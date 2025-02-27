High School

Indiana (IHSAA) high school boys basketball sectional brackets, matchups, game times (2/27/2025)

Get brackets from every Indiana high school boys basketball sectional tournaments

Decatur MacArthur's Kennall Howell is surrounded by the Rochester defense during a Central State Eight Conference boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025.
Decatur MacArthur's Kennall Howell is surrounded by the Rochester defense during a Central State Eight Conference boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025.

The Indiana (IHSAA) high school boys basketball section tournament begins on Tuesday, March 4. High School on SI has brackets for every sectional tournament in Indiana.

Indiana (IHSAA) high school boys basketball sectional brackets, matchups, game times

CLASS 1A BRACKETS

Blue River Valley Bracket (select to view bracket)

First Round

Union - BYE

Cambridge City Lincoln vs. Monroe Central

Randolph Southern vs. Union City

Blue River Valley vs. Seton Catholic

Clinton Central Bracket

First Round

Traders Point Christian Academy - BYE

Clinton Central vs. Frontier

Rossville vs. Bethesda Christian

Carroll vs. Clinton Prairie

Edinburgh Bracket

First Round

Waldron vs. Southwestern

North Decatur vs. Knightstown

Tri vs. Edinburgh

South Decatur vs. Morristown

Fremont Bracket

First Round

Lakewood Park Christian - BYE

Fremont vs. Bethany Christian

Fort Wayne Canterbury - BYE

Lakeland Christian Academy vs. Hamilton

Indianapolis Lutheran Bracket

First Round

Greenwood Christian Academy - BYE

Indianapolis Metropolitan vs. Eminence

Providence Cristo Rey vs. Central Christian Academy

Indianapolis Lutheran vs. Victory College Prep

Kouts Bracket

First Round

Hammond Academy of Science vs. Morgan Township

Bowman Academy vs. Washington Township

Kouts vs. Washington Township

Tri-Township vs. Westville

Loogootee Bracket

First Round

North Daviess vs. Shoals

Barr-Reeve vs. Vincennes Rivet

Orleans vs. Medora

Loogootee vs. Washington Catholic

Milan Bracket

First Round

Hauser vs. Shawe Memorial

Jac-Cen-Cel vs. Trinity Lutheran

Oldenburg Academy vs. Rising Sun

Crothersville vs. Milan

North Judson-San Pierre Bracket

First Round

Elkhart Christian Academy vs. Culver Community

Oregon-Davis vs. Triton

Argos vs. Trinity

South Central vs. North Judson-San Pierre

North Vermillion Bracket

First Round

Faith Christian - BYE

Covington vs. North Vermillion

Central Catholic vs. Fountain Central

Riverton Parke vs. Attica

Purdue Polytechnic Bracket

First Round

Indiana Math & Science Academy vs. Tindley

MTI School of Knowledge vs. Liberty Christian

International vs. Indianpolis Board Ripple

Anderson Prep Academy vs. Indiana School for the Deaf

Southwood Bracket

First Round

Southwood vs. Northfield

Cowan vs. North Miami

Daleville vs. Tri-Central

Wes-Del vs. Southern Wells

Springs Valley Bracket

First Round

Evansville Day - BYE

Northeast Dubois vs. Tecumseh

Wood Memorial vs. Cannelton

Springs Valley vs. Evansville Christian School

Tri-County Bracket

First Round

South Newton vs. West Central

DeMotte Christian vs. Caston

Tri-County vs. North White

Pioneer vs. North Newton

West Washington Bracket

First Round

Henryville vs. Borden

South Central vs. Lanesville

Christian Academy vs. West Washington

New Washington vs. Rock Creek Academy

White River Valley Bracket

First Round

Shakamak vs. Bloomfield

Clay City vs. Lighthouse Christian Academy

Union vs. White River Valley

Cloverdale vs. North Central

CLASS 2A BRACKETS

Blackford Bracket

First Round

Blackford - BYE

Wapahani vs. Eastbrook

Alexandria-Monroe - BYE

Madison-Grant vs. Burris

Christel House Bracket

Christel House Manual - BYE

Heritage Christian vs. Triton Central

KIPP Indy Legacy vs. Irvington Prepatory Academy

Eastern Hancock vs. Indianapolis Scecina Memorial

Eastern Green Bracket

North Knox - BYE

Eastern Greene vs. West Vigo

Linton-Stockton - BYE

Sullivan vs. South Knox

Frankton Bracket

First Round

Sheridan - BYE

Taylor vs. Tipton

Lapel - BYE

Elwood vs. Frankton

Greencastle Bracket

First Round

Greencastle - BYE

Parke Heritage vs. North Putnam

Southmont - BYE

South Putnam vs. South Vermillion

Hagerstown Bracket

First Round

Shenandoah - BYE

Hagerstown vs. Northeastern

Winchester Community - BYE

Union County vs. Centerville

Hebron Bracket

First Round

Andrean vs. Wheeler

21st Century Charter vs. Lighthouse College Prep Academy

Hebron vs. Thomas Edison

Whiting vs. Boone Grove

Jimtown Bracket

Knox - BYE

LaVille vs. Jimtown

Bremen - BYE

Winamac vs. South Bend Career

North Montgomery Bracket

First Round

Benton Central - BYE

Seeger vs. North Montgomery

Rensselaer Central - BYE

Delphi Community vs. Western Boone

Paoli Bracket

First Round

Providence - BYE

Salem vs. Mitchell

Paoli vs. Crawford

Eastern vs. Clarksville

Park Tudor Bracket

First Round

Monrovia - BYE

University vs. Covenant Christian

Riverside - BYE

Park Tudor vs. Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter

South Adams Bracket

First Round

Adams Central - BYE

Whitko vs. Woodlan

South Adams - BYE

Fort Wayne Bishop Luers vs. Bluffton

Southwestern (Hanover) Bracket

Brown County - BYE

South Ripley - BYE

Southwestern - BYE

Austin vs. Switzerland County

Tell City Bracket

First Round

Evansville Mater Dei - BYE

Perry Central vs. Pike Central

North Posey vs. tell City

South Spencer vs. Forest Park

Wabash Bracket

Manchester - BYE

Rochester vs. Eastern

Oak Hill - BYE

Lewis Cass vs. Wabash

Westview Bracket

Westview - BYE

Lakeland vs. Churubusco

Eastside - BYE

Central Noble vs. Prairie Heights

CLASS 3A BRACKET

Bellmont Bracket

First Round

Mississinewa vs. Norwell

Marion vs. Bellmont

Boonville Bracket

First Round

Booneville - BYE

Evansville Central vs. Benjamin Bosse

Evansville Memorial - BYE

Mt. Vernon vs, Heritage Hills

Cascade Bracket

First Round

Northview - BYE

George Washington vs. Edgewood

Speedway - BYE

Owen Valley vs. Cascade

Charlestown Bracket

First Round

Brownstown Central - BYE

North Harrison vs. Charlestown

Madison - BYE

Corydon Central vs. Silver Creek

East Chicago Central Bracket

East Chicago Central vs. Griffith

Highland vs. Gary West Side

Frankfort Bracket

First Round

Tri-West Hendricks - BYE

Frankfort vs. Danville

Lebanon vs. Guerin Catholic

Brebeuf Jesuit Prepatory vs. Crawfordsville

Garrett Bracket

Angola vs. Garrett

Leo vs. DeKalb

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger vs. East Noble

Blackhawk Christian vs. Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran

Indianapolis Shortridge Bracket

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard vs. Cathedral

Purdue Polytechnic vs. Indianapolis Shortridge

Kankakee Valley Bracket

First Round

Illiana Christian vs. Hanover Central

Lowell - BYE

Semifinals

River Forest vs. Kankee Valley

Logansport Bracket

First Round

Logansport - BYE

Peru vs. Twin Lakes

Western vs. Maconaquah

West Lafayette vs. Northwestern

New Castle Bracket

First Round

Jay County vs. Yorktowm

Connersville vs. Hamilton Heights

NorthWood Bracket

First Round

Tippecanoe Valley vs. West Noble

NorthWood vs. Columbia City

Plymouth Bracket

First Round

Culver Academies - BYE

New Prairie vs. John Glenn

Mishawaka Marian vs. Plymouth

South Bend Washington vs. South Bend St. Joseph

Shelbyville Bracket

First Round

Beech Grove - BYE

New Palestine vs. Rushville

Roncalli vs. Shelbyville

Indian Creek vs. Greenwood

South Dearborn Bracket

First Round

Jennings County - BYE

Batesville vs. Greensburg

Lawrenceburg - BYE

Franklin County vs. South Dearborn

Southridge Bracket

Southridge - BYE

Washington vs. Vincennes Lincoln

Princeton - BYE

Gibson Southern vs. Jasper

CLASS 4A BRACKETS

Avon Bracket

Semifinals

Plainfield vs. Avon OR Brownsburg

Pike vs. Ben Davis

Bloomington South Bracket

Semifinals

Martinsville vs. Bloomington South OR Bloomington North

Terre Haute South Vigo vs. Terre Haute North Vigo

Carmel Bracket

First Round

Hamilton Southeastern - BYE

Carmel vs. Noblesville

Westfield vs. Fishers

Zionsville - BYE

Carroll (Fort Wayne) Bracket

Semifinals

Snider vs. Carroll

Fort Wayne Northrop vs. Fort Wayne North Side

Columbus East Bracket

First Round

Columbus North vs. Columbus East

Franklin Community - BYE

Whiteland vs. East Central

Decatur Central Bracket

First Round

Southport vs. Decatur Central

Perry Meridian vs. Center Grove

Elkhart Bracket

First Round

Concord vs. Wrsaw

Goshen - BYE

Semifinals

Northridge vs. Elkhart

Evansville Harrison Bracket

Semifinals

Evansville Harrison vs. Evansville North

Reitz vs. Castle

Fort Wayne Wayne Bracket

Semifinals

Huntington North vs. Homestead

Fort Wayne South Side vs. Fort Wayne Wayne

Kokomo Bracket

Semifinals

Jefferson vs. Harrison

Kokomo vs. McCutcheon

Lake Central Bracket

First Round

Hammond Central vs. Munster

Lake Central - BYE

Semifinals

Crown Point vs. Hammond Morton

Lawrence Central Bracket

First Round

Lawrence Central vs. Lawrence North

Warren Central - BYE

Semifinals

Arsenal Technical vs. North Central

Michigan City Bracket

First Round

LaPorte vs. Penn

Mishawaka vs. South Bend Riley

Muncie Central Bracket

First Round

Mt. Vernon vs. Richmond

Pendleton Heights vs. Greenfield-Central

Seymour Bracket

First Round

Jeffersonville vs. Scottsburg

Seymour vs, Floyd Central

Valparasio Bracket

First Round

Valparaiso vs. Merrillville

Hobart - BYE

Semifinals

Portage vs. Chesterton

Published |Modified
