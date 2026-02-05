High School

Indiana High School Girls Basketball Playoff Brackets, Matchups, Schedule (IHSAA) - February 5, 2026

 Get every bracket and matchup in the 2026 Indiana high school football playoffs

Jack Butler

Frankfort Hot Dogs Ava Jarman (24) dribbles to the basket against Lebanon Tigers Heaven Tunstill (11) on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, during a sectional quarterfinals matchup at Lebanon High School in Lebanon, Ind.
Frankfort Hot Dogs Ava Jarman (24) dribbles to the basket against Lebanon Tigers Heaven Tunstill (11) on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, during a sectional quarterfinals matchup at Lebanon High School in Lebanon, Ind. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 Indiana high school girls basketball playoffs continue this week.

High School On SI has brackets and matchups for every section around the state. These brackets will be updated throughout the playoffs.

1A Section Girls Basketball Playoff Brackets

Section 49 (Morgan Township)

No. 1 Marquette Catholic vs. No. 8 Kouts - 02/03 (Final: Marquette Catholic 73, Kouts 19)

No. 4 Morgan Township vs. No. 5 Westville - 02/03 (Final: Westville 50, Morgan Township 44)

No. 2 Bowman Academy vs. No. 7 Tri-Township - 02/04

No. 3 Hammond Academy of Science & Tech vs. No. 6 Washington Township - 02/04

No. 1 Marquette Catholic vs. No. 5 Westville - 02/06

Section 50 (North White)

No. 1 North White vs. No. 8 Caston - 02/03 (Final: Caston 33, North White 28)

No. 4 Pioneer vs. No. 5 North Newton - 02/03 (Final: Pioneer 46, North Newton 19)

No. 2 DeMotte Christian vs. No. 7 South Newton - 02/04

No. 3 West Central vs. No. 6 Tri-County - 02/04

No. 4 Pioneer vs. No. 8 Caston - 02/06

Section 51 (Oregon-Davis)

No. 1 Culver Community vs. No. 8 South Central - 02/03 (Final: Culver Community 51, South Central 25)

No. 4 Triton vs. No. 5 Oregon-Davis - 02/03 (Final: Triton 39, Oregon-Davis 24)

No. 2 Trinity Academy vs. No. 7 Argos - 02/04

No. 3 North Judson-San Pierre vs. No. 6 Elkhart Christian Academy - 02/04

No. 1 Culver Community vs. No. 4 Triton - 02/06

Section 52 (Fremont)

No. 1 Hamilton — BYE

No. 4 Lakeland Christian Academy vs. No. 5 Fremont - 02/03 (Final: Fremont 61, Lakeland Christian Academy 18)

No. 2 Lakewood Park Christian vs. No. 7 Blackhawk Christian - 02/04

No. 3 Bethany Christian vs. No. 6 Fort Wayne Canterbury - 02/04

No. 1 Hamilton vs. No. 5 Fremont - 02/06

Section 53 (North Vermillion)

No. 1 Fountain Central — BYE

No. 4 Covington vs. No. 5 Attica - 02/03 (Final: Attica 43, Covington 25)

No. 2 North Vermillion vs. No. 7 Riverton Parke - 02/04

No. 3 Central Catholic vs. No. 6 Faith Christian - 02/04

No. 1 Fountain Central vs. No. 5 Attica - 02/06

Section 54 (Bethesda Christian)

No. 1 Frontier — BYE

No. 2 Bethesda Christian — BYE

No. 4 Clinton Central vs. No. 5 Rossville - 02/03 (Final: Clinton Central 40, Rossville 36)

No. 3 Carroll vs. No. 6 Clinton Prairie - 02/03 (Final: Carroll 62, Clinton Prairie 40)

No. 1 Frontier vs. No. 4 Clinton Central - 02/06

No. 2 Bethesda Christian vs. No. 3 Carroll - 02/06

Section 55 (Southern Wells)

No. 1 Tri-Central vs. No. 8 Northfield - 02/03 (Final: Northfield 58, Tri-Central 32)

No. 4 North Miami vs. No. 5 Daleville - 02/03 (Final: North Miami 44, Daleville 42)

No. 2 Southwood vs. No. 7 Wes-Del - 02/04

No. 3 Cowan vs. No. 6 Southern Wells - 02/04

No. 4 North Miami vs. No. 8 Northfield - 02/06

Section 56 (Union City)

No. 1 Blue River Valley — BYE

No. 2 Monroe Central — BYE

No. 3 Randolph Southern — BYE

No. 4 Cambridge City Lincoln vs. No. 5 Union City - 02/03 (Final: Union City 33, Cambridge City Lincoln 12)

No. 1 Blue River Valley vs. No. 5 Union City - 02/06

No. 2 Monroe Central vs. No. 3 Randolph Southern - 02/06

Section 57 (Purdue Poly Broad Ripple)

No. 1 Anderson Prep Academy — BYE

No. 2 Tindley — BYE

No. 3 Indiana School for the Deaf — BYE

No. 4 Indiana Math & Science Academy North vs. No. 5 Purdue Broad Ripple - 02/03 (Final: Purdue Broad Ripple 40, Indiana Math & Science Academy North 28)

No. 1 Anderson Prep Academy vs. No. 5 Purdue Broad Ripple - 02/06

No. 2 Tindley vs. No. 3 Indiana School for the Deaf - 02/06

Section 58 (Greenwood Christian)

No. 1 Victory College Prep — BYE

No. 2 Traders Point Christian Academy — BYE

No. 4 Greenwood Christian Academy vs. No. 5 Indianapolis Lutheran - 02/03 (Final: Greenwood Christian Academy 37, Indianapolis Lutheran 24)

No. 3 Central Christian Academy vs. No. 6 Eminence - 02/03 (Final: Eminence 54, Central Christian Academy 21)

No. 1 Victory College Prep vs. No. 4 Greenwood Christian Academy - 02/06

No. 2 Traders Point Christian Academy vs. No. 6 Eminence - 02/06

Section 59 (Waldron)

No. 1 Southwestern vs. No. 8 Edinburgh - 02/03 (Final: Edinburgh 43, Southwestern 28)

No. 4 Morristown vs. No. 5 Knightstown - 02/03 (Final: Knightstown 44, Morristown 32)

No. 2 North Decatur vs. No. 7 South Decatur - 02/04

No. 3 Tri vs. No. 6 Waldron - 02/04

No. 5 Knightstown vs. No. 8 Edinburgh - 02/06

Section 60 (Jac-Cen-Del)

Semifinal matchups to be determined after first round games on 02/04 and 02/05.

Section 61 (Clay City)

No. 5 Lighthouse Christian Academy vs. No. 8 White River Valley - 02/06

Section 62 (North Daviess)

No. 1 Barr-Reeve vs. No. 4 Orleans - 02/06

Section 63 (West Washington)

First Round

No. 1 Henryville — BYE to semifinals

South Central vs. Borden

West Washington vs. Rock Creek Academy

New Washington vs. Christian Academy.

Section 64 (Tecumseh)

No. 1 Tecumseh vs. No. 5 Springs Valley - 02/06

No. 2 Wood Memorial vs. No. 6 Evansville Christian School - 02/06

2A Section Girls Basketball Playoff Brackets

Section 33 (Wheeler)

No. 1 Hebron — BYE

No. 4 Whiting vs. No. 5 Thomas Edison - 02/03 (Final: Whiting 56, Thomas Edison 27)

No. 2 Andrean vs. No. 7 Boone Grove - 02/04

No. 3 Wheeler vs. No. 6 21st Century Charter - 02/04

No. 1 Hebron vs. No. 4 Whiting - 02/06

Section 34 (LaVille)

No. 1 LaVille — BYE

No. 2 Bremen — BYE

No. 4 South Bend Career Academy vs. No. 5 Winamac - 02/03 (Final: Winamac 77, South Bend Career Academy 25)

No. 3 Knox vs. No. 6 Jimtown - 02/03 (Final: Knox 38, Jimtown 27)

No. 1 LaVille vs. No. 5 Winamac - 02/06

No. 2 Bremen vs. No. 3 Knox - 02/06

Section 35 (Lakeland)

No. 1 Eastside — BYE

No. 2 Lakeland — BYE

No. 4 Prairie Heights vs. No. 5 Westview - 02/03 (Final: Westview 35, Prairie Heights 29)

No. 3 Central Noble vs. No. 6 Churubusco - 02/03 (Final: Central Noble 47, Churubusco 30)

No. 1 Eastside vs. No. 5 Westview - 02/06

No. 2 Lakeland vs. No. 3 Central Noble - 02/06

Section 36 (Woodlan)

No. 1 Adams Central — BYE

No. 2 Bluffton — BYE

No. 4 Fort Wayne Bishop Luers vs. No. 5 South Adams - 02/03 (Final: Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 55, South Adams 32)

No. 3 Whitko vs. No. 6 Woodlan - 02/03 (Final: Whitko 56, Woodlan 37)

No. 1 Adams Central vs. No. 4 Fort Wayne Bishop Luers - 02/06

No. 2 Bluffton vs. No. 3 Whitko - 02/06

Section 37 (Benton Central)

No. 1 Rensselaer Central — BYE

No. 2 Benton Central — BYE

No. 4 North Montgomery vs. No. 5 Seeger - 02/03 (Final: Seeger 58, North Montgomery 36)

No. 3 Western Boone vs. No. 6 Delphi Community - 02/03 (Final: Delphi Community 53, Western Boone 26)

No. 1 Rensselaer Central vs. No. 5 Seeger - 02/06

No. 2 Benton Central vs. No. 6 Delphi Community - 02/06

Section 38 (Wabash)

No. 1 Cass — BYE

No. 2 Oak Hill — BYE

No. 4 Rochester vs. No. 5 Manchester - 02/03 (Final: Rochester 56, Manchester 55)

No. 3 Eastern vs. No. 6 Wabash - 02/03 (Final: Wabash 44, Eastern 41)

No. 1 Cass vs. No. 4 Rochester - 02/06

No. 2 Oak Hill vs. No. 6 Wabash - 02/06

Section 39 (Lapel)

No. 1 Tipton — BYE

No. 2 Taylor — BYE

No. 4 Elwood vs. No. 5 Frankton - 02/03 (Final: Frankton 42, Elwood 37)

No. 3 Lapel vs. No. 6 Sheridan - 02/03 (Final: Lapel 64, Sheridan 40)

No. 1 Tipton vs. No. 5 Frankton - 02/06

No. 2 Taylor vs. No. 3 Lapel - 02/06

Section 40 (Wapahani)

No. 1 Alexandria-Monroe — BYE

No. 2 Blackford — BYE

No. 4 Burris vs. No. 5 Madison-Grant - 02/03 (Final: Burris 30, Madison-Grant 22)

No. 3 Wapahani vs. No. 6 Eastbrook - 02/03 (Final: Wapahani 41, Eastbrook 37)

No. 1 Alexandria-Monroe vs. No. 4 Burris - 02/06

No. 2 Blackford vs. No. 3 Wapahani - 02/06

Section 41 (South Putnam)

No. 1 South Putnam — BYE

No. 2 South Vermillion — BYE

No. 4 Greencastle vs. No. 5 North Putnam - 02/03 (Final: North Putnam 54, Greencastle 39)

No. 3 Parke Heritage vs. No. 6 Southmont - 02/03 (Final: Parke Heritage 58, Southmont 42)

No. 1 South Putnam vs. No. 5 North Putnam - 02/06

No. 2 South Vermillion vs. No. 3 Parke Heritage - 02/06

Section 42 (Park Tudor)

No. 1 Monrovia — BYE

No. 2 University — BYE

No. 4 Riverside vs. No. 5 Park Tudor - 02/03 (Final: Park Tudor 73, Riverside 24)

No. 3 Covenant Christian vs. No. 6 Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter - 02/03 (Final: Covenant Christian 52, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 30)

No. 1 Monrovia vs. No. 5 Park Tudor - 02/06

No. 2 University vs. No. 3 Covenant Christian - 02/06

Section 43 (Heritage Christian)

No. 1 Indianapolis Scecina Memorial — BYE

No. 4 Heritage Christian vs. No. 5 KIPP Indy Legacy - 02/03 (Final: Heritage Christian 61, KIPP Indy Legacy 5)

No. 2 Christel House Manual vs. No. 7 Eastern Hancock - 02/04

No. 3 Triton Central vs. No. 6 Irvington Preparatory Academy - 02/04

No. 1 Indianapolis Scecina Memorial vs. No. 4 Heritage Christian - 02/06

Section 44 (Hagerstown)

No. 1 Hagerstown — BYE

No. 2 Centerville — BYE

No. 4 Northeastern vs. No. 5 Union County - 02/03 (Final: Union County 56, Northeastern 45)

No. 3 Winchester Community vs. No. 6 Shenandoah - 02/03 (Final: Shenandoah 66, Winchester Community 28)

No. 1 Hagerstown vs. No. 5 Union County - 02/06

No. 2 Centerville vs. No. 6 Shenandoah - 02/06

Section 45 (Austin)

No. 1 Southwestern — BYE

No. 2 Austin — BYE

No. 4 South Ripley vs. No. 5 Brownstown Central - 02/04

No. 3 Switzerland County vs. No. 6 Brown County - 02/04

Section 46 (Eastern Pekin)

No. 1 Clarksville vs. No. 8 Mitchell - 02/03 (Final: Clarksville 48, Mitchell 18)

No. 4 Crawford County vs. No. 5 Lanesville - 02/03 (Final: Crawford County 40, Lanesville 25)

No. 2 Eastern vs. No. 7 Salem - 02/04

No. 3 Paoli vs. No. 6 Providence - 02/04

No. 1 Clarksville vs. No. 4 Crawford County - 02/06

Section 47 (Eastern Greene)

No. 1 Linton-Stockton — BYE

No. 2 North Knox — BYE

No. 4 West Vigo vs. No. 5 Eastern Greene - 02/03 (Final: West Vigo 46, Eastern Greene 27)

No. 3 South Knox vs. No. 6 Sullivan - 02/03 (Final: South Knox 43, Sullivan 32)

No. 1 Linton-Stockton vs. No. 4 West Vigo - 02/06

No. 2 North Knox vs. No. 3 South Knox - 02/06

Section 48 (Tell City)

No. 1 Perry Central — BYE

No. 4 Tell City vs. No. 5 North Posey - 02/03 (Final: North Posey 53, Tell City 26)

No. 2 Pike Central vs. No. 7 South Spencer - 02/04

No. 3 Forest Park vs. No. 6 Evansville Mater Dei - 02/04

No. 1 Perry Central vs. No. 5 North Posey - 02/06

3A Section Girls Basketball Playoff Brackets

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 3A Section 17 Tournament - Calumet

No. 1 East Chicago Central vs. No. 5 Highland - 02/06

No. 2 Hammond Bishop Noll vs. No. 3 Griffith - 02/06

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 3A Section 18 Tournament - Kankakee Valley

No. 1 Kankakee Valley vs. No. 5 Lowell - 02/06

No. 2 Hanover Central vs. No. 3 River Forest - 02/06

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 3A Section 19 Tournament - Mishawaka Marian

No. 1 Glenn vs. No. 5 Culver Academies - 02/06

No. 2 Mishawaka Marian vs. No. 3 South Bend St. Joseph - 02/06

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 3A Section 20 Tournament - Tippecanoe Valley

No. 1 Tippecanoe Valley vs. No. 4 Columbia City - 02/06

No. 2 NorthWood vs. No. 6 Fairfield - 02/06

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 3A Section 21 Tournament - East Noble

No. 2 Garrett vs. No. 7 Leo - 02/05

No. 3 East Noble vs. No. 6 Angola - 02/05

No. 1 Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran vs. No. 5 DeKalb - 02/06

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 3A Section 22 Tournament - Mississinewa

No. 1 Bellmont vs. No. 5 Marion - 02/06

No. 2 Mississinewa vs. No. 3 Heritage - 02/06

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 3A Section 23 Tournament - Western

No. 2 Northwestern vs. No. 7 Peru - 02/05

No. 3 Maconaquah vs. No. 6 West Lafayette - 02/05

No. 1 Logansport vs. No. 4 Western - 02/06

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 3A Section 24 Tournament - Yorktown

No. 1 Delta vs. No. 4 Jay County - 02/06

No. 2 Yorktown vs. No. 6 Connersville - 02/06

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 3A Section 25 Tournament - Lebanon

No. 2 Tri-West Hendricks vs. No. 7 Danville - 02/05

No. 3 Frankfort vs. No. 6 Lebanon - 02/05

No. 1 Crawfordsville vs. No. 5 Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory - 02/06

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 3A Section 26 Tournament - Indianapolis Shortridge

No. 1 Purdue Polytechnic vs. No. 4 Cathedral - 02/06

No. 2 Indianapolis Crispus Attucks vs. No. 6 Indianapolis Shortridge - 02/06

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 3A Section 27 Tournament - Edgewood

No. 1 Edgewood vs. No. 4 Cascade - 02/06

No. 2 Owen Valley vs. No. 6 Northview - 02/06

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 3A Section 28 Tournament - Rushville Consolidated

No. 2 Roncalli vs. No. 7 Beech Grove - 02/05

No. 3 Greenwood vs. No. 6 New Palestine - 02/05

No. 1 Shelbyville vs. No. 5 Indian Creek - 02/06

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 3A Section 29 Tournament - Franklin County

No. 4 Franklin County vs. No. 5 Lawrenceburg - 02/05

No. 3 Batesville vs. No. 6 South Dearborn - 02/05

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 3A Section 30 Tournament - Charlestown

No. 1 Charlestown vs. No. 5 Silver Creek - 02/06

No. 2 North Harrison vs. No. 3 Madison - 02/06

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 3A Section 31 Tournament - Vincennes Lincoln

No. 1 Vincennes Lincoln vs. No. 5 Washington - 02/06

No. 2 Princeton vs. No. 3 Southridge - 02/06

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 3A Section 32 Tournament - Evansville Central

No. 1 Evansville Memorial vs. No. 5 Mt. Vernon - 02/06

No. 2 Boonville vs. No. 6 Evansville Central - 02/06

4A Section Girls Basketball Playoff Brackets

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 4A Section 1 Tournament - Munster

No. 1 Hammond Central vs. No. 5 Crown Point - 02/06

No. 2 Lake Central vs. No. 3 Munster - 02/06

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 4A Section 2 Tournament - Valparaiso

No. 1 Hobart vs. No. 4 Valparaiso - 02/06

No. 2 Portage vs. No. 3 Merrillville - 02/06

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 4A Section 3 Tournament - Penn

No. 2 LaPorte vs. No. 7 South Bend Washington - 02/05

No. 3 Penn vs. No. 6 Michigan City - 02/05

No. 1 South Bend Riley vs. No. 5 South Bend Adams - 02/06

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 4A Section 4 Tournament - Goshen

No. 1 Warsaw vs. No. 4 Elkhart - 02/06

No. 2 Northridge vs. No. 3 Concord - 02/06

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 4A Section 5 Tournament - Carroll (Fort Wayne)

No. 1 Snider vs. No. 4 Fort Wayne Northrop - 02/06

No. 2 Carroll vs. No. 3 Fort Wayne North Side - 02/06

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 4A Section 6 Tournament - Fort Wayne South Side

No. 1 Huntington North vs. No. 5 Homestead - 02/06

No. 2 Fort Wayne Wayne vs. No. 3 Norwell - 02/06

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 4A Section 7 Tournament - McCutcheon

No. 1 Harrison vs. No. 4 Kokomo - 02/06

No. 2 Jefferson vs. No. 3 McCutcheon - 02/06

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 4A Section 8 Tournament - Carmel

No. 1 Carmel vs. No. 4 Zionsville - 02/06

No. 2 Noblesville vs. No. 6 Hamilton Southeastern - 02/06

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 4A Section 9 Tournament - Pendleton Heights

No. 1 Richmond vs. No. 4 Pendleton Heights - 02/06

No. 2 Anderson vs. No. 3 Greenfield-Central - 02/06

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 4A Section 10 Tournament - North Central (Indy)

No. 1 North Central vs. No. 4 Lawrence North - 02/06

No. 2 Arsenal Technical vs. No. 3 Lawrence Central - 02/06

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 4A Section 11 Tournament - Plainfield

No. 1 Brownsburg vs. No. 5 Plainfield - 02/06

No. 2 Pike vs. No. 3 Avon - 02/06

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 4A Section 12 Tournament - Center Grove

No. 1 Franklin Central vs. No. 5 Decatur Central - 02/06

No. 2 Southport vs. No. 6 Center Grove - 02/06

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 4A Section 13 Tournament - Terre Haute North Vigo

No. 1 Bloomington South vs. No. 4 Bloomington North - 02/06

No. 2 Martinsville vs. No. 3 Terre Haute South Vigo - 02/06

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 4A Section 14 Tournament - Columbus East

No. 1 Franklin Community vs. No. 5 East Central - 02/06

No. 2 Columbus North vs. No. 3 Whiteland - 02/06

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 4A Section 15 Tournament - New Albany

No. 1 Seymour vs. No. 4 Floyd Central - 02/06

No. 2 Bedford North Lawrence vs. No. 3 New Albany - 02/06

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 4A Section 16 Tournament - Castle

No. 1 Evansville Harrison vs. No. 4 Castle - 02/06

No. 2 Reitz vs. No. 3 Gibson Southern - 02/06

More from High School On SI

feed

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/Indiana