Indiana (IHSAA) high school boys basketball sectional brackets, matchups, game times (2/27/2025)
The Indiana (IHSAA) high school boys basketball section tournament begins on Tuesday, March 4. High School on SI has brackets for every sectional tournament in Indiana.
CLASS 1A BRACKETS
Blue River Valley Bracket (select to view bracket)
First Round
Union - BYE
Cambridge City Lincoln vs. Monroe Central
Randolph Southern vs. Union City
Blue River Valley vs. Seton Catholic
Clinton Central Bracket
First Round
Traders Point Christian Academy - BYE
Clinton Central vs. Frontier
Rossville vs. Bethesda Christian
Carroll vs. Clinton Prairie
Edinburgh Bracket
First Round
Waldron vs. Southwestern
North Decatur vs. Knightstown
Tri vs. Edinburgh
South Decatur vs. Morristown
Fremont Bracket
First Round
Lakewood Park Christian - BYE
Fremont vs. Bethany Christian
Fort Wayne Canterbury - BYE
Lakeland Christian Academy vs. Hamilton
Indianapolis Lutheran Bracket
First Round
Greenwood Christian Academy - BYE
Indianapolis Metropolitan vs. Eminence
Providence Cristo Rey vs. Central Christian Academy
Indianapolis Lutheran vs. Victory College Prep
Kouts Bracket
First Round
Hammond Academy of Science vs. Morgan Township
Bowman Academy vs. Washington Township
Kouts vs. Washington Township
Tri-Township vs. Westville
Loogootee Bracket
First Round
North Daviess vs. Shoals
Barr-Reeve vs. Vincennes Rivet
Orleans vs. Medora
Loogootee vs. Washington Catholic
Milan Bracket
First Round
Hauser vs. Shawe Memorial
Jac-Cen-Cel vs. Trinity Lutheran
Oldenburg Academy vs. Rising Sun
Crothersville vs. Milan
North Judson-San Pierre Bracket
First Round
Elkhart Christian Academy vs. Culver Community
Oregon-Davis vs. Triton
Argos vs. Trinity
South Central vs. North Judson-San Pierre
North Vermillion Bracket
First Round
Faith Christian - BYE
Covington vs. North Vermillion
Central Catholic vs. Fountain Central
Riverton Parke vs. Attica
Purdue Polytechnic Bracket
First Round
Indiana Math & Science Academy vs. Tindley
MTI School of Knowledge vs. Liberty Christian
International vs. Indianpolis Board Ripple
Anderson Prep Academy vs. Indiana School for the Deaf
Southwood Bracket
First Round
Southwood vs. Northfield
Cowan vs. North Miami
Daleville vs. Tri-Central
Wes-Del vs. Southern Wells
Springs Valley Bracket
First Round
Evansville Day - BYE
Northeast Dubois vs. Tecumseh
Wood Memorial vs. Cannelton
Springs Valley vs. Evansville Christian School
Tri-County Bracket
First Round
South Newton vs. West Central
DeMotte Christian vs. Caston
Tri-County vs. North White
Pioneer vs. North Newton
West Washington Bracket
First Round
Henryville vs. Borden
South Central vs. Lanesville
Christian Academy vs. West Washington
New Washington vs. Rock Creek Academy
White River Valley Bracket
First Round
Shakamak vs. Bloomfield
Clay City vs. Lighthouse Christian Academy
Union vs. White River Valley
Cloverdale vs. North Central
CLASS 2A BRACKETS
Blackford Bracket
First Round
Blackford - BYE
Wapahani vs. Eastbrook
Alexandria-Monroe - BYE
Madison-Grant vs. Burris
Christel House Bracket
Christel House Manual - BYE
Heritage Christian vs. Triton Central
KIPP Indy Legacy vs. Irvington Prepatory Academy
Eastern Hancock vs. Indianapolis Scecina Memorial
Eastern Green Bracket
North Knox - BYE
Eastern Greene vs. West Vigo
Linton-Stockton - BYE
Sullivan vs. South Knox
Frankton Bracket
First Round
Sheridan - BYE
Taylor vs. Tipton
Lapel - BYE
Elwood vs. Frankton
Greencastle Bracket
First Round
Greencastle - BYE
Parke Heritage vs. North Putnam
Southmont - BYE
South Putnam vs. South Vermillion
Hagerstown Bracket
First Round
Shenandoah - BYE
Hagerstown vs. Northeastern
Winchester Community - BYE
Union County vs. Centerville
Hebron Bracket
First Round
Andrean vs. Wheeler
21st Century Charter vs. Lighthouse College Prep Academy
Hebron vs. Thomas Edison
Whiting vs. Boone Grove
Jimtown Bracket
Knox - BYE
LaVille vs. Jimtown
Bremen - BYE
Winamac vs. South Bend Career
North Montgomery Bracket
First Round
Benton Central - BYE
Seeger vs. North Montgomery
Rensselaer Central - BYE
Delphi Community vs. Western Boone
Paoli Bracket
First Round
Providence - BYE
Salem vs. Mitchell
Paoli vs. Crawford
Eastern vs. Clarksville
Park Tudor Bracket
First Round
Monrovia - BYE
University vs. Covenant Christian
Riverside - BYE
Park Tudor vs. Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter
South Adams Bracket
First Round
Adams Central - BYE
Whitko vs. Woodlan
South Adams - BYE
Fort Wayne Bishop Luers vs. Bluffton
Southwestern (Hanover) Bracket
Brown County - BYE
South Ripley - BYE
Southwestern - BYE
Austin vs. Switzerland County
Tell City Bracket
First Round
Evansville Mater Dei - BYE
Perry Central vs. Pike Central
North Posey vs. tell City
South Spencer vs. Forest Park
Wabash Bracket
Manchester - BYE
Rochester vs. Eastern
Oak Hill - BYE
Lewis Cass vs. Wabash
Westview Bracket
Westview - BYE
Lakeland vs. Churubusco
Eastside - BYE
Central Noble vs. Prairie Heights
CLASS 3A BRACKET
Bellmont Bracket
First Round
Mississinewa vs. Norwell
Marion vs. Bellmont
Boonville Bracket
First Round
Booneville - BYE
Evansville Central vs. Benjamin Bosse
Evansville Memorial - BYE
Mt. Vernon vs, Heritage Hills
Cascade Bracket
First Round
Northview - BYE
George Washington vs. Edgewood
Speedway - BYE
Owen Valley vs. Cascade
Charlestown Bracket
First Round
Brownstown Central - BYE
North Harrison vs. Charlestown
Madison - BYE
Corydon Central vs. Silver Creek
East Chicago Central Bracket
East Chicago Central vs. Griffith
Highland vs. Gary West Side
Frankfort Bracket
First Round
Tri-West Hendricks - BYE
Frankfort vs. Danville
Lebanon vs. Guerin Catholic
Brebeuf Jesuit Prepatory vs. Crawfordsville
Garrett Bracket
Angola vs. Garrett
Leo vs. DeKalb
Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger vs. East Noble
Blackhawk Christian vs. Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran
Indianapolis Shortridge Bracket
Indianapolis Bishop Chatard vs. Cathedral
Purdue Polytechnic vs. Indianapolis Shortridge
Kankakee Valley Bracket
First Round
Illiana Christian vs. Hanover Central
Lowell - BYE
Semifinals
River Forest vs. Kankee Valley
Logansport Bracket
First Round
Logansport - BYE
Peru vs. Twin Lakes
Western vs. Maconaquah
West Lafayette vs. Northwestern
New Castle Bracket
First Round
Jay County vs. Yorktowm
Connersville vs. Hamilton Heights
NorthWood Bracket
First Round
Tippecanoe Valley vs. West Noble
NorthWood vs. Columbia City
Plymouth Bracket
First Round
Culver Academies - BYE
New Prairie vs. John Glenn
Mishawaka Marian vs. Plymouth
South Bend Washington vs. South Bend St. Joseph
Shelbyville Bracket
First Round
Beech Grove - BYE
New Palestine vs. Rushville
Roncalli vs. Shelbyville
Indian Creek vs. Greenwood
South Dearborn Bracket
First Round
Jennings County - BYE
Batesville vs. Greensburg
Lawrenceburg - BYE
Franklin County vs. South Dearborn
Southridge Bracket
Southridge - BYE
Washington vs. Vincennes Lincoln
Princeton - BYE
Gibson Southern vs. Jasper
CLASS 4A BRACKETS
Avon Bracket
Semifinals
Plainfield vs. Avon OR Brownsburg
Pike vs. Ben Davis
Bloomington South Bracket
Semifinals
Martinsville vs. Bloomington South OR Bloomington North
Terre Haute South Vigo vs. Terre Haute North Vigo
Carmel Bracket
First Round
Hamilton Southeastern - BYE
Carmel vs. Noblesville
Westfield vs. Fishers
Zionsville - BYE
Carroll (Fort Wayne) Bracket
Semifinals
Snider vs. Carroll
Fort Wayne Northrop vs. Fort Wayne North Side
Columbus East Bracket
First Round
Columbus North vs. Columbus East
Franklin Community - BYE
Whiteland vs. East Central
Decatur Central Bracket
First Round
Southport vs. Decatur Central
Perry Meridian vs. Center Grove
Elkhart Bracket
First Round
Concord vs. Wrsaw
Goshen - BYE
Semifinals
Northridge vs. Elkhart
Evansville Harrison Bracket
Semifinals
Evansville Harrison vs. Evansville North
Reitz vs. Castle
Fort Wayne Wayne Bracket
Semifinals
Huntington North vs. Homestead
Fort Wayne South Side vs. Fort Wayne Wayne
Kokomo Bracket
Semifinals
Jefferson vs. Harrison
Kokomo vs. McCutcheon
Lake Central Bracket
First Round
Hammond Central vs. Munster
Lake Central - BYE
Semifinals
Crown Point vs. Hammond Morton
Lawrence Central Bracket
First Round
Lawrence Central vs. Lawrence North
Warren Central - BYE
Semifinals
Arsenal Technical vs. North Central
Michigan City Bracket
First Round
LaPorte vs. Penn
Mishawaka vs. South Bend Riley
Muncie Central Bracket
First Round
Mt. Vernon vs. Richmond
Pendleton Heights vs. Greenfield-Central
Seymour Bracket
First Round
Jeffersonville vs. Scottsburg
Seymour vs, Floyd Central
Valparasio Bracket
First Round
Valparaiso vs. Merrillville
Hobart - BYE
Semifinals
Portage vs. Chesterton