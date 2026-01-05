Billie Starkz Was Living a Double Life in High School — and It Changed Everything
It was only a couple of years ago that Billie Starkz was walking the halls as a senior at Atherton High School in Louisville, Kentucky fantasizing about life after graduation. By then she’d already amassed a fan following as a professional wrestler on the independent circuits after starting to train for the squared circle at 13 years old in Indiana.
Billie had match after match after match. She competed in Canada, Japan, and all over the United States. And she had the bumps and bruises to show for it, much to the dismay of some concerned teachers.
From the Classroom to the Squared Circle
“Explaining to high school teachers trying to help you find your long term career was challenging, but I had a great drama teacher and Japanese teacher that understood my dream and helped me along the way,” said Starkz, who was a 4.0 student at Atherton with an ultra active wrestling schedule.
That young girl who once aimed for the stars lives among them today as one of the young rising talents with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and Ring of Honor (ROH). The former one-time and inaugural ROH Women’s World Television Champion recently locked up with High School on SI to reflect on her training days to become a professional wrestler, the support she’s gained in her upstart career, learning from fellow female wrestlers like Athena, Toni Storm, Mercedes Moné, Jamie Hayter, Willow Nightingale, being an inspiration to young fans, and her quest for more belts.
Can you describe how you got started training to be a professional wrestler at 13 years old? How much of a fan were you growing up?
I was a huge fan growing up. My father and I would watch anything and everything we could get our hands on. Then he found some local independents and started taking me to them. He started doing photography from the crowd and then as time went on promos in the back and ringside, giving me access to ask questions and watch stars before they were stars to everyone else. I dressed up for Halloween as wrestlers and wore their merch almost daily.
I had a deal with my mom that when I went to college, she would help me pay for wrestling school. Well, I was at a Girl Fight show run by Mad Man Pondo and asked him about training. He introduced me to Too Tuff Tony who had a school in Jeffersonville, Indiana about 20 minutes from my house called Grindhouse. I talked to Tony that night at the show and he talked to my mom and invited me to drop in to training and see what it was all about.
Was it difficult finding a trainer/trainer at that age?
At that age I hadn't really thought about it, I knew most schools you had to be 18 so I was just waiting it out, but I learned it never hurts to ask. I went to a Grindhouse class and watched. I met my first trainer there, Rudo Raul LaMotta. When I walked in, he was so confused, but at the end of training asked if I wanted to get in and try. I never looked back.
What did they say at that time that you still rely on to this day as a pro?
Be a good person and always have fun. Continue to learn and grow.
When did Lillian Bridget come up with the alter ego of Billie Starkz? How are the two alike and/or different from one another?
About a month before my debut match. It was time to advertise and make a flyer. My family calls me Lilly, so Billie was close to Lilly. When my mom messes up cheering people don't notice. Starks is my dad's grandmother's name. I switched it to a Z because I had gone by Beanz for years so it was a way to keep a little part of me.
At what point during your time in high school did you know you wanted to turn professional? And what kind of support did you receive at that time?
I always wanted to be a professional, I have a deep love for the independents, so AEW was perfect for me. I get to be me and be part of all things wrestling. I had support from the beginning of my career for the most part from my peers, family, and friends. Explaining to high school teachers trying to help you find your long term career was challenging, but I had a great drama teacher and Japanese teacher that understood my dream and helped me along the way.
You've now wrestled for promotions like Game Changer Wrestling, Major League Wrestling, Wrestling Revolver, in addition to AEW and Ring of Honor. Who has helped you develop in your career, either in or out of the ring?
Being able to work with talent like Athena, Toni Storm, Mercedes Moné, Jamie Hayter, Willow Nightingale, and all the other women at AEW have helped me. Having so many eyes and ears around in and out of the ring has helped me grow on a personal and professional level. I am still young and trying to navigate what life looks like so having so many people to support and guide me with an understanding of this crazy world is nice.
Now at 21 years old, what does it mean to you to now be someone who inspires other young girls to go for their dreams?
I still don't fully understand it. I'll receive an email or DM from a parent thanking me, and it seems unreal because I spent so much of my life being that little kid. I am happy I can be an inspiration, but I just hope I can continue to help people push for their dreams and that everything is attainable with passion and hard work.
What's next for Billie Starkz in pro wrestling?
I just want to stay healthy and keep wrestling. I want to add new states and countries, participate in as many matches as possible while having high caliber matches, and hopefully I can be a belt collector soon.