapolis Crispus Attucks 53

Tippecanoe Valley 19, Hamilton Heights 35

Tipton 22, Twin Lakes 42

Tri 80, Cambridge City Lincoln 8

Tri-County 0, West Central 76

Tri-West Hendricks 14, Triton Central 17

Triton 48, Culver Community 8

Triton Central 17, Tri-West Hendricks 14

Twin Lakes 42, Tipton 22

Union City 0, Hagerstown 41

Union County 0, Knightstown 59

Valparaiso 28, LaPorte 0

Vincennes Lincoln 6, Evansville Mater Dei 21

Wabash 19, Manchester 47

Warsaw 37, Goshen 7

Washington 41, Forest Park 23

Wawasee 7, NorthWood 38

Warren Central 49, North Central 7

Wes-Del 42, Blackhawk Christian 0

West Central 76, Tri-County 0

West Lafayette 34, Lebanon 37

West Noble 24, Eastside 27

West Vigo 21, North Central 49

West Washington 33, Mitchell 0

Western 46, Indianapolis Lutheran 14

Western Boone 41, Crawfordsville 17

Westfield 27, Zionsville 3

Wheeler 49, River Forest 0

Whiteland 14, Decatur Central 29

Whiting 28, Hammond Bishop Noll 7

Whitko 0, Rochester 47

Winchester Community 7, Northeastern 35

Winamac 0, Pioneer 50

Woodlan 21, Heritage 42

Yorktown 10, New Palestine 35

Zionsville 3, Westfield 27

