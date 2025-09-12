Indianapolis High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12, 2025
There are 79 games scheduled across the Indianapolis metro area on Friday, September 12, including 12 games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Indianapolis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup features No. 8 Hamilton Southeastern at No. 11 Fishers.
Indianapolis Shortridge (0-3) at Hammond Central (0-3)
6:00 PM EST
Mt. Vernon (0-3) at New Palestine (3-0)
7:00 PM EST
Shelbyville (2-1) at New Castle (1-2)
7:00 PM EST
Wes-Del (1-1) at Southern Wells (1-2)
7:00 PM EST
Blackhawk Christian (1-2) at Shenandoah (1-2)
7:00 PM EST
Tri-County (0-3) at North White (0-3)
7:00 PM EST
Monrovia (1-2) at Triton Central (3-0)
7:00 PM EST
North Judson-San Pierre (2-1) at North Miami (3-0)
7:00 PM EST
Manchester (2-1) at Cass (2-1)
7:00 PM EST
Lapel (3-0) at Muncie Central (1-2)
7:00 PM EST
Greencastle (1-2) at Western Boone (1-2)
7:00 PM EST
Monroe Central (1-2) at Tri (2-1)
7:00 PM EST
South Putnam (2-1) at Eastern Hancock (1-2)
7:00 PM EST
Taylor (2-1) at Eastern (3-0)
7:00 PM EST
South Decatur (1-2) at Crawford County (2-1)
7:00 PM EST
Tipton (2-1) at Western (2-1)
7:00 PM EST
Central Catholic (0-1) at Twin Lakes (3-0)
7:00 PM EST
Centerville (3-0) at Winchester Community (2-1)
7:00 PM EST
North Decatur (3-0) at Brown County (1-2)
7:00 PM EST
Tri-West Hendricks (2-1) at Speedway (0-3)
7:00 PM EST
Richmond (1-2) at South Dearborn (2-1)
7:00 PM EST
Blackford (0-3) at Elwood (1-2)
7:00 PM EST
Alexandria-Monroe (3-0) at Eastbrook (3-0)
7:00 PM EST
Union City (0-3) at Knightstown (2-1)
7:00 PM EST
Hagerstown (1-2) at Union County (1-2)
7:00 PM EST
Faith Christian (1-1) at Frontier (3-0)
7:00 PM EST
Madison-Grant (3-0) at Oak Hill (1-2)
7:00 PM EST
Northwestern (1-2) at Peru (1-2)
7:00 PM EST
Southside Christian HomeSchool Academy (0-0) at Edinburgh (0-3)
7:00 PM EST
Eastern Greene (0-3) at Mitchell (0-3)
7:00 PM EST
Fountain Central (0-3) at Covington (3-0)
7:00 PM EST
North Central (2-1) at Cloverdale (1-2)
7:00 PM EST
Whitko (1-2) at Maconaquah (3-0)
7:00 PM EST
Tri-Central (0-1) at Clinton Prairie (2-1)
7:00 PM EST
Clinton Central (2-1) at Sheridan (1-1)
7:00 PM EST
Caston (1-2) at Pioneer (2-1)
7:00 PM EST
Lebanon (2-1) at Marion (1-2)
7:00 PM EST
Delphi Community (1-2) at Carroll (2-1)
7:00 PM EST
Northeastern (3-0) at Cambridge City Lincoln (0-3)
7:00 PM EST
Attica (1-3) at Parke Heritage (2-1)
7:00 PM EST
Mooresville (2-1) at Greenwood (1-2)
7:00 PM EST
Pike (0-3) at Southport (0-3)
7:00 PM EST
Greenfield-Central (2-1) at Pendleton Heights (3-0)
7:00 PM EST
Frankfort (0-3) at Southmont (3-0)
7:00 PM EST
Lawrenceburg (2-1) at Greensburg (0-3)
7:00 PM EST
Whiteland (1-2) at Franklin Community (2-1)
7:00 PM EST
George Washington (1-1) at Park Tudor (2-0)
7:00 PM EST
Perry Meridian (2-1) at Plainfield (3-0)
7:00 PM EST
Frankton (0-3) at Mississinewa (3-0)
7:00 PM EST
Edgewood (3-0) at Owen Valley (1-2)
7:00 PM EST
Danville (1-2) at Hamilton Heights (1-2)
7:00 PM EST
North Putnam (1-2) at Crawfordsville (2-1)
7:00 PM EST
Indianapolis Crispus Attucks (2-1) at Christel House Manual (0-3)
7:00 PM EST
North Montgomery (0-3) at Cascade (3-0)
7:00 PM EST
Benton Central (0-3) at Logansport (2-0)
7:00 PM EST
Rushville (0-3) at Batesville (2-1)
7:00 PM EST
Seymour (0-3) at Floyd Central (1-2)
7:00 PM EST
Martinsville (1-2) at Decatur Central (1-2)
7:00 PM EST
Connersville (2-1) at Madison (0-3)
7:00 PM EST
Columbus East (1-2) at Jennings County (1-2)
7:00 PM EST
Bloomington North (1-2) at Bloomington South (3-0)
7:00 PM EST
Noblesville (1-2) at Westfield (2-1)
7:00 PM EST
Anderson (1-2) at McCutcheon (1-2)
7:00 PM EST
Lawrence North (2-1) at North Central (1-2)
7:00 PM EST
Warren Central (2-1) at Lawrence Central (2-1)
7:00 PM EST
Beech Grove (3-0) at Indian Creek (3-0)
7:00 PM EST
New Albany (0-3) at Bedford North Lawrence (2-1)
7:00 PM EST
Jeffersonville (1-2) at Kokomo (0-3)
7:00 PM EST
Jefferson (2-1) at Harrison (2-1)
7:00 PM EST
Zionsville (1-2) at Franklin Central (2-1)
7:00 PM EST
Hamilton Southeastern (3-0) at Fishers (2-1)
7:00 PM EST
Columbus North (3-0) at Roncalli (0-1)
7:00 PM EST
Carmel (3-0) at Trinity (2-1)
7:00 PM EST
Ben Davis (1-2) at Center Grove (3-0)
7:00 PM EST
Tindley (1-2) at Arsenal Technical (0-3)
7:00 PM EST
Brownsburg (3-0) at Avon (2-1)
7:00 PM EST
Rensselaer Central (3-0) at West Lafayette (0-3)
7:30 PM EST
Knox (3-0) at Tippecanoe Valley (2-1)
7:30 PM EST
Yorktown (2-1) at Delta (1-2)
7:30 PM EST
