Indiana High School Girls Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 9, 2025

See every Indiana girls high school basketball final score from December 9, 2025

Gray Reid

The 2025 Indiana high school girls basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of all the final scores from tonight's slate of action.

Adams Central 67, New Haven 37

Attica 40, Westville 35

Barr-Reeve 50, Wood Memorial 45

Batesville 48, Lawrenceburg 39

Bedford North Lawrence 55, Jeffersonville 46

Ben Davis 67, Indianapolis Lutheran 11

Bethesda Christian 35, BELIEVE Circle City 29

Bluffton 75, Wabash 22

Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory 47, North Central 44

Bremen 53, Concord 32

Brownsburg 75, Columbus North 26

Carroll 51, Tri-County 44

Cascade 59, Greencastle 24

Castle 64, Boonville 31

Central Noble 33, Lakewood Park Christian 28

Charlestown 72, Scottsburg 39

Chesterton 53, Tri-Township 34

Colonial Christian 43, Heartland Christian 42

Columbus HomeSchool 56, Northside Lions 40

Connersville 52, New Castle 39

Crossroads Christian 55, HomeSchool Resource Center 25

Culver Academies 61, Mishawaka Marian 18

Culver Community 59, Oregon-Davis 37

DeKalb 53, Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran 50

Delta 65, Muncie Burris 13

East Noble 49, Fort Wayne Northrop 33

Eastern 78, Crothersville 14

Eastern 40, Northwestern 36

Eastern Hancock 63, North Decatur 38

Elkhart Christian Academy 52, Jimtown 23

Evansville North 49, Evansville Central 46

Floyd Central 66, Columbus East 29

Forest Park 76, Tecumseh 43

Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian 61, Southern Wells 55

Franklin Central 68, Speedway 32

Garrett 43, Westview 38

Gibson Southern 70, Evansville Memorial 27

Greenwood Christian Academy 63, Anderson Prep Academy 29

Hamilton Heights 58, Logansport 11

Hammond Morton 74, Portage 54

Homestead 86, Columbia City 31

Indianapolis Crispus Attucks 70, Tindley 51

Indianapolis Shortridge 76, Herron 12

Jennings County 59, Seymour 32

Kankakee Valley 52, Hanover Central 35

Knightstown 67, Southwestern 37

Kokomo 60, Western 52

Lafayette Jefferson 47, Harrison 41

Lake Station Edison 66, Gary West Side 41

Lawrence Central 78, Southport 20

Lawrence North 53, Perry Meridian 39

Lewis Cass 61, Rossville 45

Loogootee 48, White River Valley 40

Madison 75, New Washington 17

Manchester 49, Huntington North 45

Marion 47, Fort Wayne Wayne 16

Merrillville 48, New Prairie 35

Mishawaka 46, Argos 43

Monrovia 65, Indian Creek 59

Morgan Township 33, South Central 27

Mt. Vernon 47, Anderson 39

Munster 46, East Chicago Central 43

North Putnam 41, Cloverdale 36

Northfield 93, Taylor 4

Northridge 64, Wawasee 15

Oak Hill 50, Maconaquah 39

Oldenburg Academy 54, Rising Sun 26

Orleans 53, Springs Valley 51

Parke Heritage 57, North Vermillion 32

Pendleton Heights 49, Hamilton Southeastern 44

Pike 77, Beech Grove 27

Prairie Heights 66, Fort Wayne Canterbury 27

Princeton 48, Mt. Vernon 22

Providence 57, New Albany 52

Rensselaer Central 58, Benton Central 52

Riverton Parke 51, Crawfordsville 32

Roncalli 71, Decatur Central 59

Seeger 33, Fountain Central 26

Shawe Memorial 43, Hauser 37

Shelbyville 47, New Palestine 33

South Bend Saint Joseph 44, NorthWood 33

Southmont 56, Covenant Christian 47

Southwestern 65, Milan 19

Terre Haute North Vigo 45, West Vigo 30

Terre Haute South Vigo 46, Danville 43

Tipton 53, Elwood 33

Tri 50, Morristown 34

Tri-Central 44, Clinton Prairie 36

Tri-West Hendricks 68, Triton Central 61

Waldron 51, Jac-Cen-Del 41

Warren Central 49, Park Tudor 28

Watseka 58, North Newton 39

West Lafayette 39, Twin Lakes 30

West Noble 47, Goshen 26

Westfield 35, Carmel 32

Westville 53, Kouts 49

Yorktown 55, Wapahani 19

Published
