Indianapolis High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24, 2025
There are 60 games scheduled across the Indianapolis metro area on Friday, October 24, including two games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Indianapolis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup features Mooresville at No. 18 Indianapolis Bishop Chatard.
North Decatur at Greenwood Christian Academy - 7:00 PM
Knightstown at West Washington - 7:00 PM
Eastern Greene at South Decatur - 7:00 PM
North Central at Covington - 7:00 PM
Fountain Central at Parke Heritage - 7:00 PM
South Putnam at Attica - 7:00 PM
Tri at Wes-Del - 7:00 PM
South Adams at Madison-Grant - 7:00 PM
Monroe Central at Cambridge City Lincoln - 7:00 PM
Hagerstown at Union City - 7:00 PM
Northfield at North Miami - 7:00 PM
Taylor at North White - 7:00 PM
Winamac at Carroll - 7:00 PM
Caston at Pioneer - 7:00 PM
Tri-County at Frontier - 7:00 PM
Linton-Stockton at Mitchell - 7:00 PM
Brown County at Greencastle - 7:00 PM
Winchester Community at Lapel - 7:00 PM
Union County at Eastern Hancock - 7:00 PM
Centerville at Triton Central - 7:00 PM
Shenandoah at Northeastern - 7:00 PM
Indianapolis Scecina Memorial at Monrovia - 7:00 PM
Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter at Heritage Christian - 7:00 PM
Covenant Christian at Indianapolis Lutheran - 7:00 PM
Tipton at Wabash - 7:00 PM
Blackford at Eastern - 7:00 PM
Elwood at Rochester - 7:00 PM
Alexandria-Monroe at Eastbrook - 7:00 PM
North Montgomery at Cass - 7:00 PM
Western Boone at North Putnam - 7:00 PM
Southmont at Delphi Community - 7:00 PM
Boone Grove at Rensselaer Central - 7:00 PM
Scottsburg at Edgewood - 7:00 PM
Madison at Owen Valley - 7:00 PM
South Dearborn at Rushville - 7:00 PM
Purdue Polytechnic at Greensburg - 7:00 PM
Hamilton Heights at Guerin Catholic - 7:00 PM
Crawfordsville at Speedway - 7:00 PM
West Vigo at Tri-West Hendricks - 7:00 PM
Delta at Fort Wayne Bishop Luers - 7:00 PM
George Washington at Cascade - 7:00 PM
Oak Hill at Mississinewa - 7:00 PM
Benton Central at Frankton - 7:00 PM
Western at West Lafayette - 7:00 PM
Twin Lakes at Maconaquah - 7:00 PM
Peru at Northwestern - 7:00 PM
Angola at Tippecanoe Valley - 7:00 PM
Greenwood at Martinsville - 7:00 PM
Shelbyville at Connersville - 7:00 PM
Jennings County at Bedford North Lawrence - 7:00 PM
Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory at Indianapolis Crispus Attucks - 7:00 PM
Mooresville at Indianapolis Bishop Chatard - 7:00 PM
Northview at Roncalli - 7:00 PM
Danville at Indianapolis Shortridge - 7:00 PM
Greenfield-Central at New Castle - 7:00 PM
Mt. Vernon at Pendleton Heights - 7:00 PM
Richmond at Beech Grove - 7:00 PM
Logansport at Huntington North - 7:00 PM
Marion at Muncie Central - 7:00 PM
Culver Academies at Lebanon - 7:00 PM
