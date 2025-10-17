High School

Indianapolis High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17, 2025

Get Indianapolis area schedules and scores as the 2025 Indiana high school football continues on Friday, October 17

Gray Reid

Westfield vs Fishers from Oct. 10, 2025
Westfield vs Fishers from Oct. 10, 2025 / Shawn Barney

There are 83 games scheduled across the Indianapolis metro area on Friday, October 17, including 12 games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Indianapolis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup features  No. 6 Center Grove at No. 13 Bloomington South.

Indianapolis High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 17, 2025

There are 83 games scheduled across the Indianapolis metro area on Friday, October 17.

Tri-County (1-7) at North Newton (3-4) - 6:00 PM EST

Yorktown (6-2) at Mt. Vernon (0-8) - 7:00 PM EST

Shelbyville (4-4) at Pendleton Heights (7-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Southside Christian HomeSchool Academy (1-0) at South Decatur (2-5) - 7:00 PM EST

Winchester Community (7-1) at Union City (2-6) - 7:00 PM EST

Union County (1-7) at Tri (4-4) - 7:00 PM EST

Triton Central (7-1) at Indianapolis Scecina Memorial (0-1) - 7:00 PM EST

North White (2-6) at West Central (7-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Logansport (5-2) at Rensselaer Central (6-2) - 7:00 PM EST

North Miami (6-2) at Triton (5-3) - 7:00 PM EST

North Putnam (3-5) at North Montgomery (1-7) - 7:00 PM EST

Pioneer (7-1) at North Judson-San Pierre (7-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Southwood (3-5) at Cass (5-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Greencastle (4-4) at Southmont (7-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Shenandoah (5-3) at Monroe Central (4-4) - 7:00 PM EST

Eastern Hancock (5-3) at Lapel (8-0) - 7:00 PM EST

Taylor (5-2) at Delphi Community (2-6) - 7:00 PM EST

Western (6-2) at Twin Lakes (6-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Bremen (5-3) at Tippecanoe Valley (6-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Covenant Christian (1-1) at Speedway (0-8) - 7:00 PM EST

Alexandria-Monroe (6-2) at Blackford (0-8) - 7:00 PM EST

Park Tudor (3-4) at Purdue Polytechnic (5-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Knightstown (5-3) at Centerville (6-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Peru (2-6) at Manchester (5-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Heritage Christian (1-1) at Owen Valley (2-6) - 7:00 PM EST

Hagerstown (3-5) at Northeastern (7-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Frontier (8-0) at South Newton (3-5) - 7:00 PM EST

Oak Hill (5-3) at Eastbrook (8-0) - 7:00 PM EST

Northwestern (4-4) at Northfield (1-7) - 7:00 PM EST

Fountain Central (4-4) at Parke Heritage (5-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Brown County (1-7) at Edinburgh (1-5) - 7:00 PM EST

Madison-Grant (5-3) at Mississinewa (7-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Covington (5-3) at Riverton Parke (8-0) - 7:00 PM EST

Cloverdale (5-3) at South Putnam (6-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Maconaquah (8-0) at Rochester (7-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Eastern (6-1) at Clinton Prairie (3-4) - 7:00 PM EST

Clinton Central (3-5) at Tri-Central (1-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Carroll (5-2) at Sheridan (6-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Wes-Del (4-3) at Cambridge City Lincoln (0-8) - 7:00 PM EST

Attica (2-7) at South Vermillion (1-7) - 7:00 PM EST

Phalen Academy (1-2) at Indianapolis Shortridge (4-4) - 7:00 PM EST

Warren Central (5-3) at Cathedral (4-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Monrovia (3-5) at Indian Creek (6-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Greenfield-Central (4-4) at New Castle (2-6) - 7:00 PM EST

Mooresville (4-4) at Perry Meridian (2-6) - 7:00 PM EST

Hamilton Heights (4-4) at West Lafayette (2-6) - 7:00 PM EST

Rushville (2-6) at Greensburg (1-7) - 7:00 PM EST

Whiteland (6-2) at Greenwood (2-6) - 7:00 PM EST

George Washington (1-5) at Tindley (1-6) - 7:00 PM EST

Frankton (1-7) at Elwood (2-6) - 7:00 PM EST

Martinsville (3-5) at Plainfield (6-2) - 7:00 PM EST

North Decatur (6-1) at Franklin County (6-2) - 7:00 PM EST

McCutcheon (2-6) at Indianapolis Lutheran (2-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Richmond (3-5) at Kokomo (2-6) - 7:00 PM EST

Muncie Central (5-3) at Jefferson (7-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Edgewood (5-3) at Irvington Preparatory Academy (1-5) - 7:00 PM EST

Danville (4-4) at Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter (1-0) - 7:00 PM EST

Frankfort (0-8) at Crawfordsville (3-5) - 7:00 PM EST

Seymour (2-6) at Indianapolis Crispus Attucks (7-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Cascade (8-0) at Western Boone (5-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Tipton (4-4) at Benton Central (0-8) - 7:00 PM EST

Franklin Community (4-4) at Decatur Central (6-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Batesville (3-5) at Connersville (3-5) - 7:00 PM EST

Bloomington North (5-3) at Southport (1-7) - 7:00 PM EST

Anderson (1-7) at Marion (1-8) - 7:00 PM EST

Pike (3-5) at Lawrence North (6-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Tri-West Hendricks (5-3) at Beech Grove (5-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Bedford North Lawrence (6-2) at Columbus East (4-4) - 7:00 PM EST

Harrison (3-5) at Lebanon (7-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Westfield (6-2) at Franklin Central (4-4) - 7:00 PM EST

Zionsville (3-5) at Fishers (5-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Terre Haute South Vigo (6-1) at Columbus North (4-4) - 7:00 PM EST

Center Grove (7-1) at Bloomington South (6-0) - 7:00 PM EST

Carmel (7-1) at Lawrence Central (4-4) - 7:00 PM EST

North Central (2-6) at Ben Davis (2-6) - 7:00 PM EST

Noblesville (1-7) at Avon (4-4) - 7:00 PM EST

Arsenal Technical (2-6) at Christel House Manual (1-7) - 7:00 PM EST

Elder (8-0) at Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (4-0) - 7:00 PM EST

Hamilton Southeastern (5-3) at Brownsburg (8-0) - 7:00 PM EST

Mitchell (0-8) at Perry Central (0-8) - 7:30 PM EST

Terre Haute North Vigo (0-8) at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory (1-3) - 7:30 PM EST

New Palestine (8-0) at Delta (3-5) - 7:30 PM EST

East Central (7-1) at Roncalli (2-2) - 7:30 PM EST

View all Indianapolis Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available.

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

Home/Indiana