Indiana High School Girls Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 9, 2025
The 2025 Indiana high school girls basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of all the final scores from tonight's slate of action.
Adams Central 67, New Haven 37
Attica 40, Westville 35
Barr-Reeve 50, Wood Memorial 45
Batesville 48, Lawrenceburg 39
Bedford North Lawrence 55, Jeffersonville 46
Ben Davis 67, Indianapolis Lutheran 11
Bethesda Christian 35, BELIEVE Circle City 29
Bluffton 75, Wabash 22
Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory 47, North Central 44
Bremen 53, Concord 32
Brownsburg 75, Columbus North 26
Carroll 51, Tri-County 44
Cascade 59, Greencastle 24
Castle 64, Boonville 31
Central Noble 33, Lakewood Park Christian 28
Charlestown 72, Scottsburg 39
Chesterton 53, Tri-Township 34
Colonial Christian 43, Heartland Christian 42
Columbus HomeSchool 56, Northside Lions 40
Connersville 52, New Castle 39
Crossroads Christian 55, HomeSchool Resource Center 25
Culver Academies 61, Mishawaka Marian 18
Culver Community 59, Oregon-Davis 37
DeKalb 53, Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran 50
Delta 65, Muncie Burris 13
East Noble 49, Fort Wayne Northrop 33
Eastern 78, Crothersville 14
Eastern 40, Northwestern 36
Eastern Hancock 63, North Decatur 38
Elkhart Christian Academy 52, Jimtown 23
Evansville North 49, Evansville Central 46
Floyd Central 66, Columbus East 29
Forest Park 76, Tecumseh 43
Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian 61, Southern Wells 55
Franklin Central 68, Speedway 32
Garrett 43, Westview 38
Gibson Southern 70, Evansville Memorial 27
Greenwood Christian Academy 63, Anderson Prep Academy 29
Hamilton Heights 58, Logansport 11
Hammond Morton 74, Portage 54
Homestead 86, Columbia City 31
Indianapolis Crispus Attucks 70, Tindley 51
Indianapolis Shortridge 76, Herron 12
Jennings County 59, Seymour 32
Kankakee Valley 52, Hanover Central 35
Knightstown 67, Southwestern 37
Kokomo 60, Western 52
Lafayette Jefferson 47, Harrison 41
Lake Station Edison 66, Gary West Side 41
Lawrence Central 78, Southport 20
Lawrence North 53, Perry Meridian 39
Lewis Cass 61, Rossville 45
Loogootee 48, White River Valley 40
Madison 75, New Washington 17
Manchester 49, Huntington North 45
Marion 47, Fort Wayne Wayne 16
Merrillville 48, New Prairie 35
Mishawaka 46, Argos 43
Monrovia 65, Indian Creek 59
Morgan Township 33, South Central 27
Mt. Vernon 47, Anderson 39
Munster 46, East Chicago Central 43
North Putnam 41, Cloverdale 36
Northfield 93, Taylor 4
Northridge 64, Wawasee 15
Oak Hill 50, Maconaquah 39
Oldenburg Academy 54, Rising Sun 26
Orleans 53, Springs Valley 51
Parke Heritage 57, North Vermillion 32
Pendleton Heights 49, Hamilton Southeastern 44
Pike 77, Beech Grove 27
Prairie Heights 66, Fort Wayne Canterbury 27
Princeton 48, Mt. Vernon 22
Providence 57, New Albany 52
Rensselaer Central 58, Benton Central 52
Riverton Parke 51, Crawfordsville 32
Roncalli 71, Decatur Central 59
Seeger 33, Fountain Central 26
Shawe Memorial 43, Hauser 37
Shelbyville 47, New Palestine 33
South Bend Saint Joseph 44, NorthWood 33
Southmont 56, Covenant Christian 47
Southwestern 65, Milan 19
Terre Haute North Vigo 45, West Vigo 30
Terre Haute South Vigo 46, Danville 43
Tipton 53, Elwood 33
Tri 50, Morristown 34
Tri-Central 44, Clinton Prairie 36
Tri-West Hendricks 68, Triton Central 61
Waldron 51, Jac-Cen-Del 41
Warren Central 49, Park Tudor 28
Watseka 58, North Newton 39
West Lafayette 39, Twin Lakes 30
West Noble 47, Goshen 26
Westfield 35, Carmel 32
Westville 53, Kouts 49
Yorktown 55, Wapahani 19