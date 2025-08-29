Indianapolis High School Football Schedule & Scores - August 29, 2025
Get Indianapolis area schedules and scores as the 2025 Indiana high school football continues on Friday, August 29
There are 88 games scheduled across the Indianapolis metro area on Thursday, August 29, including 12 games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Indianapolis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups feature two Top 10 matchups, including No. 1 Brownsburg vs. No. 9 Cathedraland No 3. New Palestine at No 10. Decatur Central.
The top game is No. 9 Cathedral heading to No. 1 Brownsburg.
