Indianapolis High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 10, 2025
There are 82 games scheduled across the Indianapolis metro area on Friday, October 10, including 12 games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Indianapolis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup features No. 5 Lawrence North at No. 8 Center Grove.
Cathedral at Covington Catholic - 7:00 PM
Mooresville at Martinsville - 7:00 PM
New Castle at New Palestine - 7:00 PM
Mt. Vernon at Shelbyville - 7:00 PM
Pendleton Heights at Yorktown - 7:00 PM
Taylor at Tri-Central - 7:00 PM
Tindley at Phalen Academy - 7:00 PM
Union County at Wes-Del - 7:00 PM
Triton at Pioneer - 7:00 PM
Park Tudor at Sullivan - 7:00 PM
North Newton at North White - 7:00 PM
Western Boone at North Putnam - 7:00 PM
Paoli at Mitchell - 7:00 PM
Cass at Wabash - 7:00 PM
Blackhawk Christian at Monroe Central - 7:00 PM
Eastern Hancock at Shenandoah - 7:00 PM
Sheridan at Eastern - 7:00 PM
South Decatur at Milan - 7:00 PM
Logansport at Western - 7:00 PM
Union City at Centerville - 7:00 PM
Twin Lakes at West Lafayette - 7:00 PM
Indianapolis Bishop Chatard at Tri-West Hendricks - 7:00 PM
Brown County at Switzerland County - 7:00 PM
South Dearborn at Rushville - 7:00 PM
Madison-Grant at Alexandria-Monroe - 7:00 PM
Northeastern at Knightstown - 7:00 PM
Peru at Northfield - 7:00 PM
Owen Valley at South Putnam - 7:00 PM
Tri at Hagerstown - 7:00 PM
West Central at Frontier - 7:00 PM
Elwood at Oak Hill - 7:00 PM
Rochester at Northwestern - 7:00 PM
North Vermillion at Fountain Central - 7:00 PM
Edinburgh at North Decatur - 7:00 PM
Mississinewa at Eastbrook - 7:00 PM
Culver Community at North Miami - 7:00 PM
West Vigo at Cloverdale - 7:00 PM
Maconaquah at Manchester - 7:00 PM
Delphi Community at Clinton Central - 7:00 PM
Carroll at Clinton Prairie - 7:00 PM
Cambridge City Lincoln at Winchester Community - 7:00 PM
Bowman Academy at Tri-County - 7:00 PM
Covington at Attica - 7:00 PM
Jay County at Lapel - 7:00 PM
Speedway at Indian Creek - 7:00 PM
Greenwood at Franklin Community - 7:00 PM
Tipton at Hamilton Heights - 7:00 PM
North Montgomery at Frankfort - 7:00 PM
Tippecanoe Valley at Glenn - 7:00 PM
Frankton at Blackford - 7:00 PM
Plainfield at Whiteland - 7:00 PM
New Albany at Seymour - 7:00 PM
Kokomo at Muncie Central - 7:00 PM
Marion at Jefferson - 7:00 PM
Edgewood at Northview - 7:00 PM
McCutcheon at Danville - 7:00 PM
Delta at Greenfield-Central - 7:00 PM
Crawfordsville at Greencastle - 7:00 PM
George Washington at Indianapolis Crispus Attucks - 7:00 PM
Southmont at Cascade - 7:00 PM
Perry Meridian at Decatur Central - 7:00 PM
Lawrenceburg at Connersville - 7:00 PM
North Central at Pike - 7:00 PM
Anderson at Richmond - 7:00 PM
Triton Central at Beech Grove - 7:00 PM
Monrovia at Bedford North Lawrence - 7:00 PM
Columbus East at Jeffersonville - 7:00 PM
Roncalli at Harrison - 7:00 PM
Franklin Central at Hamilton Southeastern - 7:00 PM
Fishers at Westfield - 7:00 PM
Columbus North at Bloomington North - 7:00 PM
Lawrence North at Center Grove - 7:00 PM
Warren Central at Carmel - 7:00 PM
Ben Davis at Lawrence Central - 7:00 PM
Avon at Zionsville - 7:00 PM
Indianapolis Shortridge at Arsenal Technical - 7:00 PM
Brownsburg at Noblesville - 7:00 PM
Southport at Terre Haute South Vigo - 7:30 PM
Lebanon at Terre Haute North Vigo - 7:30 PM
Culver Academies at Guerin Catholic - 7:30 PM
Greensburg at East Central - 7:30 PM
Rensselaer Central at River Forest - 8:00 PM
