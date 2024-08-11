Jackie Young, Indiana high school girls basketball career leading scorer, wins gold medal with US Olympic Team
Jackie Young's high school career at Princeton Community High School is arguably the best by an Indiana basketball player in history and she has continued to win — during three years in college at Notre Dame, in six seasons in the WNBA and in two trips to the Olympics – ever since.
It's no surprise Young had some clutch moments in the gold medal game on Sunday as she helped the United States rallied to defeat host France 67-66 in Paris.
Young started at one of the guard spots and helped the USA with four rebounds, three assists and two steals along with two points in 28 minutes. It was the second gold medal for the 26-year-old, who was a member of the U.S. team's winning 3x3 basketball squad at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Young averaged 30.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 3.5 steals per game over four years as Princeton won 97 games and lost just nine, including a winning streak of 53 games and winning the Indiana Class 3A state championship in 2015.
Young finished as the leading scorer (girls or boys) in Indiana high school basketball history with 3,268 points. She was the Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year, a McDonald's All-American and the Naismith National Player of the Year in 2016.
During her three years at Notre Dame, the Fighting Irish went 105-10 as she averaged 12.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
Young was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft by the Las Vegas Aces. She helped the Aces win back-to-back WNBA championships in 2022 and 2023 and is a three-time All-Star. She is averaging a career-high 18.5 points per game this season.
The Indiana native impressed during her time with the U.S. Olympic squad's run to its eighth straight gold medal, including scoring a team-high 19 points with five 3-pointers in a win over Germany. Young was coming off the bench for the U.S. before being moved into the starting lineup.
- Nate Latsch | latsch@scorebooklive.com