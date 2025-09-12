High School

Indianapolis High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12, 2025

Get Indianapolis area schedules and scores as the 2025 Indiana high school football continues on Friday, September 12

Gray Reid

Fisher's WR looks to catch a pass against Noblesville from their game on Sept. 5, 2025
Fisher's WR looks to catch a pass against Noblesville from their game on Sept. 5, 2025 / Shawn Barney

There are 79 games scheduled across the Indianapolis metro area on Friday, September 12, including 12 games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Indianapolis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup features No. 8 Hamilton Southeastern at No. 11 Fishers.

Indianapolis Shortridge (0-3) at Hammond Central (0-3)
6:00 PM EST

Mt. Vernon (0-3) at New Palestine (3-0)
7:00 PM EST

Shelbyville (2-1) at New Castle (1-2)
7:00 PM EST

Wes-Del (1-1) at Southern Wells (1-2)
7:00 PM EST

Blackhawk Christian (1-2) at Shenandoah (1-2)
7:00 PM EST

Tri-County (0-3) at North White (0-3)
7:00 PM EST

Monrovia (1-2) at Triton Central (3-0)
7:00 PM EST

North Judson-San Pierre (2-1) at North Miami (3-0)
7:00 PM EST

Manchester (2-1) at Cass (2-1)
7:00 PM EST

Lapel (3-0) at Muncie Central (1-2)
7:00 PM EST

Greencastle (1-2) at Western Boone (1-2)
7:00 PM EST

Monroe Central (1-2) at Tri (2-1)
7:00 PM EST

South Putnam (2-1) at Eastern Hancock (1-2)
7:00 PM EST

Taylor (2-1) at Eastern (3-0)
7:00 PM EST

South Decatur (1-2) at Crawford County (2-1)
7:00 PM EST

Tipton (2-1) at Western (2-1)
7:00 PM EST

Central Catholic (0-1) at Twin Lakes (3-0)
7:00 PM EST

Centerville (3-0) at Winchester Community (2-1)
7:00 PM EST

North Decatur (3-0) at Brown County (1-2)
7:00 PM EST

Tri-West Hendricks (2-1) at Speedway (0-3)
7:00 PM EST

Richmond (1-2) at South Dearborn (2-1)
7:00 PM EST

Blackford (0-3) at Elwood (1-2)
7:00 PM EST

Alexandria-Monroe (3-0) at Eastbrook (3-0)
7:00 PM EST

Union City (0-3) at Knightstown (2-1)
7:00 PM EST

Hagerstown (1-2) at Union County (1-2)
7:00 PM EST

Faith Christian (1-1) at Frontier (3-0)
7:00 PM EST

Madison-Grant (3-0) at Oak Hill (1-2)
7:00 PM EST

Northwestern (1-2) at Peru (1-2)
7:00 PM EST

Southside Christian HomeSchool Academy (0-0) at Edinburgh (0-3)
7:00 PM EST

Eastern Greene (0-3) at Mitchell (0-3)
7:00 PM EST

Fountain Central (0-3) at Covington (3-0)
7:00 PM EST

North Central (2-1) at Cloverdale (1-2)
7:00 PM EST

Whitko (1-2) at Maconaquah (3-0)
7:00 PM EST

Tri-Central (0-1) at Clinton Prairie (2-1)
7:00 PM EST

Clinton Central (2-1) at Sheridan (1-1)
7:00 PM EST

Caston (1-2) at Pioneer (2-1)
7:00 PM EST

Lebanon (2-1) at Marion (1-2)
7:00 PM EST

Delphi Community (1-2) at Carroll (2-1)
7:00 PM EST

Northeastern (3-0) at Cambridge City Lincoln (0-3)
7:00 PM EST

Attica (1-3) at Parke Heritage (2-1)
7:00 PM EST

Mooresville (2-1) at Greenwood (1-2)
7:00 PM EST

Pike (0-3) at Southport (0-3)
7:00 PM EST

Greenfield-Central (2-1) at Pendleton Heights (3-0)
7:00 PM EST

Frankfort (0-3) at Southmont (3-0)
7:00 PM EST

Lawrenceburg (2-1) at Greensburg (0-3)
7:00 PM EST

Whiteland (1-2) at Franklin Community (2-1)
7:00 PM EST

George Washington (1-1) at Park Tudor (2-0)
7:00 PM EST

Perry Meridian (2-1) at Plainfield (3-0)
7:00 PM EST

Frankton (0-3) at Mississinewa (3-0)
7:00 PM EST

Edgewood (3-0) at Owen Valley (1-2)
7:00 PM EST

Danville (1-2) at Hamilton Heights (1-2)
7:00 PM EST

North Putnam (1-2) at Crawfordsville (2-1)
7:00 PM EST

Indianapolis Crispus Attucks (2-1) at Christel House Manual (0-3)
7:00 PM EST

North Montgomery (0-3) at Cascade (3-0)
7:00 PM EST

Benton Central (0-3) at Logansport (2-0)
7:00 PM EST

Rushville (0-3) at Batesville (2-1)
7:00 PM EST

Seymour (0-3) at Floyd Central (1-2)
7:00 PM EST

Martinsville (1-2) at Decatur Central (1-2)
7:00 PM EST

Connersville (2-1) at Madison (0-3)
7:00 PM EST

Columbus East (1-2) at Jennings County (1-2)
7:00 PM EST

Bloomington North (1-2) at Bloomington South (3-0)
7:00 PM EST

Noblesville (1-2) at Westfield (2-1)
7:00 PM EST

Anderson (1-2) at McCutcheon (1-2)
7:00 PM EST

Lawrence North (2-1) at North Central (1-2)
7:00 PM EST

Warren Central (2-1) at Lawrence Central (2-1)
7:00 PM EST

Beech Grove (3-0) at Indian Creek (3-0)
7:00 PM EST

New Albany (0-3) at Bedford North Lawrence (2-1)
7:00 PM EST

Jeffersonville (1-2) at Kokomo (0-3)
7:00 PM EST

Jefferson (2-1) at Harrison (2-1)
7:00 PM EST

Zionsville (1-2) at Franklin Central (2-1)
7:00 PM EST

Hamilton Southeastern (3-0) at Fishers (2-1)
7:00 PM EST

Columbus North (3-0) at Roncalli (0-1)
7:00 PM EST

Carmel (3-0) at Trinity (2-1)
7:00 PM EST

Ben Davis (1-2) at Center Grove (3-0)
7:00 PM EST

Tindley (1-2) at Arsenal Technical (0-3)
7:00 PM EST

Brownsburg (3-0) at Avon (2-1)
7:00 PM EST

Rensselaer Central (3-0) at West Lafayette (0-3)
7:30 PM EST

Knox (3-0) at Tippecanoe Valley (2-1)
7:30 PM EST

Yorktown (2-1) at Delta (1-2)
7:30 PM EST

