Indiana (IHSAA) High School Girls Basketball Playoff Schedule & Scores - February 6, 2026
There are 124 games scheduled across Indiana on Friday, February 6, including 22 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Indiana high school girls basketball scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Indiana's top-ranked teams as No. 15 Brownsburg hosts No. 13 Plainfield and No. 17 Silver Creek heads to No. 21 Charlestown.
Indiana High School Girls Basketball Playoff Games To Watch - Friday, February 6
With 22 games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Indiana high school girls basketball sectionals continue.
IHSAA Class 4A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 6
There are 45 games scheduled in the IHSAA 4A classification on Friday, February 6. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 4A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 3A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 6
There are 43 games scheduled in the IHSAA 3A classification on Friday, February 6. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 3A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 2A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 6
There are 43 games scheduled in the IHSAA 2A classification on Friday, February 6. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 2A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 1A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 6
There are 30 games scheduled in the IHSAA 1A classification on Friday, February 6. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 1A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
