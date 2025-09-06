Indiana High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 5, 2025
The 2025 Indiana high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the third weekend.
Indiana (IHSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 5, 2025
Indiana high school football final scores, results — September 5, 2025
Adams Central 41, Muncie Central 13
Alexandria-Monroe 47, Elwood 0
Anderson 6, Danville 49
Andrean 41, Kankakee Valley 8
Angola 34, Fremont 0
Archbishop Alter 35, Linton-Stockton 0
Arsenal Technical 8, Purdue Polytechnic 20
Attica 0, Seeger 57
Avon 14, Hamilton Southeastern 17
Batesville 17, South Dearborn 14
Bedford North Lawrence 48, Jeffersonville 27
Beech Grove 60, Indianapolis Scecina Memorial 14
Bellmont 6, Columbia City 61
Ben Davis 31, Pike 14
Benjamin Bosse 0, Castle 56
Benton Central 6, South Newton 14
Blackford 0, Madison-Grant 62
Blackhawk Christian 0, Wes-Del 42
Bloomington North 0, Terre Haute South Vigo 23
Bloomington South 49, Terre Haute North Vigo 13
Bluffton 44, South Adams 41
Boone Grove 0, Bremen 39
Boonville 25, Southridge 14
Bremen 39, Boone Grove 0
Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory 21, Harrison 32
Brown County 30, Noblesville HomeSchool 14
Brownsburg 35, Franklin Central 7
Brownstown Central 56, New Albany 0
Cambridge City Lincoln 8, Tri 80
Calumet New Tech 28, East Chicago Central 16
Carmel 48, Centerville 0
Carroll 48, Taylor 21
Carroll 52, Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran 7
Cascade 42, North Putnam 6
Cass 34, Peru 32
Caston 13, North Miami 28
Castle 56, Benjamin Bosse 0
Cathedral 6, St. Xavier 24
Center Grove 55, Marion 0
Central Noble 9, LaVille 42
Centerville 0, Carmel 48
Centerville 38, Eastern Hancock 27
Charlestown 40, Madison 13
Chesterton 13, Michigan City 30
Christel House Manual 0, George Washington 30
Churubusco 7, Garrett 17
Cincinnati Country Day 46, Irvington Preparatory Academy 0
Clarksville 0, Switzerland County 48
Clinton Central 0, Clinton Prairie 32
Clinton Prairie 32, Clinton Central 0
Cloverdale 68, Owen Valley 0
Columbia City 61, Bellmont 6
Columbus East 49, Seymour 34
Columbus North 54, Southport 0
Concord 34, Mishawaka 38
Connersville 28, Greensburg 14
Corydon Central 32, North Harrison 29
Covenant Christian 28, Indian Creek 52
Covington 44, North Vermillion 14
Crawford County 20, Perry Central 6
Crawfordsville 17, Western Boone 41
Crown Point 35, Merrillville 21
Culver Academies 24, Knox 72
Culver Community 8, Triton 48
Danville 49, Anderson 6
Decatur Central 29, Whiteland 14
DeKalb 40, New Haven 20
Delphi Community 24, Eastern 49
Delta 24, Shelbyville 7
East Central 7, Lawrence North 32
East Chicago Central 16, Calumet New Tech 28
East Noble 39, Huntington North 0
Eastern 49, Delphi Community 24
Eastern 2, Jennings County 27
Eastern Greene 0, North Daviess 75
Eastern Hancock 27, Centerville 38
Eastbrook 57, Frankton 0
Eastside 27, West Noble 24
Edinburgh 6, South Decatur 35
Edgewood 31, South Putnam 30
Edwardsville 21, Lawrence Central 61
Elkhart 34, South Bend Washington 13
Elwood 0, Alexandria-Monroe 47
Evansville Central 0, Evansville Memorial 44
Evansville Harrison 6, Evansville North 41
Evansville Mater Dei 21, Vincennes Lincoln 6
Evansville Memorial 44, Evansville Central 0
Evansville North 41, Evansville Harrison 6
Fairfield 28, Jimtown 29
Fishers 42, Noblesville 17
Floyd Central 58, Silver Creek 14
Forest Park 23, Washington 41
Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 46, Fort Wayne Wayne 0
Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 0, Snider 9
Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran 7, Carroll 52
Fort Wayne North Side 16, Fort Wayne Northrop 25
Fort Wayne Northrop 25, Fort Wayne North Side 16
Fort Wayne South Side 10, Homestead 30
Fort Wayne Wayne 0, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 46
Fountain Central 7, Riverton Parke 34
Franklin Central 7, Brownsburg 35
Franklin Community 7, Perry Meridian 15
Franklin County 41, Rushville 6
Frankfort 8, Greencastle 49
Frankton 0, Eastbrook 57
Fremont 0, Angola 34
Frontier 62, North White 8
Garrett 17, Churubusco 7
Gary West Side 48, Hammond Central 0
George Washington 30, Christel House Manual 0
Gibson Southern 42, Mt. Vernon 0
Glenn 0, Rensselaer Central 28
Goshen 7, Warsaw 37
Greencastle 49, Frankfort 8
Greenfield-Central 24, Mt. Vernon 21
Greensburg 14, Connersville 28
Greenwood 20, Martinsville 38
Griffith 14, Lowell 42
Hagerstown 41, Union City 0
Hamilton Heights 35, Tippecanoe Valley 19
Hamilton Southeastern 17, Avon 14
Hammond Bishop Noll 7, Whiting 28
Hammond Central 0, Gary West Side 48
Hammond Morton 42, Shepard 20
Hanover Central 28, Highland 0
Harrison 32, Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory 21
Heritage 42, Woodlan 21
Heritage Hills 63, Princeton 13
Highland 0, Hanover Central 28
Hobart 41, Munster 7
Homestead 30, Fort Wayne South Side 10
Huntington North 0, East Noble 39
Indian Creek 52, Covenant Christian 28
Indianapolis Crispus Attucks 53, Tindley 12
Indianapolis Lutheran 14, Western 46
Indianapolis Scecina Memorial 14, Beech Grove 60
Indianapolis Shortridge 0, Park Tudor 28
Irvington Preparatory Academy 0, Cincinnati Country Day 46
Jasper 20, Reitz 14
Jay County 14, Southern Wells 21
Jefferson 42, McCutcheon 0
Jeffersonville 27, Bedford North Lawrence 48
Jennings County 27, Eastern 2
Jimtown 29, Fairfield 28
Knightstown 59, Union County 0
Knox 72, Culver Academies 24
Kokomo 15, Monrovia 22
Lake Central 26, Portage 0
Lakeland 40, Prairie Heights 6
LaPorte 0, Valparaiso 28
LaVille 42, Central Noble 9
Lawrenceburg 42, Speedway 0
Lawrence Central 61, Edwardsville 21
Lawrence North 32, East Central 7
Lebanon 37, West Lafayette 34
Leo 35, Norwell 7
Linton-Stockton 0, Archbishop Alter 35
Lowell 42, Griffith 14
Maconaquah 42, Northfield 6
Madison 13, Charlestown 40
Madison-Grant 62, Blackford 0
Manchester 47, Wabash 19
Marion 0, Center Grove 55
Martinsville 38, Greenwood 20
McCutcheon 0, Jefferson 42
Merrillville 21, Crown Point 35
Michigan City 30, Chesterton 13
Milan 20, North Decatur 21
Mishawaka 38, Concord 34
Mishawaka Marian 21, South Bend Adams 0
Mississinewa 20, Oak Hill 0
Mitchell 0, West Washington 33
Monroe Central 15, Richmond 34
Monrovia 22, Kokomo 15
Mooresville 14, Plainfield 35
Mt. Vernon 0, Gibson Southern 42
Mt. Vernon 21, Greenfield-Central 24
Muncie Central 13, Adams Central 41
Munster 7, Hobart 41
New Albany 0, Brownstown Central 56
New Castle 0, Pendleton Heights 35
New Haven 20, DeKalb 40
New Palestine 35, Yorktown 10
New Prairie 13, South Bend St. Joseph 43
Noblesville 17, Fishers 42
Noblesville HomeSchool 14, Brown County 30
North Central 7, Warren Central 49
North Central 49, West Vigo 21
North Daviess 75, Eastern Greene 0
North Decatur 21, Milan 20
North Harrison 29, Corydon Central 32
North Judson-San Pierre 60, South Central 6
North Knox 25, North Posey 24
North Miami 28, Caston 13
North Montgomery 8, Southmont 47
North Putnam 6, Cascade 42
North Vermillion 14, Covington 44
North White 8, Frontier 62
Northeastern 35, Winchester Community 7
Northfield 6, Maconaquah 42
Northridge 21, Plymouth 24
Northwestern 26, Southwood 20
Northview 48, Sullivan 20
NorthWood 38, Wawasee 7
Norwell 7, Leo 35
Oak Hill 0, Mississinewa 20
Owen Valley 0, Cloverdale 68
Paoli 34, Springs Valley 52
Parke Heritage 32, South Vermillion 12
Park Tudor 28, Indianapolis Shortridge 0
Pendleton Heights 35, New Castle 0
Penn 49, South Bend Riley 6
Perry Central 6, Crawford County 20
Perry Meridian 15, Franklin Community 7
Peru 32, Cass 34
Pike 14, Ben Davis 31
Pike Central 14, Tell City 39
Pioneer 50, Winamac 0
Plainfield 35, Mooresville 14
Plymouth 24, Northridge 21
Portage 0, Lake Central 26
Prairie Heights 6, Lakeland 40
Princeton 13, Heritage Hills 63
Purdue Polytechnic 20, Arsenal Technical 8
Reitz 14, Jasper 20
Rensselaer Central 28, Glenn 0
Richmond 34, Monroe Central 15
River Forest 0, Wheeler 49
Riverton Parke 34, Fountain Central 7
Rochester 47, Whitko 0
Rushville 6, Franklin County 41
Salem 6, Scottsburg 23
Scottsburg 23, Salem 6
Seeger 57, Attica 0
Seymour 34, Columbus East 49
Shelbyville 7, Delta 24
Shenandoah 12, Lapel 28
Shepard 20, Hammond Morton 42
Silver Creek 14, Floyd Central 58
Snider 9, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 0
South Adams 41, Bluffton 44
South Bend Adams 0, Mishawaka Marian 21
South Bend Riley 6, Penn 49
South Bend St. Joseph 43, New Prairie 13
South Bend Washington 13, Elkhart 34
South Central 6, North Judson-San Pierre 60
South Dearborn 14, Batesville 17
South Decatur 35, Edinburgh 6
South Newton 14, Benton Central 6
South Putnam 30, Edgewood 31
South Spencer 7, Tecumseh 26
South Vermillion 12, Parke Heritage 32
Southern Wells 21, Jay County 14
Southmont 47, North Montgomery 8
Southport 0, Columbus North 54
Southridge 14, Boonville 25
Southwood 20, Northwestern 26
Speedway 0, Lawrenceburg 42
Springs Valley 52, Paoli 34
St. Xavier 24, Cathedral 6
Sullivan 20, Northview 48
Switzerland County 48, Clarksville 0
Taylor 21, Carroll 48
Tecumseh 26, South Spencer 7
Tell City 39, Pike Central 14
Terre Haute North Vigo 13, Bloomington South 49
Terre Haute South Vigo 23, Bloomington North 0
Tindley 12, Indianapolis Crispus Attucks 53
Tippecanoe Valley 19, Hamilton Heights 35
Tipton 22, Twin Lakes 42
Tri 80, Cambridge City Lincoln 8
Tri-County 0, West Central 76
Tri-West Hendricks 14, Triton Central 17
Triton 48, Culver Community 8
Triton Central 17, Tri-West Hendricks 14
Twin Lakes 42, Tipton 22
Union City 0, Hagerstown 41
Union County 0, Knightstown 59
Valparaiso 28, LaPorte 0
Vincennes Lincoln 6, Evansville Mater Dei 21
Wabash 19, Manchester 47
Warsaw 37, Goshen 7
Washington 41, Forest Park 23
Wawasee 7, NorthWood 38
Warren Central 49, North Central 7
Wes-Del 42, Blackhawk Christian 0
West Central 76, Tri-County 0
West Lafayette 34, Lebanon 37
West Noble 24, Eastside 27
West Vigo 21, North Central 49
West Washington 33, Mitchell 0
Western 46, Indianapolis Lutheran 14
Western Boone 41, Crawfordsville 17
Westfield 27, Zionsville 3
Wheeler 49, River Forest 0
Whiteland 14, Decatur Central 29
Whiting 28, Hammond Bishop Noll 7
Whitko 0, Rochester 47
Winchester Community 7, Northeastern 35
Winamac 0, Pioneer 50
Woodlan 21, Heritage 42
Yorktown 10, New Palestine 35
Zionsville 3, Westfield 27