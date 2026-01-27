Birmingham Area High School Girls Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 27, 2026
There are 72 games scheduled across the Birmingham metro area on Tuesday, January 20, including six games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Birmingham Metro High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
Birmingham High School Girls Basketball Schedule - January 27, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Alabama's top-ranked teams as No. 9 Guntersville hosts Grissom and Oak Mountain heads to No. 1 Hoover.
White Plains at Weaver - 9:30 AM
Ohatchee at Saks - 12:30 PM
Pleasant Valley at Jacksonville Christian Academy - 3:30 PM
Mortimer Jordan at Locust Fork - 4:00 PM
A.P. Brewer at Holly Pond - 5:00 PM
Hartselle at Hayden - 5:00 PM
Asbury at Collinsville - 5:00 PM
Verbena at Autauga Academy - 5:00 PM
Falkville at Vinemont - 5:00 PM
Sand Rock at Fyffe - 5:00 PM
J.B. Pennington at Southeastern - 5:00 PM
Belgreen at Phil Campbell - 5:00 PM
Oak Grove at Berry - 5:00 PM
Addison at Sumiton Christian - 5:00 PM
Notasulga at Fayetteville - 5:00 PM
Montgomery Academy at Dallas County - 5:30 PM
Ragland at St. Clair County - 5:30 PM
Chilton County at Wetumpka - 5:30 PM
Appalachian at Jefferson Christian Academy - 5:30 PM
Holy Spirit Catholic at West Blocton - 5:30 PM
Hackleburg at Carbon Hill - 5:30 PM
Holt at Northside - 5:30 PM
Oak Mountain at Hoover - 5:30 PM
Hubbertville at Winfield - 5:30 PM
Corner at Hanceville - 5:30 PM
Pelham at Marbury - 5:30 PM
North Sand Mountain at Boaz - 5:30 PM
Lincoln at Glencoe - 5:30 PM
Isabella at Jemison - 5:30 PM
Pickens Academy at South Lamar - 5:30 PM
Geraldine at Sardis - 5:30 PM
Sylacauga at Central of Clay County - 5:30 PM
Ellwood Christian at Shelby County - 5:30 PM
Priceville at Arab - 5:30 PM
B.B. Comer at Childersburg - 5:30 PM
Coosa Christian at Westbrook Christian - 5:45 PM
New Hope at Etowah - 5:45 PM
Curry at Oakman - 5:45 PM
Cordova at Cold Springs - 5:45 PM
American Christian Academy at Prattville Christian - 5:45 PM
Center Point at Leeds - 6:00 PM
Gaston at Spring Garden - 6:00 PM
John Carroll Catholic at Wenonah - 6:00 PM
Bessemer City at Brookwood - 6:00 PM
Fultondale at Woodlawn - 6:00 PM
Demopolis at Greene County - 6:00 PM
Scottsboro at Fort Payne - 6:00 PM
Ranburne at Vincent - 6:00 PM
Gardendale at Hueytown - 6:00 PM
Huffman at Fairfield - 6:00 PM
Northridge at Sipsey Valley - 6:00 PM
McAdory at Clay-Chalkville - 6:00 PM
Hokes Bluff at Southside - 6:00 PM
Dora at Tarrant - 6:00 PM
Calera at Benjamin Russell - 6:00 PM
Oxford at Pell City - 6:00 PM
Grissom at Guntersville - 6:00 PM
Donoho at Piedmont - 6:30 PM
Oneonta at Fairview - 6:30 PM
Verbena at Autauga Academy - 6:30 PM
Albertville at Thompson - 7:00 PM
