Indiana High School Girls Basketball Playoff Brackets, Matchups, Schedule (IHSAA) - February 5, 2026
The 2026 Indiana high school girls basketball playoffs continue this week.
High School On SI has brackets and matchups for every section around the state. These brackets will be updated throughout the playoffs.
1A Section Girls Basketball Playoff Brackets
No. 1 Marquette Catholic vs. No. 8 Kouts - 02/03 (Final: Marquette Catholic 73, Kouts 19)
No. 4 Morgan Township vs. No. 5 Westville - 02/03 (Final: Westville 50, Morgan Township 44)
No. 2 Bowman Academy vs. No. 7 Tri-Township - 02/04
No. 3 Hammond Academy of Science & Tech vs. No. 6 Washington Township - 02/04
No. 1 Marquette Catholic vs. No. 5 Westville - 02/06
No. 1 North White vs. No. 8 Caston - 02/03 (Final: Caston 33, North White 28)
No. 4 Pioneer vs. No. 5 North Newton - 02/03 (Final: Pioneer 46, North Newton 19)
No. 2 DeMotte Christian vs. No. 7 South Newton - 02/04
No. 3 West Central vs. No. 6 Tri-County - 02/04
No. 4 Pioneer vs. No. 8 Caston - 02/06
No. 1 Culver Community vs. No. 8 South Central - 02/03 (Final: Culver Community 51, South Central 25)
No. 4 Triton vs. No. 5 Oregon-Davis - 02/03 (Final: Triton 39, Oregon-Davis 24)
No. 2 Trinity Academy vs. No. 7 Argos - 02/04
No. 3 North Judson-San Pierre vs. No. 6 Elkhart Christian Academy - 02/04
No. 1 Culver Community vs. No. 4 Triton - 02/06
No. 1 Hamilton — BYE
No. 4 Lakeland Christian Academy vs. No. 5 Fremont - 02/03 (Final: Fremont 61, Lakeland Christian Academy 18)
No. 2 Lakewood Park Christian vs. No. 7 Blackhawk Christian - 02/04
No. 3 Bethany Christian vs. No. 6 Fort Wayne Canterbury - 02/04
No. 1 Hamilton vs. No. 5 Fremont - 02/06
No. 1 Fountain Central — BYE
No. 4 Covington vs. No. 5 Attica - 02/03 (Final: Attica 43, Covington 25)
No. 2 North Vermillion vs. No. 7 Riverton Parke - 02/04
No. 3 Central Catholic vs. No. 6 Faith Christian - 02/04
No. 1 Fountain Central vs. No. 5 Attica - 02/06
Section 54 (Bethesda Christian)
No. 1 Frontier — BYE
No. 2 Bethesda Christian — BYE
No. 4 Clinton Central vs. No. 5 Rossville - 02/03 (Final: Clinton Central 40, Rossville 36)
No. 3 Carroll vs. No. 6 Clinton Prairie - 02/03 (Final: Carroll 62, Clinton Prairie 40)
No. 1 Frontier vs. No. 4 Clinton Central - 02/06
No. 2 Bethesda Christian vs. No. 3 Carroll - 02/06
No. 1 Tri-Central vs. No. 8 Northfield - 02/03 (Final: Northfield 58, Tri-Central 32)
No. 4 North Miami vs. No. 5 Daleville - 02/03 (Final: North Miami 44, Daleville 42)
No. 2 Southwood vs. No. 7 Wes-Del - 02/04
No. 3 Cowan vs. No. 6 Southern Wells - 02/04
No. 4 North Miami vs. No. 8 Northfield - 02/06
No. 1 Blue River Valley — BYE
No. 2 Monroe Central — BYE
No. 3 Randolph Southern — BYE
No. 4 Cambridge City Lincoln vs. No. 5 Union City - 02/03 (Final: Union City 33, Cambridge City Lincoln 12)
No. 1 Blue River Valley vs. No. 5 Union City - 02/06
No. 2 Monroe Central vs. No. 3 Randolph Southern - 02/06
Section 57 (Purdue Poly Broad Ripple)
No. 1 Anderson Prep Academy — BYE
No. 2 Tindley — BYE
No. 3 Indiana School for the Deaf — BYE
No. 4 Indiana Math & Science Academy North vs. No. 5 Purdue Broad Ripple - 02/03 (Final: Purdue Broad Ripple 40, Indiana Math & Science Academy North 28)
No. 1 Anderson Prep Academy vs. No. 5 Purdue Broad Ripple - 02/06
No. 2 Tindley vs. No. 3 Indiana School for the Deaf - 02/06
Section 58 (Greenwood Christian)
No. 1 Victory College Prep — BYE
No. 2 Traders Point Christian Academy — BYE
No. 4 Greenwood Christian Academy vs. No. 5 Indianapolis Lutheran - 02/03 (Final: Greenwood Christian Academy 37, Indianapolis Lutheran 24)
No. 3 Central Christian Academy vs. No. 6 Eminence - 02/03 (Final: Eminence 54, Central Christian Academy 21)
No. 1 Victory College Prep vs. No. 4 Greenwood Christian Academy - 02/06
No. 2 Traders Point Christian Academy vs. No. 6 Eminence - 02/06
No. 1 Southwestern vs. No. 8 Edinburgh - 02/03 (Final: Edinburgh 43, Southwestern 28)
No. 4 Morristown vs. No. 5 Knightstown - 02/03 (Final: Knightstown 44, Morristown 32)
No. 2 North Decatur vs. No. 7 South Decatur - 02/04
No. 3 Tri vs. No. 6 Waldron - 02/04
No. 5 Knightstown vs. No. 8 Edinburgh - 02/06
Semifinal matchups to be determined after first round games on 02/04 and 02/05.
No. 5 Lighthouse Christian Academy vs. No. 8 White River Valley - 02/06
No. 1 Barr-Reeve vs. No. 4 Orleans - 02/06
First Round
No. 1 Henryville — BYE to semifinals
South Central vs. Borden
West Washington vs. Rock Creek Academy
New Washington vs. Christian Academy.
No. 1 Tecumseh vs. No. 5 Springs Valley - 02/06
No. 2 Wood Memorial vs. No. 6 Evansville Christian School - 02/06
2A Section Girls Basketball Playoff Brackets
No. 1 Hebron — BYE
No. 4 Whiting vs. No. 5 Thomas Edison - 02/03 (Final: Whiting 56, Thomas Edison 27)
No. 2 Andrean vs. No. 7 Boone Grove - 02/04
No. 3 Wheeler vs. No. 6 21st Century Charter - 02/04
No. 1 Hebron vs. No. 4 Whiting - 02/06
No. 1 LaVille — BYE
No. 2 Bremen — BYE
No. 4 South Bend Career Academy vs. No. 5 Winamac - 02/03 (Final: Winamac 77, South Bend Career Academy 25)
No. 3 Knox vs. No. 6 Jimtown - 02/03 (Final: Knox 38, Jimtown 27)
No. 1 LaVille vs. No. 5 Winamac - 02/06
No. 2 Bremen vs. No. 3 Knox - 02/06
No. 1 Eastside — BYE
No. 2 Lakeland — BYE
No. 4 Prairie Heights vs. No. 5 Westview - 02/03 (Final: Westview 35, Prairie Heights 29)
No. 3 Central Noble vs. No. 6 Churubusco - 02/03 (Final: Central Noble 47, Churubusco 30)
No. 1 Eastside vs. No. 5 Westview - 02/06
No. 2 Lakeland vs. No. 3 Central Noble - 02/06
No. 1 Adams Central — BYE
No. 2 Bluffton — BYE
No. 4 Fort Wayne Bishop Luers vs. No. 5 South Adams - 02/03 (Final: Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 55, South Adams 32)
No. 3 Whitko vs. No. 6 Woodlan - 02/03 (Final: Whitko 56, Woodlan 37)
No. 1 Adams Central vs. No. 4 Fort Wayne Bishop Luers - 02/06
No. 2 Bluffton vs. No. 3 Whitko - 02/06
No. 1 Rensselaer Central — BYE
No. 2 Benton Central — BYE
No. 4 North Montgomery vs. No. 5 Seeger - 02/03 (Final: Seeger 58, North Montgomery 36)
No. 3 Western Boone vs. No. 6 Delphi Community - 02/03 (Final: Delphi Community 53, Western Boone 26)
No. 1 Rensselaer Central vs. No. 5 Seeger - 02/06
No. 2 Benton Central vs. No. 6 Delphi Community - 02/06
Section 38 (Wabash)
No. 1 Cass — BYE
No. 2 Oak Hill — BYE
No. 4 Rochester vs. No. 5 Manchester - 02/03 (Final: Rochester 56, Manchester 55)
No. 3 Eastern vs. No. 6 Wabash - 02/03 (Final: Wabash 44, Eastern 41)
No. 1 Cass vs. No. 4 Rochester - 02/06
No. 2 Oak Hill vs. No. 6 Wabash - 02/06
No. 1 Tipton — BYE
No. 2 Taylor — BYE
No. 4 Elwood vs. No. 5 Frankton - 02/03 (Final: Frankton 42, Elwood 37)
No. 3 Lapel vs. No. 6 Sheridan - 02/03 (Final: Lapel 64, Sheridan 40)
No. 1 Tipton vs. No. 5 Frankton - 02/06
No. 2 Taylor vs. No. 3 Lapel - 02/06
No. 1 Alexandria-Monroe — BYE
No. 2 Blackford — BYE
No. 4 Burris vs. No. 5 Madison-Grant - 02/03 (Final: Burris 30, Madison-Grant 22)
No. 3 Wapahani vs. No. 6 Eastbrook - 02/03 (Final: Wapahani 41, Eastbrook 37)
No. 1 Alexandria-Monroe vs. No. 4 Burris - 02/06
No. 2 Blackford vs. No. 3 Wapahani - 02/06
No. 1 South Putnam — BYE
No. 2 South Vermillion — BYE
No. 4 Greencastle vs. No. 5 North Putnam - 02/03 (Final: North Putnam 54, Greencastle 39)
No. 3 Parke Heritage vs. No. 6 Southmont - 02/03 (Final: Parke Heritage 58, Southmont 42)
No. 1 South Putnam vs. No. 5 North Putnam - 02/06
No. 2 South Vermillion vs. No. 3 Parke Heritage - 02/06
No. 1 Monrovia — BYE
No. 2 University — BYE
No. 4 Riverside vs. No. 5 Park Tudor - 02/03 (Final: Park Tudor 73, Riverside 24)
No. 3 Covenant Christian vs. No. 6 Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter - 02/03 (Final: Covenant Christian 52, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 30)
No. 1 Monrovia vs. No. 5 Park Tudor - 02/06
No. 2 University vs. No. 3 Covenant Christian - 02/06
Section 43 (Heritage Christian)
No. 1 Indianapolis Scecina Memorial — BYE
No. 4 Heritage Christian vs. No. 5 KIPP Indy Legacy - 02/03 (Final: Heritage Christian 61, KIPP Indy Legacy 5)
No. 2 Christel House Manual vs. No. 7 Eastern Hancock - 02/04
No. 3 Triton Central vs. No. 6 Irvington Preparatory Academy - 02/04
No. 1 Indianapolis Scecina Memorial vs. No. 4 Heritage Christian - 02/06
No. 1 Hagerstown — BYE
No. 2 Centerville — BYE
No. 4 Northeastern vs. No. 5 Union County - 02/03 (Final: Union County 56, Northeastern 45)
No. 3 Winchester Community vs. No. 6 Shenandoah - 02/03 (Final: Shenandoah 66, Winchester Community 28)
No. 1 Hagerstown vs. No. 5 Union County - 02/06
No. 2 Centerville vs. No. 6 Shenandoah - 02/06
No. 1 Southwestern — BYE
No. 2 Austin — BYE
No. 4 South Ripley vs. No. 5 Brownstown Central - 02/04
No. 3 Switzerland County vs. No. 6 Brown County - 02/04
No. 1 Clarksville vs. No. 8 Mitchell - 02/03 (Final: Clarksville 48, Mitchell 18)
No. 4 Crawford County vs. No. 5 Lanesville - 02/03 (Final: Crawford County 40, Lanesville 25)
No. 2 Eastern vs. No. 7 Salem - 02/04
No. 3 Paoli vs. No. 6 Providence - 02/04
No. 1 Clarksville vs. No. 4 Crawford County - 02/06
No. 1 Linton-Stockton — BYE
No. 2 North Knox — BYE
No. 4 West Vigo vs. No. 5 Eastern Greene - 02/03 (Final: West Vigo 46, Eastern Greene 27)
No. 3 South Knox vs. No. 6 Sullivan - 02/03 (Final: South Knox 43, Sullivan 32)
No. 1 Linton-Stockton vs. No. 4 West Vigo - 02/06
No. 2 North Knox vs. No. 3 South Knox - 02/06
No. 1 Perry Central — BYE
No. 4 Tell City vs. No. 5 North Posey - 02/03 (Final: North Posey 53, Tell City 26)
No. 2 Pike Central vs. No. 7 South Spencer - 02/04
No. 3 Forest Park vs. No. 6 Evansville Mater Dei - 02/04
No. 1 Perry Central vs. No. 5 North Posey - 02/06
3A Section Girls Basketball Playoff Brackets
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 3A Section 17 Tournament - Calumet
No. 1 East Chicago Central vs. No. 5 Highland - 02/06
No. 2 Hammond Bishop Noll vs. No. 3 Griffith - 02/06
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 3A Section 18 Tournament - Kankakee Valley
No. 1 Kankakee Valley vs. No. 5 Lowell - 02/06
No. 2 Hanover Central vs. No. 3 River Forest - 02/06
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 3A Section 19 Tournament - Mishawaka Marian
No. 1 Glenn vs. No. 5 Culver Academies - 02/06
No. 2 Mishawaka Marian vs. No. 3 South Bend St. Joseph - 02/06
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 3A Section 20 Tournament - Tippecanoe Valley
No. 1 Tippecanoe Valley vs. No. 4 Columbia City - 02/06
No. 2 NorthWood vs. No. 6 Fairfield - 02/06
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 3A Section 21 Tournament - East Noble
No. 2 Garrett vs. No. 7 Leo - 02/05
No. 3 East Noble vs. No. 6 Angola - 02/05
No. 1 Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran vs. No. 5 DeKalb - 02/06
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 3A Section 22 Tournament - Mississinewa
No. 1 Bellmont vs. No. 5 Marion - 02/06
No. 2 Mississinewa vs. No. 3 Heritage - 02/06
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 3A Section 23 Tournament - Western
No. 2 Northwestern vs. No. 7 Peru - 02/05
No. 3 Maconaquah vs. No. 6 West Lafayette - 02/05
No. 1 Logansport vs. No. 4 Western - 02/06
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 3A Section 24 Tournament - Yorktown
No. 1 Delta vs. No. 4 Jay County - 02/06
No. 2 Yorktown vs. No. 6 Connersville - 02/06
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 3A Section 25 Tournament - Lebanon
No. 2 Tri-West Hendricks vs. No. 7 Danville - 02/05
No. 3 Frankfort vs. No. 6 Lebanon - 02/05
No. 1 Crawfordsville vs. No. 5 Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory - 02/06
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 3A Section 26 Tournament - Indianapolis Shortridge
No. 1 Purdue Polytechnic vs. No. 4 Cathedral - 02/06
No. 2 Indianapolis Crispus Attucks vs. No. 6 Indianapolis Shortridge - 02/06
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 3A Section 27 Tournament - Edgewood
No. 1 Edgewood vs. No. 4 Cascade - 02/06
No. 2 Owen Valley vs. No. 6 Northview - 02/06
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 3A Section 28 Tournament - Rushville Consolidated
No. 2 Roncalli vs. No. 7 Beech Grove - 02/05
No. 3 Greenwood vs. No. 6 New Palestine - 02/05
No. 1 Shelbyville vs. No. 5 Indian Creek - 02/06
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 3A Section 29 Tournament - Franklin County
No. 4 Franklin County vs. No. 5 Lawrenceburg - 02/05
No. 3 Batesville vs. No. 6 South Dearborn - 02/05
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 3A Section 30 Tournament - Charlestown
No. 1 Charlestown vs. No. 5 Silver Creek - 02/06
No. 2 North Harrison vs. No. 3 Madison - 02/06
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 3A Section 31 Tournament - Vincennes Lincoln
No. 1 Vincennes Lincoln vs. No. 5 Washington - 02/06
No. 2 Princeton vs. No. 3 Southridge - 02/06
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 3A Section 32 Tournament - Evansville Central
No. 1 Evansville Memorial vs. No. 5 Mt. Vernon - 02/06
No. 2 Boonville vs. No. 6 Evansville Central - 02/06
4A Section Girls Basketball Playoff Brackets
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 4A Section 1 Tournament - Munster
No. 1 Hammond Central vs. No. 5 Crown Point - 02/06
No. 2 Lake Central vs. No. 3 Munster - 02/06
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 4A Section 2 Tournament - Valparaiso
No. 1 Hobart vs. No. 4 Valparaiso - 02/06
No. 2 Portage vs. No. 3 Merrillville - 02/06
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 4A Section 3 Tournament - Penn
No. 2 LaPorte vs. No. 7 South Bend Washington - 02/05
No. 3 Penn vs. No. 6 Michigan City - 02/05
No. 1 South Bend Riley vs. No. 5 South Bend Adams - 02/06
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 4A Section 4 Tournament - Goshen
No. 1 Warsaw vs. No. 4 Elkhart - 02/06
No. 2 Northridge vs. No. 3 Concord - 02/06
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 4A Section 5 Tournament - Carroll (Fort Wayne)
No. 1 Snider vs. No. 4 Fort Wayne Northrop - 02/06
No. 2 Carroll vs. No. 3 Fort Wayne North Side - 02/06
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 4A Section 6 Tournament - Fort Wayne South Side
No. 1 Huntington North vs. No. 5 Homestead - 02/06
No. 2 Fort Wayne Wayne vs. No. 3 Norwell - 02/06
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 4A Section 7 Tournament - McCutcheon
No. 1 Harrison vs. No. 4 Kokomo - 02/06
No. 2 Jefferson vs. No. 3 McCutcheon - 02/06
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 4A Section 8 Tournament - Carmel
No. 1 Carmel vs. No. 4 Zionsville - 02/06
No. 2 Noblesville vs. No. 6 Hamilton Southeastern - 02/06
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 4A Section 9 Tournament - Pendleton Heights
No. 1 Richmond vs. No. 4 Pendleton Heights - 02/06
No. 2 Anderson vs. No. 3 Greenfield-Central - 02/06
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 4A Section 10 Tournament - North Central (Indy)
No. 1 North Central vs. No. 4 Lawrence North - 02/06
No. 2 Arsenal Technical vs. No. 3 Lawrence Central - 02/06
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 4A Section 11 Tournament - Plainfield
No. 1 Brownsburg vs. No. 5 Plainfield - 02/06
No. 2 Pike vs. No. 3 Avon - 02/06
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 4A Section 12 Tournament - Center Grove
No. 1 Franklin Central vs. No. 5 Decatur Central - 02/06
No. 2 Southport vs. No. 6 Center Grove - 02/06
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 4A Section 13 Tournament - Terre Haute North Vigo
No. 1 Bloomington South vs. No. 4 Bloomington North - 02/06
No. 2 Martinsville vs. No. 3 Terre Haute South Vigo - 02/06
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 4A Section 14 Tournament - Columbus East
No. 1 Franklin Community vs. No. 5 East Central - 02/06
No. 2 Columbus North vs. No. 3 Whiteland - 02/06
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 4A Section 15 Tournament - New Albany
No. 1 Seymour vs. No. 4 Floyd Central - 02/06
No. 2 Bedford North Lawrence vs. No. 3 New Albany - 02/06
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 4A Section 16 Tournament - Castle
No. 1 Evansville Harrison vs. No. 4 Castle - 02/06
No. 2 Reitz vs. No. 3 Gibson Southern - 02/06
More from High School On SI