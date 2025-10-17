Indianapolis High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17, 2025
There are 83 games scheduled across the Indianapolis metro area on Friday, October 17, including 12 games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Indianapolis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup features No. 6 Center Grove at No. 13 Bloomington South.
Indianapolis High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 17, 2025
There are 83 games scheduled across the Indianapolis metro area on Friday, October 17.
Tri-County (1-7) at North Newton (3-4) - 6:00 PM EST
Yorktown (6-2) at Mt. Vernon (0-8) - 7:00 PM EST
Shelbyville (4-4) at Pendleton Heights (7-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Southside Christian HomeSchool Academy (1-0) at South Decatur (2-5) - 7:00 PM EST
Winchester Community (7-1) at Union City (2-6) - 7:00 PM EST
Union County (1-7) at Tri (4-4) - 7:00 PM EST
Triton Central (7-1) at Indianapolis Scecina Memorial (0-1) - 7:00 PM EST
North White (2-6) at West Central (7-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Logansport (5-2) at Rensselaer Central (6-2) - 7:00 PM EST
North Miami (6-2) at Triton (5-3) - 7:00 PM EST
North Putnam (3-5) at North Montgomery (1-7) - 7:00 PM EST
Pioneer (7-1) at North Judson-San Pierre (7-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Southwood (3-5) at Cass (5-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Greencastle (4-4) at Southmont (7-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Shenandoah (5-3) at Monroe Central (4-4) - 7:00 PM EST
Eastern Hancock (5-3) at Lapel (8-0) - 7:00 PM EST
Taylor (5-2) at Delphi Community (2-6) - 7:00 PM EST
Western (6-2) at Twin Lakes (6-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Bremen (5-3) at Tippecanoe Valley (6-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Covenant Christian (1-1) at Speedway (0-8) - 7:00 PM EST
Alexandria-Monroe (6-2) at Blackford (0-8) - 7:00 PM EST
Park Tudor (3-4) at Purdue Polytechnic (5-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Knightstown (5-3) at Centerville (6-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Peru (2-6) at Manchester (5-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Heritage Christian (1-1) at Owen Valley (2-6) - 7:00 PM EST
Hagerstown (3-5) at Northeastern (7-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Frontier (8-0) at South Newton (3-5) - 7:00 PM EST
Oak Hill (5-3) at Eastbrook (8-0) - 7:00 PM EST
Northwestern (4-4) at Northfield (1-7) - 7:00 PM EST
Fountain Central (4-4) at Parke Heritage (5-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Brown County (1-7) at Edinburgh (1-5) - 7:00 PM EST
Madison-Grant (5-3) at Mississinewa (7-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Covington (5-3) at Riverton Parke (8-0) - 7:00 PM EST
Cloverdale (5-3) at South Putnam (6-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Maconaquah (8-0) at Rochester (7-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Eastern (6-1) at Clinton Prairie (3-4) - 7:00 PM EST
Clinton Central (3-5) at Tri-Central (1-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Carroll (5-2) at Sheridan (6-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Wes-Del (4-3) at Cambridge City Lincoln (0-8) - 7:00 PM EST
Attica (2-7) at South Vermillion (1-7) - 7:00 PM EST
Phalen Academy (1-2) at Indianapolis Shortridge (4-4) - 7:00 PM EST
Warren Central (5-3) at Cathedral (4-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Monrovia (3-5) at Indian Creek (6-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Greenfield-Central (4-4) at New Castle (2-6) - 7:00 PM EST
Mooresville (4-4) at Perry Meridian (2-6) - 7:00 PM EST
Hamilton Heights (4-4) at West Lafayette (2-6) - 7:00 PM EST
Rushville (2-6) at Greensburg (1-7) - 7:00 PM EST
Whiteland (6-2) at Greenwood (2-6) - 7:00 PM EST
George Washington (1-5) at Tindley (1-6) - 7:00 PM EST
Frankton (1-7) at Elwood (2-6) - 7:00 PM EST
Martinsville (3-5) at Plainfield (6-2) - 7:00 PM EST
North Decatur (6-1) at Franklin County (6-2) - 7:00 PM EST
McCutcheon (2-6) at Indianapolis Lutheran (2-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Richmond (3-5) at Kokomo (2-6) - 7:00 PM EST
Muncie Central (5-3) at Jefferson (7-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Edgewood (5-3) at Irvington Preparatory Academy (1-5) - 7:00 PM EST
Danville (4-4) at Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter (1-0) - 7:00 PM EST
Frankfort (0-8) at Crawfordsville (3-5) - 7:00 PM EST
Seymour (2-6) at Indianapolis Crispus Attucks (7-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Cascade (8-0) at Western Boone (5-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Tipton (4-4) at Benton Central (0-8) - 7:00 PM EST
Franklin Community (4-4) at Decatur Central (6-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Batesville (3-5) at Connersville (3-5) - 7:00 PM EST
Bloomington North (5-3) at Southport (1-7) - 7:00 PM EST
Anderson (1-7) at Marion (1-8) - 7:00 PM EST
Pike (3-5) at Lawrence North (6-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Tri-West Hendricks (5-3) at Beech Grove (5-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Bedford North Lawrence (6-2) at Columbus East (4-4) - 7:00 PM EST
Harrison (3-5) at Lebanon (7-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Westfield (6-2) at Franklin Central (4-4) - 7:00 PM EST
Zionsville (3-5) at Fishers (5-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Terre Haute South Vigo (6-1) at Columbus North (4-4) - 7:00 PM EST
Center Grove (7-1) at Bloomington South (6-0) - 7:00 PM EST
Carmel (7-1) at Lawrence Central (4-4) - 7:00 PM EST
North Central (2-6) at Ben Davis (2-6) - 7:00 PM EST
Noblesville (1-7) at Avon (4-4) - 7:00 PM EST
Arsenal Technical (2-6) at Christel House Manual (1-7) - 7:00 PM EST
Elder (8-0) at Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (4-0) - 7:00 PM EST
Hamilton Southeastern (5-3) at Brownsburg (8-0) - 7:00 PM EST
Mitchell (0-8) at Perry Central (0-8) - 7:30 PM EST
Terre Haute North Vigo (0-8) at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory (1-3) - 7:30 PM EST
New Palestine (8-0) at Delta (3-5) - 7:30 PM EST
East Central (7-1) at Roncalli (2-2) - 7:30 PM EST
View all Indianapolis Metro High School Football Scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available.