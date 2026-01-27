Montgomery Area High School Girls Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 27, 2026
There are 37 games scheduled across the Montgomery metro area on Tuesday, January 27, including two games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Montgomery Metro High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
Montgomery High School Girls Basketball Schedule - January 27, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Alabama's top-ranked teams as No. 19 Auburn hosts Smiths Station and No. 22 Prattville takes on Percy Julian at home.
A.L. Johnson at Linden - 5:00 PM
McKenzie at Georgiana - 5:00 PM
Booker T. Washington at Trinity Presbyterian - 5:00 PM
Verbena at Autauga Academy - 5:00 PM
Francis Marion at Breakthrough Charter - 5:00 PM
Dadeville at Reeltown - 5:00 PM
Notasulga at Fayetteville - 5:00 PM
Montgomery Academy at Dallas County - 5:30 PM
Rehobeth at Charles Henderson - 5:30 PM
J.F. Shields at Marengo - 5:30 PM
Chilton County at Wetumpka - 5:30 PM
Zion Chapel at Elba - 5:30 PM
Pelham at Marbury - 5:30 PM
Percy Julian at Prattville - 5:30 PM
Red Level at Florala - 5:30 PM
Smiths Station at Auburn - 5:30 PM
Greenville at Park Crossing - 5:30 PM
Beauregard at Elmore County - 5:30 PM
Pike Liberal Arts at Goshen - 5:30 PM
Samson at Geneva County - 5:30 PM
LAMP at Alabama Christian Academy - 5:30 PM
Brewbaker Tech at Stanhope Elmore - 5:30 PM
Bullock County at New Brockton - 5:30 PM
Highland Home at Brantley - 5:30 PM
Straughn at Opp - 5:30 PM
Johnson Abernathy Graetz at Enterprise - 5:30 PM
Flomaton at Pleasant Home - 5:45 PM
American Christian Academy at Prattville Christian - 5:45 PM
Sweet Water at Choctaw County - 6:00 PM
Demopolis at Greene County - 6:00 PM
Calera at Benjamin Russell - 6:00 PM
Verbena at Autauga Academy - 6:30 PM
Wilcox Central at Monroe County - 7:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.